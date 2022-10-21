LIGONIER — A smothering defensive effort helped West Noble knock off Mishawaka Marian, 26-14, in a Class 3A, Sectional 26 quarterfinal game Friday night in Ligonier.
The victory for the Chargers snaps a seven-year sectional championship winning streak for the Knights.
After trailing 7-6 at halftime, West Noble outscored Marian, 19-7, in the second half. They allowed just 60 yards of total offense, 57 of which came on a scoring drive with the Chargers already ahead by 19 points with four minutes remaining.
“Erick does a great job,” said West Noble head coach Monte Mawhorter, referring to his son, who’s the defensive coordinator for the Chargers. “They believe in everything he’s telling them, and he made a couple of adjustments. … Our kids came out to hit, and our kids like that. I felt like we ended every play with a pretty solid hit, and that’s something that we preach.”
The Chargers (8-2) advance to the Sectional 26 semifinal. They’ll travel to Knox (7-3) next Friday, who beat Lakeland, 65-28. The other half of the Sectional 26 bracket will see Jimtown (8-2) visit John Glenn (6-4). The championship game will be Nov. 4.
It seemed as if Marian (2-8) was going to control the game early, as their defense forced a West Noble 3-and-out to start the contest. A muffed punt then gave the visitors the ball at their opponents’ 35-yard line.
Marian took nine plays to cover those 35 yards, punctuating the drive with a one-yard run from junior quarterback Bryce LaSane. With 6:48 left in the opening frame, the Knights led 7-0.
A key injury in the second quarter would ultimately hurt Marian’s chances at an upset as well. On a 2nd-and-10 play, LaSane ran three yards up the middle. As he was tackled, though, he would get twisted up, staying down on the field and holding his left knee. He would need to be helped off the field and would not return to the game.
“(LaSane) is a heck of a football player,” Mawhorter said. “Him going out, it really made a difference. But our kids didn’t give an inch after that.”
West Noble used some trickery to cut into the Knights’ lead late in the second quarter. On a 4th-and-5 from their own 40-yard line, junior quarterback Drew Yates lined up in punt formation. Yates took the snap, ran toward the near sideline and cut it up the field for a 22-yard gain. This gave the Chargers a 1st-and-10 at the Marian 28-yard line.
“I think one of the biggest plays all night was (Yates) taking that fake punt and picking those yards up there,” Mawhorter said. “That’s a play where it’s up to him. If he thinks he can get it, he’s going to go for it. He’s just got guts. There haven’t been many kids in 30 years that I would allow to make that choice.”
A few plays later, Yates used his arm for a score. He would toss a 27-yard touchdown pass to junior Jonathan Schwartz, making it a one-point game with 3:13 to go in the first half. The extra point was missed, and no more points were scored before halftime.
After a Marian punt to start the third quarter, West Noble would go on the go-ahead scoring drive. Starting at their own 15-yard line, the Chargers would only need five plays to take the lead. The big play of the drive came when Yates from sophomore Seth Pruitt on a short pass, with the running back then bolting 56 yards down to the Knights’ 7-yard line.
Two plays later, Pruitt punched it in from three yards out. The extra point attempt was good, giving West Noble a 13-7 advantage with 6:48 to go in the third.
With the Marian offense scuffling, the Chargers kept scoring.
In the fourth quarter, West Noble would extend its lead on a 12-play drive that took more than five minutes off the clock. A key play came on a 4th-and-5 from the Marian 29-yard line, where Yates connected with senior Noah Dubea on an 11-yard slant route to give the home team a 1st-and-10 from the Knights’ 18-yard line.
“That was a big one,” Mawhorter said. “We had seen the (Marian defender) was single-covering (Dubea), and we knew he was going to press him. Dubea did a really good job of giving him a false step and getting inside of him. And then Drew threw it right on to him.”
The Chargers would milk some more clock following the fourth down conversion, ultimately scoring on the Yates-to-Dubea connection once more, this time for seven yards.
Yates finished the game 13-of-19 passing for 206 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also had 39 yards rushing.
West Noble picked up an insurance touchdown on a 20-yard run from Pruitt with 4:08 remaining. Pruitt ended up with 119 yards rushing on 20 attempts and two scores.
“The first half, (Marian) made some defensive changes that we really weren’t looking for, and they padded the box,” Mawhorter said. “They made us do some things on the outside that we were able to do. … The Pruitt kid runs hard. He’s a heck of a kid for being a sophomore.”
Marian’s second touchdown came on a 20-yard pass from backup quarterback Brayden Smith to Braxton Brooks with 2:07 left. The ensuing onside kick attempt from the Knights was recovered by West Noble, and the home team ran out the clock from there.
WEST NOBLE 26, MISHAWAKA MARIAN 14
Mishawaka Marian — 7; 0; 0; 7 — 14
West Noble — 0; 6; 7; 13 — 26
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
M — (6:49) Bryce LaSane 1 run (Drew Jank kick)
Second Quarter
W — (3:13) Jonathan Schwartz 27 pass from Drew Yates (kick missed)
Third Quarter
W — (6:48) Seth Pruitt 3 run (Diego Uribe kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — (7:27) Noah Dubea 7 pass from Yates (Uribe kick)
W — (4:08) Pruitt 20 run (kick missed)
M — (2:07) Braxton Brooks 20 pass from Brayden Smith (Jank kick)