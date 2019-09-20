BENTON — West Noble maintained its status as the lone Northeast Corner Conference football team without a loss in 2019 thanks to a 38-6 victory at Fairfield.
With the NECC Big Division triumph Friday, the Chargers moved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. The host Falcons fell to 3-2 and 0-1.
West Noble jumped on four fumbles in earning the victory during Fairfield’s homecoming festivities.
“They put the ball in the ground a lot and that helps. You get a lot of extra opportunities,” said Chargers coach Monte Mawhorter.
“(Fairfield) has improved a ton over the last year. Other than a few mistakes, this game could have been a lot closer.”
Brandon Pruitt rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns and created havoc with his play on the defensive side of the ball.
Taking what the Falcon defense gave him, West Noble quarterback Kyle Mawhorter completed passes of 52 and 27 yards and ran for 28 yards.
“We were able to run into the middle because (Fairfield) widened things out,” said Monte Mawhorter, who also saw Josh Gross run by 59 yards and Raven Slone for 48 with a touchdown.
Despite the result, Falcons coach Matt Thacker saw some positives.
“We were moving the ball against a very good defense,” said Thacker, whose team had over 100 yards rushing and almost that much passing with Cody Lantz triggering the attack at quarterback. “That’s a very good team. They play hard and they punish you for the mistakes you make. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.
“We’ve got to get on the other side of that.”
The Chargers took a 38-6 lead with 11:16 remaining in the fourth quarter on a Pruitt 1-yard run just two plays after West Noble recovered a Fairfield fumble at the Falcon 5. The conversion kick was blocked.
West Noble led 32-6 following a 10-play, 78-yard drive that featured a 39-yard run by Pruitt and was capped by a 4-yard Pruitt TD run. Coy Wolheter kicked the extra point at the 7:21 mark of the third quarter.
Fairfield got on the scoreboard moments into the second half.
Peyton Hendrix kicked the ball onside, it was recovered by Brock Berkey at the Charger 45.
Two plays later, Lantz dashed 43 yards for a TD on the quarterback keeper. The run conversion failed and the score was 25-6 with 11:07 left in the third quarter.
West Noble led 25-0 at halftime.
The Chargers gained 211 total yards (132 rushing) with seven first downs in the first two periods. Fairfield had 98 yards (73 passing) with five first downs.
Logan Sumowski recovered a Falcon fumble at the Fairfield 21 and three snaps later, Raven Slone was scoring on a 1-yard TD run. The conversion failed and West Noble led 25-0 with 6:02 to go in the second quarter.
Julio Macias was short and to the left on a 49-yard field goal attempt two plays before the fumble.
The Chargers blocked a Falcon punt through the end zone for a safety to take a 19-0 advantage with 9:27 left in the second quarter.
Two plays after a Fairfield punt, Mawhorter threw a 27-yard TD pass to Gross and Wolheter added the extra point for a 17-0 lead at 11:38 of the second quarter.
A 12-play Fairfield drive in the first quarter ended with a missed 23-yard field goal attempt by Nolin Sharick.
That led to a six-play, 80-yard scoring drive by West Noble. The series featured a 52-yard pass and catch — Kyle Mawhorter to Rocky Slone — and concluded with a 2-yard TD run by Pruitt and a kick by Wolheter for a 10-0 lead at 1:35 of the first quarter.
A turnover led to the game’s first score.
Following the opening kickoff, Gross pounced on a Falcon fumble.
When the Fairfield defense held, the Chargers settled for the field goal. Macias booted it through the uprights from 34 yards at 10:19 of the first quarter to make it 3-0.
In Week 6, West Noble visits Garrett and Angola goes to Fairfield Friday, Sept. 27.
WEST NOBLE 38, FAIRFIELD 6
West Noble 10 15 7 6— 38
Fairfield 0 0 6 0— 6
Scoring First Quarter
WN — (10:19) Julio Macias 34 field goal
WN — (1:35) Brandon Pruitt 2 run (Coy Wolheter kick)
Second Quarter
WN — (11:38) Josh Gross 27 pass from Kyle Mawhorter (Wolheter kick)
WN — (9:27) Fairfield punt blocked through back of end zone
WN — (6:02) Raven Slone 1 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
F — (11:07) Cory Lantz 43 run (run failed)
WN — (7:21) Pruitt 4 run (Wolheter kick)
Fourth Quarter
WN — (11:16) Pruitt 1 run (kick blocked)
