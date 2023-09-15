BENTON — Controlling from the kickoff Friday night, West Noble locked up the Fairfield Falcons at home for the 38-8 win in the Battle of Highway 33.
Falcons coach Matt Thacker was befuddled afterwards.
“We really did not answer the bell that’s for sure,” Thacker said, exasperated following Friday nights finish. “We did not do all the things that we did right last week.”
“It’s a funny thing.”
The Falcons had been coming off an overtime win over Culver Academies last weekend. The offense that put up 39 points last Friday was nowhere to be seen.
It was evident early that the Chargers’ defensive line had prepared to stop the triple-option attack of Fairfield, and it never steered far from that game plan.
Breckan Maran had been a strong piece on the Falcon’s rush attack, but couldn’t find any room to run Friday night. Blake Metzger too was hit before the line of scrimmage, resulting in the Chargers shutting down all life on the Falcons offense.
All the running lanes were clogged and it was blatant early in the second quarter who had the advantage.
After the Falcons had fumbled on the first possession and lost nine yards on the next drive, they were gifted the ball at the Charger 22-yard line off a lofted snap over the West Noble punter’s head.
Fairfield however was stood up on 4th-and-goal at the one-yard line, resulting in the Chargers taking over.
West Noble then drove 99-yards, caping the scoring drive with a 54-yard pass from Drew Yates to Jordan Eash, bringing the visitors to a 12-0 lead after the second missed PAT of the night.
“We didn’t execute when we had the opportunity too,” Thacker said on the scoring chances the Falcons had. “We didn’t play physical, we didn’t play our style of football.”
Frustration boiled over as the home team wasn’t able to produce lengthy drives and had then given up another long score (a 62-yard pass from Yates to Jaylun Shaffer, increasing the lead to 18-0).
Try as they might, the Falcons threw on four-consecutive plays trying to score before half, but none were completed, putting them behind at the half 18-0. At the break, Fairfield had gained 68 total yards to West Noble’s 242.
Out of the locker room, both teams looked a bit sluggish. Fairfield finally jumped on the board from an eight-yard touchdown pass from Brooks Custer to Metzger, but it wouldn’t be enough to out do the Chargers 20 second-half points.
West Noble wouldn’t relent, and Fairfield was finished off 38-8.
Thacker again didn’t recognize the team that showed up the first four weeks and the team who fell behind Friday night.
“I want to see the team that played last week, I want to see the team that played at Heritage; against Goshen,” Thacker said. “I’m not sure what I saw here tonight; just a whole different team today.”
Even in defeat, Thacker did mention to give credit to West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter who had his team prepared for the big rivalry game on the road.
Fairfield (3-2, 0-1 NECC) follows up the loss with Angola (0-5, 0-2) visiting while West Noble (5-0, 2-0 NECC) stays on the road for a match at Garrett (2-3, 1-0).
WEST NOBLE 38, FAIRFIELD 8
West Noble 6 12 7 13 – 38
Fairfield 0 0 0 8 – 8
SCORING First Quarter
(WN 5:39) – Drew Yates quarterback keeper for 17-yard touchdown run. PAT is blocked (WN 6-0)
Second Quarter
(WN 6:39) – Yates pass complete to Jordan Eash for 54-yard touchdown. PAT is wide left (WN 12-0)
(WN 2:03) — Yates pass complete to Jaylun Shaffer for 62-yard touchdown up the middle. 2-point conversion is no good. (WN 18-0)
Third Quarter
(WN 2:19) — Fernando Macias run for 16-yard touchdown. PAT is good (WN 25-0)
Fourth Quarter
(F 9:15) — Brooks Custer pass complete to Blake Metzger for 8-yard touchdown. Metzger runs in 2-point conversion. (WN 25-8)
(WN 7:39) — Estil Pruitt run for 55-yard touchdown. PAT is blocked. (WN 31-8)
(WN 5:12) – Drew Yates run for 12-yard touchdown. PAT is good (WN 38-8)
STATISTICS West Noble:
Drew Yates: 7-12, 148 yards, 2 TD’s / 11 carries, 75 yards, 2 TD’s
Estil Pruitt: 22 carries, 152 yards, TD
Jordan Eash: 1 catch, 54 yards, TD
Jaylun Shaffer: 1 catch, 62 yards, TD
Fairfield:
Brooks Custer: 5-11, 71 yards, TD / 17 carries, 57 yards
Breckan Maran: 12 carries 18 yards
Alex Hofer: 2 catches 24 yards
Casey Hershberger: 1 catch, 39 yards
Blake Metzger: 1 catch, 8 yards, TD