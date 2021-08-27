LIGONIER — With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, West Noble stopped Wawasee on a fourth and 6 up by five.
A clock-draining drive is what the Chargers needed to put the game away, and that’s exactly what they got.
Behind the legs of West Noble quarterback Drew Yates and running back Pat Bradley, the Chargers marched down the field deep into Wawasee territory. Soon after Yates converted a fourth and six on a quarterback scramble, Bradley would punch it in from four yards out to ice the game and help lead West Noble to a 19-7 victory over Wawasee.
“I was asked before the game what we needed to do, and I thought we needed to limit the turnovers, control the ball and score when we had the opportunities,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said. “We did a good job of that. I thought that last drive we really grew up a lot. We had some young kids that weren’t really sure of themselves step up and they made it happen.”
Wawasee’s turnover woes that hurt it in the first game of the season showed up right away against the Chargers. On the first play from scrimmage, Wawasee running back Nathan Larson put the ball on the floor and West Noble was there to fall on it right away deep in Warriors territory.
The Chargers took advantage right away, driving down inside the Wawasee five-yard line to setup a 25-yard field goal for Julio Macias. The senior knocked it through to put his team up 3-0 just 3:44 into the game.
The turnovers and mistakes would continue for the Warriors as the first half went on. On the very next drive, Wawasee quarterback Lucas Ringler airmailed a pass that flew into the hands of West Noble’s Adam Nelson to setup the Chargers with solid field position once again. The Warriors committed four turnovers total in the first half.
While the Chargers didn’t take advantage of every gift the Warriors gave them, Wawasee’s costly mistakes and offensive struggles gave West Noble plenty of opportunities to grow a comfortable lead during the half.
On a punt attempt deep in their own end zone, the Warriors snap flew over punter Landen Alexander’s head and through the back of the end zone for a safety to put the home team up 5-0 with just over four minutes left in the first.
The first touchdown of the game came just four seconds into the second quarter when West Noble running back Zach Beers found a seam through the middle of the defense to score on a two-yard run to up the West Noble lead to 12.
West Noble would pace that lead through the rest of the quarter and go into the half up 12-0 despite a couple of deep drives into opponent’s territory late in the second quarter.
Despite the bad first half, Wawasee came out in the second just a play away from getting back into the game. That much-needed break came just four minutes into the third quarter. On a third and long, a pass from Yates flew through the hands of wide receiver Jalen Gonzales and into the waiting arms of Wawasee’s Larson inside West Noble’s 30-yard line.
Gifted with great field position, Wawasee made it a game. On third and 12 from the 22-yard line, Ringler’s rainbow of a pass found wide receiver Collin Roberson behind the defense just outside the end zone. Roberson caught it in stride and strutted into the end zone to cut the deficit to 12-7 midway through the third quarter.
“We told them that the team that’s probably the happiest was (Wawasee) because they were only down 12 at half,” Mawhorter said. “Then we give that ball up (in the third) and they score right away. I mean they made it a ballgame right away. It was disconcerting in that moment, but when you get a chance at the end of the game to put it away like that, that becomes a moment that you’re going to be able to build off of for the rest of the year.”
Both teams went back-and-forth through the rest of the second half before West Noble’s game-clinching drive.
Wawasee best shot of taking a lead over West Noble came late in the third quarter when the Warriors were rumbling down the field on the back of running back Brandon Kelly. A first-down run from Kelly put the Warriors inside West Noble’s 40-yard line at one point during the drive, but a personal foul call on Wawasee killed all the momentum and the Warriors would end up punting the ball away on fourth and long. From there, the Warriors just couldn’t get anything going to threaten the Chargers again.
West Noble (1-1) will look to make it two in a row next Friday against Eastside and Wawasee (0-2) will look to get in the win column against Northridge.
“Just to hear (the team) talk about (that drive), this is a moment they are going to have for thr est of their lives,” Mawhorter said. “Just the feeling of being able to drive that in. If you would’ve listened to that last time out they had, those offensive lineman talking about needing to put the ball in the end zone. They were able to shove it through, and we gained a lot of confidence from that."
WEST NOBLE 19, WAWASEE 7
Wawasee — 0; 0; 7; 0 — 7
West Noble — 5; 7; 0; 7 — 19
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
WN – (8:16) Julio Macias 25 field goal
WN – (4:10) Safety (Wawasee snap through back of endzone on punt)
Second Quarter
WN – (11:56) Zach Beers 2 run (Julio Macias kick)
Third Quarter
WAWA – (7:53) Collin Roberson 22 pass from Lucas Ringler (Caleb Clevenger kick)
Fourth Quarter
WN – (1:36) Peter Bradley 4 run (Julio Macias kick)
