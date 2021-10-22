LAGRANGE [mdash] Manasses M. Lehman, Jr., 89, of LaGrange, died at 11:20 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, at his residence. He was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Topeka, to Manasses and Edna J. (Miller) Lehman. On Feb. 7, 1952, in Topeka, he married Lydia J. Miller. She died March 27, 2019. Surviving are s…