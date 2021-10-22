JIMTOWN — West Noble went down against Jimtown in first-round tournament play.
Yet the Chargers sure did not go quietly.
West Noble (4-6) took a 21-16 lead into the fourth quarter before bowing 31-21 to the Jimmies (8-2) Friday, Oct. 22 in the first round of the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional 26.
“We had them worried,” said Chargers coach Monte Mawhorter. “We knew we wanted to keep the score low and we did a pretty good job of it right up until the end.
“I think we ran out of gas.”
Jimtown coach Cory Stoner gave his assessment.
“They made us earn it,” said Stoner. “They had a good game plan. We knew they were going to be tough and physical.”
West Noble came in with a 14.0 offensive average and 22.2 defensive average for the season while Jimtown was at 42.4 and 10.8 during a seven-game win streak after an 0-2 start to the 2021 season.
“This is by far the best game we played,” said Mawhorter, who was going for 100th career win in his 23rd season. “We’ve struggled putting points on the board. We’ve had turnovers and injuries.
“We’ve always been looking for a way to get something done. The kids finally came together actually had a chance do something with a little continuity. They did well. I’m proud of them.”
West Noble came to Jimtown’s Knepp Field at Bill Sharpe Stadium in 2020 and lost 38-0.
“It’s hard to think the team that you beat 38-0 is going to be able compete with you, but we competed,” said Mawhorter.
The Jimmies closed out the scoring Friday when a 1-yard touchdown run by Landon Buchanan and extra point by Johntu Reed with 2:48 to go. Moments later Reed intercepted a Drew Yates pass and Jimtown ran out the clock and avoided its fourth-ever first-round sectional loss. The Jimmies are now 107-35 in the postseason since 1976.
After seeing their first-round win streak end at three, the Chargers are 11-39.
Jimtown, the Northern Indiana Conference Small School champions, went ahead 24-21 with 9:47 to go Friday when Reed caught a 37-yard TD pass from Tysen House and Nick Carithers gathered in a two-point pass from House.
The drive was a response to West Noble assuming a 21-16 advantage on a 37-yard scoring pass from Yates to Jalen Gonzalez and Julio Macias kick at 1:24 of the third quarter. The drive also featured a 21-yard completion from Yates to Adam Nelson.
The Chargers cut the lead to 16-14 at 5:36 of the third period on a 6-yard scoring toss from Yates to Braxton Pruitt and Macias kick.
Jimtown led 16-7 at halftime.
Macias missed a 48-yard field goal attempt wide left for the Chargers 3:26 before intermission.
The Jimmies took the 16-7 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Reed with 5:45 left in the second quarter. Jimtown had the ball deep in West Noble territory after Bryce Hoffman recovered a fumble.
A 28-yard touchdown pass from House to Carithers and a failed extra point put the Jimmies up 13-7 at the 7:27 mark of the second quarter. The drive also featured a 27-yard pass from House to Hunter Konrath.
The first time Jimtown had the ball it resulted in a 68-yard TD run by Reed and conversion kick by Reed for a 7-7- tie at 7:27 of the first quarter. The scoring play was the first after West Noble was whistled for a running into the punter penalty.
The Chargers took the opening kickoff and went ahead 7-0 on a 20-yard TD run by Braxton Pruitt and Macias kick at 9:45 of the first period.
Zach Beers (92 yards) and Braxton Pruitt (58) led West Noble in rushing.
“They’ve got some power in that backfield,” said Stoner. “They run hard and they run mean.”
Stoner and his coaches made an adjustment at halftime to steer clear of Braxton Pruitt on defense.
(Pruitt) is a problem,” said Stoner. “He’s a good ballplayer. He uses his hands really well. We used different blocking schemes to try to take care of him.”
Buchanan (147) and Reed (98) were the top ground-gainers for the Jimmies.
Jimtown advances to host John Glenn in a sectional semifinal game on Friday, Oct. 29.
JIMTOWN 31, WEST NOBLE 21
West Noble 7 0 14 0 — 21
Jimtown 7 9 0 15 — 31
Scoring
First Quarter
WN — (9:45) Braxton Pruitt 20 run; Julio Macias kick.
J — (7:27) Johntu Reed 68 run; Reed kick.
Second Quarter
J — (7:27) Nick Carithers 28 pass from Tysen House; kick failed.
J — (5:45) Reed 30 field goal.
Third Quarter
WN — (5:36) B. Pruitt 6 pass from Drew Yates; Macias kick.
WN — (1:24) Jalen Gonzalez 37 pass from Yates; Macias kick.
Fourth Quarter
J — (9:47) Reed 37 pass from House; Carithers pass from House.
J — (2:48) Landon Buchanan 1 run; Reed kick.
