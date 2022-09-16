LIGONIER — The “Battle of Highway 33” trophy will stay with West Noble.
The Chargers controlled the line of scrimmage much of the way and held Fairfield out of the end zone until the last two minutes of play Friday in a 33-7 victory in Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division football.
The Chargers improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the NECC while the Associated Press Class 3A No. 17-ranked Falcons slipped to 4-1 and 0-1.
“Controlling the line of scrimmage kind of set it up for everything,” said West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter, who saw left tackle Andrew Saggars, left guard Michael LeCount, center Brady Shields, right guard Keegan Clark and right tackle Noah Eash lead the charge as Drew Yates (93) Seth Pruitt (89), Fernando Macias (80) combined for most of the Chargers’ 267 ground yards.
“Some of our kids upfront (on defense) were able to hold their gaps and our linebackers were quick enough to get where (Fairfield ball carriers) were going,” Mawhorter said. “We gave them a lot of headaches trying to stop that.
“We thought we should have done this last week (against Angola, a 26-7 loss). We had a bad taste in our mouths.”
Fairfield, which had been the last unbeaten NECC team and was trying for its first 5-0 start since the 2020 squad went 9-1, prevented a shutout with a touchdown and extra point with 1:46 to play.
Sawyer Ernsberger scored on a 15-yard TD run and Owen Bustamante booted the extra point to make it 33-7.
“It’s frustrating when you scout everything exactly the way it’s supposed to be and it happens and we don’t respond to it,” said Falcons coach Matt Thacker. “Give credit to Coach Mawhorter. They came out and kicked us in the teeth.”
After taking over on down, West Noble went on a drive that put the hosts up 33-0 at 5:57 of the fourth quarter. McKale Bottles capped the 14-play march with 1-yard TD run. Erik Murillo made the kick.
Pruitt kept the drive alive with a 10-yard run on fourth down.
A long punt return by Xavier Yates gave the Chargers the ball at the Fairfield 13 and it was a 13-yard TD run by Pruitt that put West Noble ahead 26-0 at 7:58 of the third period. The kick failed.
West Noble took a 20-0 lead into halftime.
The half ended on a missed 43-yard field goal attempt by Bustamante following a pass interference penalty on the Chargers on a halfback pass by Ernsberger as the second quarter clock expired.
After a Falcon punt, Pruitt dashed for a 33-yard TD run and Murillo tacked on the extra point as West Noble went up 20-0 with 1:58 of the second quarter.
The Chargers converted on fourth down with a Pruitt run and two plays later Drew Yates sprint up the right side line for a 60-yard TD run and a 13-0 lead. The kick failed.
While it yielded no points, West Noble’s Lucas Conway intercepted a Brooks Custer pass and the Chargers took possession at their own 24 just before the end of the first quarter.
Sophomore Custer came in at quarterback for Fairfield on the visitors’ fourth offensive series. He spelled senior starter Carter Kitson (who suffered a left shoulder injury a week ago) and finished with a team-best 60 rushing yards — most in the second half.
West Noble did get points following a turnover when Jacob Maldonado pounced on a Falcon fumble at the Fairfield 25 and Pruitt scored three plays later on a 6-yard TD run. Murillo added the conversion kick at 4:11 of the first period for a 7-0 lead.
The Chargers collected nine first downs (eight rushing) in the first half while the Falcons picked up six (two rushing and three by penalty).
West Noble gained 147 total yards in the first 24 minutes while Fairfield was held to 60.
On Friday, Sept. 23, Fairfield goes to Angola and Garrett visits West Noble.
WEST NOBLE 33, FAIRFIELD 7
Fairfield 0 0 0 7 — 7
West Noble 7 13 6 7 — 33
Scoring Plays First Quarter
WN — (4:11) Seth Pruitt 6 run (Erik Murillo kick)
Second Quarter
WN — (5:49) Drew Yates 60 run (kick failed)
WN — (1:58) Pruitt 33 run (Murillo kick)
Third Quarter
WN — (7:58) Pruitt 13 (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
WN — (5:57) McKale Bottles 1 run (Murillo kick)
F — (1:46) Sawyer Ernsberger 15 run (Owen Bustamante kick)