LAGRANGE — Wawasee turned opportunities into plenty of points on the way to a 2020 season-opening high school football victory Friday, at Lakeland.
Playing before a Laker Field crowd that was wearing masks and social distancing because COVID-19 precautions, the Warriors blanked the Lakers 42-0.
Wawasee scored its first and last touchdowns on fourth down. The last score also came following a fumble recovery on a punt by Lucas Ringler.
Parker Young completed 10-of-15 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two others for the Warriors.
“Being his second year as a starter helps him immensely,” said Wawasee head coach Jon Reutebuch of Young. “He’s seeing everything and having confidence in what he’s looking for. He’s reading the defense and reading his keys on when to hand it off and when to keep it.
“He’s just gotten so much better and confident. Our offensive line is so much better than last year as far as depth.”
Wawasee led 28-0 at halftime thanks in large part to the air game. Young completed 8-of-10 first-half passes for 184 yards, including touchdown strikes of 7 and 24 yards to Jacob Meek and 35 to Kaleb Salazar in the second quarter.
Young opened the scoring at the end of the first quarter with a 2-yard quarterback sneak for a TD.
The Warriors were whistled for four 15-yard penalties in the first half, including an illegal block that called back what would have been a 70-yard punt yard for a score by Salazar.
Lakeland punted the ball five times before intermission and had the last one blocked, setting up the second TD aerial to Meek.
Caleb Clevenger tacked on all four Wawasee extra points in the first half.
On its second possession of the second half, the Warriors found paydirt again as Young found Adam Beer open for a 33-yard TD pass. Wawasee took a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final period, Young added his second rushing TD of the night and Clevenger booted his sixth conversion kick.
“We have extreme confidence that we can get a yard or two if we need it,” said Reutebuch of his team’s ability to convert on third- and fourth-down-and-short situations.
The Warriors’ defense kept the heat on Lakeland quarterback Deion Marshall, who was inserted as the starter 90 minutes before kickoff when two-year retuning starter Colton Isaacs was unable to go because of what Lakers head coach Ryan O’Shea described as a stomach issue.
One of the Wawasee defenders who was applying the pressure and making sacks and tackles for lost yardage was Dominic Blair.
“He was one of the players that wasn’t cramping,” said Reutebuch after a game played in muggy conditions. “He could’ve gone another quarter.”
O’Shea assessed his team’s outing.
“I learned that we have some kids that are going to fight and play hard,” said O’Shea. “That was evident in the second half.
“The first half we played really tentatively. We were unsure about ourselves. We weren’t sure if what we were teaching was going to stick. But once we started believing in it, we started actually doing some good things.”
Marshall was 1-of-9 for seven yards passing in the first half and finished 3-of-15 for 29 with one interception (Hayden Dement) and rushed for a team-best 25 yards.
West Noble visits Wawasee and Lakeland goes to Churubuco next Friday.
WAWASEE 42, LAKELAND 0
Wawasee 7;21;7;7 — 42
Lakeland 0;0;0;0 — 0
Scoring
First Quarter
W — (1:15) Parker Young 2 run; Caleb Clevenger kick.
Second Quarter
W — (6:54) Jacob Meek 7 pass from Young; Clevenger kick.
W — (3:51) Kameron Salazar 35 pass from Young; Clevenger kick.
W — (:59.1) Meek 24 pass from Young; Clevenger kick.
Third Quarter
W — (6:26) Adam Beer 33 pass from Young; Clevenger kick.
Fourth Quarter
W — (9:10) Young 3 run; Clevenger kick.
