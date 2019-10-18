GOSHEN — The RedHawks just ran out of time.
Goshen had the ball and were driving before the Wawasee Warriors came up with a defensive stop with :18 left on the game clock, allowing the Warriors to escape with a 28-23 Northern Lakes Conference high school football win Friday night on Foreman Field.
The Goshen drive started on their own 32 before ending on the W-16.
“This was one of the first times with the game on the line our kids had the chance to execute the two-minute offense. The kids executed the offense and moved the ball down the field. We just ran out of time,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “There are not many teams around that would fight to the end like these kids did. They are hurting right now.”
It was Senior Night for the RedHawks and Park wanted a win, especially for the players.
“The seniors are a special group. I have enjoyed getting to know the players and their families,” Park said. “The seniors have been good ambassadors for our program. They are leading by example. Doing things like that make our job as coaches easier.”
Goshen showed its fight in the fourth period after trailing 28-10 at the end of the third period.
Senior Wesley VanHooser scored on a 2-yard run at 11:16 of the final period and on a 1-yarder with 6:22 remaining.
“There at the end you saw the potential this team has. We just came up a little short,” Park said. “We took possession of the ball with about four minutes left and we told the kids this was the position we wanted to be in. After the first half we played, we got the ball back and had a chance to score.”
The Redhawks had a great start, taking the opening kickoff and marching 59 yards for a score as junior quarterback Colin Turner hit junior wide receiver Andrew Pletcher on a 10-yard TD at 8:53 of the first quarter.
The lead didn’t last long as Wawasee ran a halfback pass and senior Levin Brown tossed a 48-yard TD to classmate LaShaun Morris at 8:34.
“You talk about an example of how our season has went, not being able to hold on to momentum,” the coach said.
Park shared what happened on the first Wawasee TD.
“This is typical. We had a player who could not find his mouthpiece and we had to put a sub in. And the play Wawasee called was right to the kids we had just put in the game,” the coach said. “I’m not blaming anyone it is just another example of how things are going for us this season.”
Wawasee senior Jesse Landeros scored on 3-yard run at 2:51 of the second and then senior Ethan Garza added an 82-yard punt return to give the Warriors a 21-7 lead at intermission.
“We made too many mistakes in the first half,” Park said.
Goshen (1-8 overall, 0-7 in the NLC) is idle until hosting the Fort Wayne Northrop Bruins (4-4) Nov.1 in a Class 5A, Sectional 11 contest.
Wawasee (2-7, 1-6) travels Friday to NorthWood for a Class 4A, Sectional 19 matchup.
WAWASEE 28, GOSHEN 23
Wawasee 7 14 7 0 —28
Goshen 7 3 0 13 —23
Scoring Plays First Quarter
G — (8:53) Andrew Pletcher 10 pass from Colin Turner (Isaac Sawatzky kick)
W — (8:34) LaShaun Morris 48 pass from Levin Brown (Caleb Clevenger kick)
Second Quarter
G — (8:53) Sawatzky 29 field goal
W — (2:51) Jesse Landeros 3 run (Clevenger kick)
W — (:39) Ethan Garza 82 interception return (Clevenger kick)
Third Quarter
W — (4:39) Parker Young 1 run (Clevenger kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — (11:16) VanHooser 2 run (Sawatzky kick)
G — (6:22) VanHooser 1 run (pass failed)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.