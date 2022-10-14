MIDDLEBURY — With ten players short due to suspension, Warsaw traveled the 50-minute trip up to Northridge High School to play a hot Raiders team in its final regular season and Northern Lakes Conference contest of the season.
Warsaw looked unfazed despite the short numbers, using its triple-option offense and senior German Flores-Ortega’s five-touchdown performance to take down Northridge, 35-21, on Friday night in Middlebury.
“It’s a new season for us now,” Northridge head coach Chad Eppley said. “We can’t dwell on this one with the postseason coming up now. I told our guys after this game to stay coachable and stay up after this loss. We have to have the will to win after (Friday night) or we’ll be down. The 2022 season is done and now we’re in the playoff run.”
Northridge (5-4, 4-3 NLC) played opportunistic football early at home, capitalizing on a Warsaw fumble that was recovered by junior Jay Mitschelen at Warsaw’s 34-yard line.
The Raiders then drove down the field 34 yards in four plays, with the highlight being a 27-yard touchdown pass from senior Qade Carrington to fellow senior Jethro Hochstetler to put Northridge up 7-0 with 8:31 to play in the first quarter.
Warsaw (7-2, 5-2 NLC) answered back on the following drive, though, driving 77 yards in seven minutes to tie the contest at seven a piece following an 11-yard touchdown run by Flores-Ortega with 1:36 to play in the opening quarter.
On the following two offensive possessions for Northridge, the Raiders picked up two Dylan Ritchie field goals — from 32 and 23 yards out, respectively — to earn themselves a 13-7 advantage with 7:30 to play before half.
However, with both drives ending inside the redzone, settling for those field goals would hurt the Raiders later on in the game.
The game would turn in favor of Warsaw following what was a nice defensive effort from Northridge late in the second quarter.
Warsaw punted following a penalty-riddled three-and-out, and around midfield, the ball bounced off the back of a Northridge player and was recovered by the Tigers at their own 48 with 4:50 left in the second.
“That punt kind of killed us,” Eppley said. “They got the ball back there, and our momentum just went down from there. … I’m not going to blame our player for that. It was a bad punt, and he was being blocked. We were yelling ‘poison’ and he was trying to get to the sideline, but he couldn’t get off his block there.”
The Tigers would take full advantage of the turnover, driving 52 yards in two and-a-half minutes — capped off by a one-yard rushing touchdown by Flores-Ortega — to take a 14-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, Warsaw managed to extend its lead after a strong opening possession that chewed four minutes off the clock.
The Tigers drove 80 yards — highlighted by a 61-yard rush by sophomore quarterback Drew Sullivan — to eventually allow Flores-Ortega to score once again from one yard away to hand Warsaw a 21-13 lead with 6:13 to go in the third.
Despite giving up 14 unanswered to Warsaw, the Raiders answered quickly to trim the eight-point lead late in the third.
Northridge drove 61 yards — converting a key fourth down along the way — scoring a touchdown behind a beautiful pitch-and-catch from Carrington to senior wide receiver Kade Sainz for a 24-yard score.
Following junior McClain Miller’s two-point conversion, the Raiders and Tigers were tied at 21 with 2:49 left before the fourth quarter.
From there on, though, Flores-Ortega continued his gutsy performance.
It started with a strong kickoff return that setup Warsaw at the Northridge 32-yard line following the Raiders game-tying score.
On the drive, Warsaw traveled inside the Raiders five-yard line. On the first play of the fourth quarter on a third and goal from the NR 2, Flores-Ortega bulldozed his way into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the night to put Warsaw up 28-21 with a full quarter to play.
Northridge’s offense stayed composed, driving inside the Warsaw 40-yard line with nine minutes to play in the game.
On a fourth and seven from the Warsaw 38, Carrington uncorked one to the end zone toward senior wide receiver Alex Eby. As Eby leaped to make the catch, the ball fell between his arms and to the ground to force a turnover on downs.
From there, Warsaw would ice the game with a touchdown drive that took six minutes off the clock.
Flores-Ortega scored his fifth touchdown of the night from two yards out with 1:41 left to put the game away permanently. The senior had 159 yards and five scores total in the victory.
“We tried to stuff inside as best we could on defense,” Eppley said. “That’s just a big, physical team. We knew exactly what they were going to do, but they do it so well that it’s hard to stop.”
Warsaw has the week off before it plays Elkhart in a Class 6A, Sectional 2 semifinal game, while Northridge travels to South Bend Riley next week to start the Class 4A, Sectional 18 postseason tournament.
WARSAW 35, NORTHRIDGE 21
Warsaw — 7; 7; 7; 14 — 35
Northridge — 7; 6; 8; 0 — 21
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (8:31) Jethro Hochstetler 27 pass from Qade Carrington (Dylan Ritchie kick)
W — (1:37) German Flores-Ortega 11 run (Mason Smythe kick)
Second Quarter
N — (10:13) Dylan Ritchie 32-yard field goal
N — (7:30) Dylan Ritchie 23-yard field goal
W — (2:11) German Flores-Ortega 1 run (Mason Smythe kick)
Third Quarter
W — (6:13) German Flores-Ortega 1 run (Mason Smythe kick)
N — (2:49) Kade Sainz 24 pass from Qade Carrington (McClain Miller two-point conversion)
Fourth Quarter
W — (11:56) German Flores-Ortega 2 run (Mason Smythe kick)
W — (1:41) German Flores-Ortega 3 run (Mason Smythe kick)