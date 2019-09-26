GOSHEN — “Bart Ball” is coming to Foreman Field tonight.
The Warsaw Tigers (4-1 overall, 2-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference) make the trip north on Ind. 15 to take on the RedHawks (1-4, 0-3). Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Coach Bart Curtis, who is in his second season at Warsaw, brings his triple-option offense to town. The Tigers have won 11 of Curtis’ first 15 games at the school, which helped aid the fans in nicknaming his offense “Bart Ball.”
“We saw the triple-option against Fairfield. We defended it OK. But Warsaw has the offense down under coach Curtis,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “One of the keys to defending the option is stopping the fullback and the quarterback and letting the ball go to the perimeter. If you can’t stop the plays up the middle they will just keep running them all night.”
The Tigers’ offense is averaging 31.4 points and 327.0 rushing yards per contest. The rushing yards are second in the NLC behind NorthWood at 367.3.
“Defending the option is all about playing assignment football,” Park said. “We have done a lot of drills in practice this week without a football just so the players can see how important it is to do your job and not worry about where the football is. It is all about everyone doing the job that is needed on each play. Everyone having a job to do is no different than any other week. Things just happen a lot faster with the option.”
Blocking schemes by the offensive line are different under the option offense.
“The Warsaw offensive lineman almost lunge at the thighs of the opposing player with their shoulder pads,” Park said. “It’s not a cut block. They are just getting off the ball quick and lunging at you. There are usually two blockers on a player. Things like that make it a hard offense to simulate in practice.”
According to the coach that are `similarities between the Warsaw offense and the one used by the RedHawks.
In reality, we run the offense in a sense. We don’t go under center much, because we want to throw the ball,” Park said. “The whole option offense is based on getting three yards at a crack. That is why you will see them go on 4th-and-1, because they feel they can get three yards.”
Junior running back Juan Jaramillo leads the Tigers with 763 rushing yards on 147 carries. He gained 97 yards on 25 attempts in last week’s 28-13 win over Northridge.
The Tigers don’t pass very often, but three of senior QB Wyatt Amiss’ 11 completions have gone for TDs.
Warsaw has another weapon in senior kicker Harrison Mevis, who is 73-of-76 on PATs and 16-of-26 on field goals in his career. He had 89 touchbacks in 131 career kickoffs.
Mevis recently made a verbal commitment to the University of Missouri.
Besides Northridge, the Tigers have wins over Huntington North (52-13), Michigan City (20-19) and Elkhart Memorial (38-35). The loss was to Plymouth (24-19).
When it comes to the play of the RedHawks, Park admitted he sounds like a broken record.
“It’s the same as every week. If we are going to get anything going we can’t have dropped passes, players making the wrong read or lineman not having their eyes where they are supposed to be,” the coach said. “The players see what is happening. We are executing better in practice. Now we have to carry that over to the game.”
Depth is a concern for the RedHawks, especially in the line.
“We are getting very thin. It is almost on a day-to-day basis,” Park added.
Some players have been moved to different positions in the offensive line. Senior Tyler Chalk started the opener with Fairfield and the Concord game last Friday at center. Chalk and classmate James Troyer at tight end are the only two members of the OL still in the same spot as the opener. Sophomore Cam Kercher started the opener at right guard and in now at right tackle, senior Jose Rosales has shifted from right tackle to right guard and senior Zach Swallow from left tackle to left guard. Senior Kaleb Kilmer is a starting defensive end, but has also moving into the starting position at left tackle.
“We are continuing to tweak things, but we are starting to see players getting more comfortable at the new spots,” the coach said.
This will be the 86th meeting between Goshen and Warsaw. The Tigers have a 44-37-4 advantage in the all-time series.
