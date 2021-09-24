GOSHEN — Warsaw was efficient on offense and stingy on defense in blanking Goshen 42-0 Friday in Northern Lakes Conference football at Foreman Field.
The Tigers (5-2, 4-0) beat the RedHawks (2-4, 0-4) on a night when the visitors found the end zone on its first six possessions and took a knee on its seventh at the end of the game.
Warsaw produced three touchdowns in the third quarter and took a 42-0 lead into the final period.
Six plays after the kickoff to open the second half. Curtis Tucker tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Julius Jones and Mason Smythe kicked extra point for a 28-0 lead at 9:18 of the third quarter.
A Corbin Johnston interception of a Quinn Bechtel pass sparked a three-play scoring drive with Tucker running the last 3 and Smythe booting the conversion at 6:18. At 35-0, the running clock came into play.
Bechtel was picked off by Aiden Binkerd and it took four plays for the Tigers to score again. Jayce Tucker had a 13-yard TD run and Smythe kicked the PAT to make it 42-0.
Goshen coach Kyle Park was fully aware of the stoutness of the Associated Press/Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A vote-getting Tigers.
“We knew tonight was going to be tough,” said Park. “Warsaw is a good football team. They’re very physical and ran right at us and we made some mistakes that made it easier.”
Tigers coach Bart Curtis assessed his team’s play after a 14th straight win against Goshen.
“We were efficient on offense,” said Curtis. “I thought defensively we bent a little, but didn’t break.
“You knew they’re coached, too. They’re trying to get first downs and touchdowns.”
Warsaw led 21-0 at halftime. The Tigers scored on each of their three first-half offensive possessions with German Flores-Ortega finishing drives with TD runs of 8, 4 and 7 yards at 4:44 of the first quarter, 11:24 of the second quarter and 5:03 of the fourth quarter. Smythe tacked on all three conversion kicks. The drives took seven, six and 10 plays.
Jones ripped off runs of 41, 37, 19, 13 and 11 yards for the Tigers.
Goshen had the ball inside the Warsaw 10-yard line as the first half ended. The RedHawks moved from their own 34 following a kickoff.
During the drive, Bechtel completed one pass to Noah Alford (25 yards) and Jake Turner (minus-4 and 15 yards) and Goshen moved to the Tigers 15 thanks to a targeting penalty. The RedHawks had six plays inside the 10 before the first-half clock ran out.
The first of Goshen’s four possessions before halftime saw them move to the Warsaw 22 before giving the ball up on downs at 8:15 of the first period. The RedHawks’ march included Bechtel connecting on passes to Brayden Hinkel (27 and 21 yards) and Turner (4 yards).
“I was pleased with how we started the game with those first five or six plays we were moving the chains,” said Park. “We hadn’t done that all year. That’s been a point of emphasis. We finally got over that hump.”
Bechtel passed for 90 yards while Hinkel (48) and Alford (42) led in receiving yardage. The RedHawks were held to 10 yards rushing.
Led by Jones (121) and Flores Ortega (90), the Tigers gained 378 total yards — 356 on the ground.
Because of low numbers for Goshen, there will not be a junior varsity game Saturday with Warsaw.
On Friday, Oct. 1, Wawasee visits Warsaw and Goshen goes to Northridge.
WARSAW 42, GOSHEN 0
Warsaw 7 14 21 0 — 42
Goshen 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring First Quarter
W — (4:44) German Flores-Ortega 8 run; Mason Smythe kick.
Second Quarter
W — (11:24) Flores-Ortega 4 run; Smythe kick.
W — (5:03) Flores-Ortega 7 run; Smythe kick.
Third Quarter
W — (9:18) Julius Jones 22 pass from Curtis Tucker; Smythe kick.
W — (6:18) Tucker 3 run; Smythe kick.
W — (:45) Jayce Sawyer 13 run; Smythe kick.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
