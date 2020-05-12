GOSHEN — Goshen High School football coach Kyle Park didn’t want to say there is a pipeline from the RedHawk campus to Trine University in Angola, but it’s beginning to look like there is some kind of connection.
Senior Wesley VanHooser joined classmate Zach Swallow as a recent GHS players to sign with the Thunder.
VanHooser made his announcement Tuesday night via a Zoom conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed Indiana high schools.
The final decision came down to Trine and Hope College.
“I just felt more comfortable at Trine,” VanHooser said. “I really liked both schools, but in the end it came down to the fact Trine told me I could get a Master’s Degree in Finance in three and a half years while still playing football.”
The Trine Thunder are coming off a 5-5 season (2-5 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) for coach Troy Abbs. He has been at Trine since Jan. 1, 2015 after spending eight years at Carroll and one at East Noble high schools.
Abbs led the Thunder to a 10-1 mark in 2018. The lone loss was to St. Norbert, 31-7, in the NCAA DIII national tournament. It was the second consecutive season the Thunder went undefeated during the regular season and won the MIAA championship.
“I have developed a relationship with Coach Abbs,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “He is a good guy that runs a very good program.”
Trine is slated to open the 2020 season by hosting Manchester on Sept. 3.
DO-IT-ALL PLAYER
During his prep career, VanHooser played quarterback, running back, wide receiver and this past season added safety to his resume.
“Trine didn’t recruit me for one position,” VanHooser said. “The first year the coaches told me they need help at receiver, while they will probably need help at safety the next three. I really don’t have a preference, but I do like hitting people after playing on defense last season at Goshen.”
Park added, “Trine recruited him as an athlete since he can play multiple positions.”
On defense for the RedHawks in 2019, VanHooser made 40 tackles, assisted on 19 more and intercepted three passes.
“His senior season was the first time I really got my hands on him on defense,” Goshen assistant coach Allen Hodge said. “One thing he does need to work on is his timing. He needs to get to the ball when it is in the air.
“He will be OK as long as he listens to and learns from the Trine coaches. He is athletic enough and they can get him stronger so he can play at the college level. He is aggressive and that is what you need in a defender.”
Last fall for the RedHawks on offense, VanHooser rushed the ball 42 times for 227 yards, completed 1-of-1 passes for 15 yards and caught 18 passes for 135 yards. He scored five touchdowns.
He returned 24 kickoffs for an average of 20.0 yards.
All of those numbers means he didn’t come off the field very often during games.
“The fact he was going to play on both sides of the ball made his senior season so exciting for me,” Wesley’s dad, Brant VanHooser, said. “It was fun for me to watch him run from huddle to huddle on possession changes.”
Brant and his wife, Angela VanHooser, are pleased with the decision Wesley made about Trine.
“We are confident Trine is the right spot for him,” Brant said. “Football was a part of the decision, but when he found out he could get his Masters in less time than at other schools while still playing four years of football, that was the deciding factor.”
MEMORABLE MOMENTS
As a sophomore, VanHooser was involved in one of the more dramatic wins in recent seasons for the RedHawks as Goshen rallied late in the fourth quarter to knock off the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers, 15-14, in a Class 4A sectional semifinal at Rice Field in Elkhart.
Things didn’t look good for the RedHawks when a Jacob Kaiser punt was downed on a terrific play by Central’s Thomas Harmon on the Goshen 1-yard-line with just over five minutes to play, The RedHawks trailed the hosts 14-7.
VanHooser, at quarterback, and halfback Liam Morales combined to lead Goshen on a 10-play, 99-yard drive that was capped by an eight-yard touchdown run by Morales to make the score 14-13.
After a timeout, Park dug deep into the Goshen playbook as Goshen went for two points and the lead.
Goshen receiver Daveyon Sandford went in motion to the right and took the direct snap. With pressure coming, Sandford lobbed a pass to the end zone to a wide-open VanHooser to give the RedHawks a 15-14 lead with just 1:54 to play.
“Wesley has always been the type of player to do whatever was best for the team,” Park said. “That fact became more evident when, for his junior season, we asked him to switch from quarterback to running back. It was not that he couldn’t play quarterback; we just felt having him in a position where we could get him the ball in space was a better option for the team.
“Quarterback was the only position he had known, but was unselfish enough to make the change if it was for the betterment of the team.”
Goshen assistant Jody Weldy said, “Wesley is a competitor, and even as a sophomore when we put in him at QB against Elkhart Memorial, there wasn’t a spot to big for him.
“He will figure out his role at Trine and I think playing one position will help.”
