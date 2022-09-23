MIDDLEBURY — A quick pace suited Northridge just fine Friday in Northern Lakes Conference football at Interra Field.
“We were trying to go fast tempo and keep them on their heels,” said Raiders coach Chad Eppley following his team’s 42-17 victory against Wawasee. “I think it makes us play better when we go faster tempo."
Northridge senior left-hander Qade Carrington passed for five touchdowns — three in the first half — with four different receivers finding their way into the end zone: senior Kade Sainz twice, and seniors Alex Eby and Jethro Hochstetler and junior Chase Clark one each.
The Raiders beat the Warriors for the seventh-straight time in the series and advanced to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the NLC in the 2022. Wawasee slipped to 1-5 and 1-3 in conference play.
Northridge opened the second half with 21 unanswered points. First, Hochstetler caught a 30-yard TD pass from Carrington and Dylan Ritchie added the kick at 9:47 of the third quarter.
Then, Sainz snagged a 28-yard TD pass from Carrington and Ritchie added the boot at 5:13 of third quarter.
At 4:07, junior McClain Miller tallied a 3-run TD run and Ritchie connected on his sixth kick of the night.
Junior Hunter Tinkey’s 40-yard interception return for a touchdown and kick by senior Tim Bolt at the 7:46 mark accounted for the Warriors’ final points.
Northridge led 21-10 at the end of a frenzied first half. Clark caught a 7-yard pass from Carrington and Ritchie booted the extra point as the Raiders score with :33.5 left in the second quarter.
Wawasee pulled to within 14-10 at 2:57 of the second period on a 3-yard TD run by Tinkey and Bolt conversion kick.
Northridge went up 14-3 on a 40-yard TD catch from Carrington to Eby and a Ritchie kick at 8:58 of the second quarter.
After being stopped on a Warrior goal-line stand in the first five minutes, the Raiders went ahead 7-3 at 1:54 of the first quarter on a 5-yard pass from Carrington to Sainz and Ritchie kick.
Wawasee took a 3-0 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Bolt at 7:53 of the first quarter.
On the previous play, senior starting quarterback Jaxon Brown went out with a right-leg injury and was spelled by junior Maxon Shoemaker with junior Derek Bontrager taking a few first-half snaps.
In addition, senior Nico Ramirez — three-year starting left tackle — was sick all week and didn’t play for the Warriors.
“That hurt us quite a bit,” said Wawasee coach Jon Reutebuch. “You’ll notice in the game that we got sacked quite a bit from that side.
“It comes down to basic blocking and tackling and we didn’t do that very well. We were in the game early and — even at halftime — we felt pretty good about where we were at.”
Reutebuch says his club goes into next week with Shoemaker and sophomore Reed Reidenbach 1-2 on the depth chart at QB.
Next week, Wawasee goes to Warsaw and Concord visits Northridge.
NORTHRIDGE 42, WAWASEE 17
Wawasee — 3; 7; 0; 7 — 17
Northridge — 7; 14; 21; 0 — 42
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
W — (11:54) Tim Bolt 32 field goal.
N — (1:54) Kade Sainz 5 pass from Qade Carrington (Dylan Ritchie kick)
Second Quarter
N — (8:58) Alex Eby 40 pass from Carrington (Ritchie kick)
W — (2:57) Hunter Tinkey 3 run (Bolt kick)
N — (:33.5) Chase Clark 7 pass from Carrington (Ritchie kick)
Third Quarter
N — (9:47) Jethro Hochstetler 30 pass from Carrington (Ritchie kick)
N — (5:13) Sainz 28 pass from Carrington (Ritchie kick)
N — (4:07) McClain Miller 3 run (Ritchie kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — (7:46) Tinkey 40 interception return (Bolt kick)