The 2021 prep football season is officially upon us. Games kick off this Friday, highlighted by some Elkhart County battles between Concord at Elkhart, Jimtown at NorthWood and Goshen at Fairfield.
Below you will find links to all eight football team previews from The Goshen News coverage area: Concord, Fairfield, Goshen, Lakeland, Northridge, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble. Just click on the team name and it'll take you to their season preview story!
In these stories, you'll find comments from players and coaches about the upcoming season, full rosters for every team and each team's schedule.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
LAKELAND LAKERS
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
WAWASEE WARRIORS
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Thank you to all of our sponsors who helped make the print edition of "Under the Lights" possible this year: Bill's Heating, Premiere Signs, Jenkins/NAPA, Army National Guard, Wellington & Weddel, Concord Community Schools, Mullet Battery, First State Bank, Thompson's Towing, Grandma's Pantry, Goshen Community Schools, Yoder Stutzman, Quality Drive Away, HealthMarkets Insurance - Jill Weiss, Ligonier Recreational, L&R Footwear, RUHE152/St. James Holdings and Goshen College.
