MIDDLEBURY — The last scheduled varsity football game at Northridge High School’s Raider Field ended with a 42-21 loss to unbeaten East Noble.
But the Raiders (4-6) did not bow to the Knights (10-0) without at fight in a first-round IHSAA Class 4A sectional contest on Friday.
“It’s a pleasure to coach this group — start to finish,” said Northridge coach Tom Wogomon during an emotional post-contest scene. “There’s been some rough Fridays. But — holy smokes — they understand it. They love playing with each other. Not a one of them wants to take their helmet off right now.
“I’m so proud of how they responded each and every week.”
The field will be used for junior high football in the future with a new complex — complete with artificial turf — going up across the road from the high school.
As the curtain rang down, senior running back Caid Lacey ran for 172 yards and all three Northridge touchdowns.
“These guys could have looked at East Noble and knew the season would be over,” said Wogomon of his team’s practice week. “They were not planning on that.
“To their credit, they’re fighters and they’re winners.”
East Noble converted a Raider turnover into points.
One play after a Rowan Zolman interception, Bailey Parker lofted a 60-yard TD pass to Hayden Jones and Joe Painter added the conversion to make it 42-14 with 3:49 to go in the third quarter.
The Knights’ quick-hit offense took just five plays to answer a Northridge score.
A drive that began at the Raider 16 featured a 58-yard run by Parker and a 15-yard TD reception by Jones from Parker and a kick by Painter put East Noble ahead 35-14 at 5:09 of the third quarter.
Lacey’s 1-yard TD run and a kick by senior Cameron Graber got Northridge within 28-14 at the 6:59 mark of the third quarter.
The Raiders took the kickoff to open the second half and began a 11-play, 40-yard scoring drive, which featured three third-down conversions and one on fourth down (pass interference on the Knights taking the ball to the Northridge 8).
East Noble led 28-7 at halftime.
The Knights found the end zone on four of five first-half possessions.
East Noble gained 14 first downs and 281 net yards in the first two periods — 186 through the air.
Northridge gained 154 net yards in the first half, including 90 on the ground.
With 19 seconds left in the first half, the Knights went up 28-7 thanks to a 10-yard TD catch by Jones and kick by Painter.
The scoring drive took 76 yards and 10 plays.
East Noble took a 21-7 advantage at 5:20 of the second quarter with an 8-yard TD run by Parker and a kick by Painter.
That capped a 58-yard, 14-play drive.
The Raiders pulled to within 14-7 on a 48-yard run by Lacey and extra point by Graber.
That came one play after a double-pass play picked up 37 yards. Senior Oliver Oveler threw a screen to the right to senior Josh Beard who fired a strike to junior Breckin Judd for the big gainer.
The Knights went up 14-0 on an 11-yard pass play — Parker to Zolman — and Painter tacked on the conversion kick at 1:40 of the first quarter.
East Noble scored on the third play from scrimmage.
After the opening kickoff, the Knights started at their own 46.
Justin Marcellus romped 46 yards for the night’s first touchdown and Painter added the kick just 53 seconds into the first quarter.
DeKalb (8-2) plays at East Noble in the second round on Friday, Nov. 1.
EAST NOBLE 42, NORTHRIDGE 21
East Noble 14 14 14 0 — 42
Northridge 0 7 7 7 — 21
Scoring First Quarter
EN — (11:07) Justin Marcellus 46 run (Joe Painter kick).
EN — (1:40) Rowan Zollman 11 pass from Bailey Parker (Painter kick).
Second Quarter
N — (10:17) Caid Lacey 48 run (Cameron Graber kick).
EN — (5:20) Parker 8 run (Painter kick).
EN — (:19) Hayden Jones 10 pass from Parker (Painter kick).
Third Quarter
N — (6:59) Lacey 1 run (Graber kick).
EN — (5:09) Jones 15 pass from Parker (Painter kick).
EN — (3:48) Jones 60 pass from Parker (Painter kick).
Fourth Quarter
N — (3:05) Lacey 10 run (Graber kick).
