GOSHEN — Sectional semifinals are scheduled for Friday night and among the highlights on the local scene are two matchups featuring a pair of Top Ten ranked teams in their respective classes.
One is in the Class 5A, Sectional 10 semi that has the No. 6 Concord Minutemen (8-1) clashing with the No. 9 Elkhart Central Blue Blazers at Rice Field in Elkhart and the other is in Class 3A, Sectional 26 with the No. 4 Mishawaka Marian Knights (9-1) taking on the No. 7 West Noble Chargers (10-0).
There are no other Top Ten matchups in 5A around the state and just one other in 3A as No. 2 Heritage Hills (10-0) faces No. 8 Gibson South (8-2).
CONCORD AT CENTRAL
The Minutemen and the Blue Blazers have only faced each other on the gridiron three times with all three contests taking place in sectional action. Concord was a 17-14 winner last season, Central won 23-14 in 2014 and Concord blanked Central 34-0 in 2013.
A Concord win means the Minutemen would be at Elkhart Memorial or host Mishawaka in the sectional championship. Central would host Memorial or travel Mishawaka in the finale.
The Blue Blazers have defeated Memorial 41-21, Goshen 31-3, Jimtown 36-7, Benton Harbor (Michigan) 41-0, South Bend St,. Joseph 35-0, South Bend Adams 40-0, New Prairie 31-28 and South Bend Adams 35-0. Losses were to Mishawaka 22-17 and Penn 21-19.
“We were able to see them in person last Friday and have obviously studied their film,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “They are a complete football team without any glaring weaknesses. Their team speed in all three phases is very impressive and their fronts on both sides of the ball will be the best we have seen all year.”
Central’s offense is averaging 32.6 points per game while the defense allows 10.6 per contest.
Senior tailback Mark Brownlee has rushed for 1,578 yards and scored 25 touchdowns to lead the offense.
“We aren’t going to shut him down, no one that they have played has done that. We do have to limit his big runs if we are going to be in position to win the game,” the coach said. “ The only way that will happen is if we are able to get a lot of helmets to the ball. “
Senior quarterback Isaiah Chandler has passed for 1,283 yards and seven TDs for coach Josh Shattuck, who is 18-14 in the third season at the school.
“Central’s running game is schematically similar to what we saw against Memorial early in the year. The difference is how they window dress it,” Koehler said. “Josh is a very good play caller and he does a great job of motioning and using multiple formations.”
Senior QB Ethan Cain has thrown for 1,735 yards and 18 TDs for the Minutemen. His favorite targets are senior Carter Neveraski 53 catches for 476 yards, sophomore Jack D’Arcy 36 for 430 and classmate Amarion Moore 31 for 369. Neveraski is the top rusher with 421 yards.
The Minutemen average 28.4 points on offense the “Strike Force” defense yields 13.0.
“Central is very good defensively. Their defensive line is really what makes them difficult. They are hard to block in both the running and passing game,” the coach said. “Their linebackers and defensive backs are very good as well, but the defensive line has made things much easier for the guys playing behind them. We will have to play well up front, but our kids know that. It will be a great challenge for our offense.”
MARIAN AT WEST NOBLE
The Marian Knights have won all five meetings between the two schools, the last by a 42-14 score in 1987.
Marian has posted wins this season over South Bend Clay 51-0, John Glenn 49-7, South Bend St. Joseph 41-0, South Bend Riley 48-14, Jimtown 17-3, Bremen 49-0, Culver Academy 32-7, South Bend Washington 35-6 and Lakeland 60-0. The Knights dropped a 15-6 decision to Mishawaka.
Marian has a fairly balanced offense with 1,637 rushing yards and 1,118 passing yards. Junior running back Malcom Anderson had rushed for 681 yards and classmate Maddix Bogunia 320 to led the team. Bogunia has passed for 1,112 yards and 16 TDs. Senior Mitchell Florian is the top receiver with 33 catches for 444 and seven scores.
The Knights are averaging 38.8 points per contest on offense and allowing 5.2 on defense. They have shutout four opponents.
The Chargers are scoring at an average of 34.6 points per game and yielding 11.1 on defense.
West Noble has rushed for 2,611 yards and passed for 852. Senior Brandon Pruitt has gained 1,394 yards and senior Josh Gross 520. Senior signal caller Kyle Mawhorter had passed for 789 yards. Junior Rocky Slone has 353 receiving yards and Gross 309.
A West Noble win would have the Chargers hosting either Jimtown or Tippecanoe Valley in the championship.
NORTHWOOD AT LEO
The Leo Lions were a 28-7 winner in a sectional game on Oct. 31, 2014, the last meeting between the two programs.
So far this season, Leo had defeated Woodlan 36-0, Angola 33-14, Norwell 3-2, New Haven 37-14, Bellmont 42-0, Huntington North 50-3, Columbia City 29-14, DeKalb 42-19 and Angola 21-16. The Lions lost to East Noble 35-7.
“Leo is big, strong and athletic. Their only loss is to the No. 1 ranked team,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said.
The Lions average 30.0 points on offense and yield 11.6 on defense.
“Here lately they’ve settled on double TE-T. The old full house. Although they have dabbled in some spread concepts early in the season,” Andrews said. “It’s similar to Warsaw offense, with Plymouth mojo and Concord athletes. “
“On defense, they’re pretty much a line it up 4-4. They are very athletic and long. “
NorthWood has rolled up 3.145 rushing yards on the season while passing for 929.
Junior QB Nate Newcomer is the leading rusher with 1,164 yards, followed by seniors Jaden Miller 745 and Ben Mestach 591. Newcomer has thrown for 809 yards and 10 TDs. Senor Jason Borkholder has 10 receptions for 323 yards and Miller 15 for 226.
A NorthWood win would set up a home game for the Panthers against either DeKalb or East Noble.
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS AT FAIRFIELD
Both schools are members of the Northeast Corner Conference, but Fairfield is in the Big Division and Prairie Heights the Small Division so the schools don’t play each other very often.
The last meeting between the two was on Aug. 30, 2013, won by Prairie Heights 32-14.
“The Panthers play hard and are very well coached. Plus, they do a great job of getting their athletes the ball in different ways,” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said.
Prairie Heights averages 14.0 points per game on offense and yields 28.6 on defense.
“The Panthers will spread the ball around and get their athletes the ball. All of their receivers do a great job of catching the ball on the run or in traffic,” the coach said. “Offensively, they remind us of Bluffton, but with their own twists to help get their guys in space.
“On defense, schematically, they’ll run what we have seen the last few weeks. We’ll see they are very physical, strong and fly to the football. Most importantly, they go hard and get after it on defense. We will have to match their intensity in order to be successful.”
A win by the Falcons would put them on the road at either Fort Wayne Luers or Eastside in the sectional finale.
