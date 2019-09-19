GOSHEN — The Goshen coaching staff based on what they wanted to do in the second half of the NorthWood game last Friday changed quarterbacks, going from junior starter Colin Turner to senior backup Wesley VanHooser.
The RedHawks trailed 48-0 at halftime, and were facing a running clock for the rest of the contest.
The change, however, doesn’t mean there is a question about, who is going to lead the Goshen offense in this Friday night’s match up with the Concord Minutemen.
“Turner is our guy,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “We wanted to work on establishing the run in the second half of the NorthWood game. Our offense had been stagnant in the first half. VanHooser is a better runner and that is why we made the change.
“What we did worked in that game, but that doesn’t mean we are going to do it every game. If we run the ball all the time teams are going to figure it out and load the box to stop the run.”
Park knows there needs to be a threat of throwing the ball.
“We have moved some guys around up front to try and get Colin some more time when he is trying to throw,” the coach said. “We still feel one of the strengths of this team is on the perimeter. We have got to execute better. Colin knows that but so do the wide receivers. All of the problems in the passing game have not been Colin’s fault. He needs time to throw the ball and he also needs receivers that catch the ball when he is putting it in the right places.”
Concord (4-0 overall, 3-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference) visits Foreman Field tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Goshen is 1-3, 0-2.
‘The Minutemen are ranked No. 4 in both the AP and IFAC polls.
Park, who played QB at Goshen and at Ferris State University, talked with Turner during this week in preparation for the Concord game.
“I reminded him that QB is the position he signed on to play. I told him the quarterback get too much credit when things are going good and too much blame when they aren’t,” Park said. “Colin is a veteran, but he really doesn’t have a lot of experience. He only played a handful of games at the spot last season so he is still learning the position.”
The Minutemen on the other hand have an established veteran at QB in senor Ethan Cain. He had completed 77-of-114 passes (67.5 percent) for 901 yards to go with nine touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Concord presents different challenges for us than the teams we have faced the past two weeks,” Park said.
The last two opponents — Elkhart Memorial and NorthWood — were more focused on running the ball.
“The last two week we’ve seen teams wanting to run the ball. Concord spreads you out on the field in an effort to throw the ball, but they can also run out of those formations, which makes them harder to cover,” Park added.
Concord has rushed for 403 yards in the first four weeks, led by senior Carter Neveraski with 138 yards on 26 carries and classmate Jamyris Rice 131 on 13.
Concord coach Craig Koehler is impressed with the Goshen club.
“The first thing you notice when you watch Goshen on film is that they are well coached. They have a really good staff that has a plan in all three phases and they know who they want to be,” Koehler said.
The Minutemen were a 34-9 winner over the RedHawks last season. Concord has a 36-29 advantage in the all-time series with Goshen.
Concord has turned the ball over on offense just once so far this season while the “Strike Force” defense has forced opposing teams into 11 miscues, four lost fumbles and seven pass interceptions.
“We are doing a really good job of taking the ball away. We are +10 on the year in turnover margin,” Koehler said. “That is not by accident. Our kids have really bought into the importance of takeaways and how they impact the game.
“We would like to see some improvement is our consistency in tackling. There have been times that we have tackled well and there have been flashes where we have not.”
Neveraski leads the Minutemen with three picks.
Goshen will be honoring its 1999 football team that posted a 12-3 record and finished as the Class 4A state runner-up, losing a 24-21 decision to Indianapolis Cathedral in the final minute of the state championship.
“I’m not sure how much are kids will be into the celebration for the ‘99 team. They were not even born yet,” Park said. “I think it will mean more to our coaching staff, because many of us had family connections.”
Park’s father, Brad, was the head coach in 1999 and his younger brother, Kevin, was a player.
Erik Wolfe, who played on the ‘99 squad, is a member of the current Goshen coaching staff. Wolfe was one of the standouts on the defense. He was second on the team with 102 tackles and 89 assists.
