GOSHEN — Last week was the widest deficit Goshen had ever succumbed to against Fairfield.
The 29-6 loss wasn’t a good interpretation of the game; however, the RedHawks were clearly their own worst enemy in the affair, leaving questions heading into week two.
Goshen travels to New Prairie this Friday, and despite the 13-2 record the Cougars sported last year, it would seem that the RedHawk’s chances of victory may be higher than expected.
Last weekend, New Prairie became victims on the road in a shocking defeat to nearby rival LaPorte. With under a minute to go in the game, the Cougars carried an 18-17 lead but the Slicers charged down the length of the field and connected on a game-winning 22-yard field goal to seal New Prairie’s 20-18 defeat.
The Cougars were expected to return as one of the top teams in the state but were exposed by LaPorte which finished 2-8 last season.
Does that mean the door is still open for Goshen to take advantage? If it is, then Goshen will need to focus on three things heading into the contest.
ELIMINATE SELF-INFLICTED WOUNDS
In the RedHawk’s defeat Friday, a myriad of issues caused Goshen to come up empty on several redzone trips. A large factor of the shortcomings were penalties that pushed Goshen back and sometimes spread into the following plays.
There was an important instance of this before halftime last Friday where Goshen charged down the field and once inside the redzone, were hit with back-to-back holding penalties to create a 1st-and-30 at near midfield.
Those mistakes are expected to be made early in the season with teams hitting the field for the first time, but consecutive penalties like that inside the redzone are killers, especially taking into account that the game was 8-6 entering the fourth quarter.
If the penalties on offensive drives can be exterminated, Goshen should be able to come up with more than six points through four quarters.
RUNNING LANES, CHUNK PLAYS
Before Fairfield shattered their 8-6 lead late in the fourth quarter, the Falcon’s offense was largely inefficient, but once running back Breckan Maran began to put up chunk play after chunk play, Goshen began to play on its heels.
Goshen committed to stopping the run before the handoff was even given, allowing blockers to set up outside lanes and for Maran to slip up the sideline.
The Cougars gained 226 yards on the ground against LaPorte and used runs of 21-yards, 35-yards and 38-yards to set up the offense. New Prairie was 4-for-13 through the air, so if Goshen can load the box and take away the ground game, look for a better result.
FIND YOUR PLAYMAKERS
Opponents who face Goshen are sure to know who Drew Elliott is. The senior running back can do it all, and they’ll be sure to be glued to him all game. That means Wogomon and his staff need to find plays to give him the ball and let him go to work.
When the RedHawks were able to move the ball downfield, handoffs and short passes to Elliott was a large reason for Goshen’s successful drives. The junior with the ball in his hands was able to dodge and weave defenders, often making something out of nothing.
Additionally, junior wide receiver Gabe Janisse and sophomore running back Evan Wagner made a good impression through the first game. If Frey can find them, the quarterback should utilize his playmakers as much as possible.
Goshen is still likely the underdog in New Carlisle Friday, but if the RedHawks can clean things up, it’s not unreasonable for them to drop the Cougars to 0-2.