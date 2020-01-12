LAGRANGE — Lakeland head football coach Keith Thompson is stepping down from his position after 15 seasons.
“After thirty-two years of coaching football, thirty at LHS, I am stepping down as head football coach at Lakeland High School,” Thompson said as part of a statement he posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
Thompson was 82-70 in his time at Lakeland, retiring as the program’s winningest coach. He had been a football coach at Lakeland since 1989, serving as JV head coach and an assistant under Rex Bowser until 2005. Thompson was just the seventh head coach in program history.
Thompson cited the changing culture around football as a reason for his departure from the program.
“As society changes it has become more difficult to convince kids they should spend their spare time focusing on athletics,” Thompson said. “This year Lakeland struggled to maintain a roster of 50 in grades 9-12…. with declining junior high numbers, policing social media and falling enrollment this position requires more energy than I can give. It is time to pass the keys to the program to a new coach that has the energy needed to move the program forward.”
Lakeland athletic director Roman Smith expressed gratitude to Thompson for his 15 years of service.
“Lakeland, our Athletic Department and the community of LaGrange are incredibly thankful for everything Coach Thompson has done for the program,” Smith said in a statement to The Goshen News. “He has left a legacy of impact, commitment and success.”
Smith confirmed that Thompson will continue to teach at Lakeland, as well as remaining the head coach of the school’s track and field team. Smith also said there is no time table for the hiring process of a new football coach.
“We are focused on celebrating Coach Thompson and his tenure with Lakeland Football,” Smith said.
Thompson thanked the players and coaches he’s worked with during his time with Lakeland football.
“It has been a privilege to coach football at LHS,” Thompson said. “I had great mentors in Rex Bowser, Nick Efthimiou and Joe Schick. They taught me how X’s and O’s, but more importantly how to be an educator on the athletic field. I am forever grateful for their tutelage and friendship. I have had the fortune of great assistant coaches who are great friends, and have remained loyal through the good, and the bad.
“I have also had the pleasure of coaching hundreds of great kids; I treasure the idea that I may have made a small positive impact on their journey to be uncommon. I am so proud of the husbands and fathers they have become. I step down, knowing that I did the best I could, hoping that the boys and men of Lakeland School Corporation are a little better because they put on the double L’s.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.