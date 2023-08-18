BENTON – Rivalries are meant to be nail biters and Fairfield’s 29-6 victory over Goshen may not look like one on the scoreboard, but for three quarters it was every bit of one.
“We were just fortunate to come on the right side of it tonight,” Falcon’s coach Matt Thacker said. “It’s one game, we’ll take it one play at a time and all the cliches you can throw at the wall. I’m real proud of our kids.”
Kicking off the 2023 season, both the RedHawks and Falcons were in the midst of a war of attrition. Entering the fourth quarter, Fairfield held onto an 8-6 lead with the final 12 minutes of regulation remaining.
Breckan Maran helped out the faint of heart.
With under eight minutes remaining, the junior fullback shook off two RedHawk defenders at the line of scrimmage as he barreled his way to a 63-yard touchdown, creating some separation on the scoreboard.
“We were calling that play so often, that I thought maybe we shoudn’t call it but when you got a kid like that, I mean, why not,” Thacker said.
“It’s all about the dudes upfront,” Maran said, giving the credit of his monster game to his lead blockers. “I can’t really do what I do without them.”
Minutes later, Fairfield delivered another blow.
Running up the sideline was Blake Metzger who outraced the RedHawk defense down the left sideline and Falcons quarterback Brooks Custer added the two-point conversion with just 5:24 remaining.
Goshen drove down the field in a last-ditch effort, but after Frey fumbled the snap in the redzone, the junior threw it into traffic, resulting in Falcon’s defensive back Sawyer Ernsberger returning it 99-yards for a pick-six.
It was his second interception of the game.
“You know, he got picked on early on, but he responded and made plays when he had too so that was great to see,” Thacker said.
In the first three quarters of the game, neither side could really produce much offense. The Falcons again worked the wishbone offense but besides Maran, was unable to gain much of anything. The RedHawks meanwhile were running into a wall, finding more success through the air.
Fairfield scored first when Maran took a five-yard carry into the endzone for his first touchdown of the game. With the successful two-point try, the Falcons led 8-0.
Goshen continued to pass, and Frey was able to continue drives with some testy throws. Unfortunately for coach Tom Wogomon and the RedHawks, the penalties continued to push Goshen out of the redzone.
Specifically, in the second quarter, Frey utilized his senior running back Drew Elliott who weaved up the field after each throw from Frey was completed. Nearing the Falcons endzone, consecutive holding peanlties pushed the RedHawks back. Facing a 1st-and-30 from near midfield, Frey threw a pick to Marco Garcia, helping Fairfield enter the half up 8-0.
Goshen found success in the running lane in the second half and began to wear down the Falcons. Continually putting together longer drives, Goshen finally entered the endzone when Frey completed a lob to Gabe Janisse. The two-point try was unsuccessful, creating the 8-6 Fairfield lead that would only remain close for a short period.
Thacker enjoyed winning his second-straight over Goshen, but kept his head level on what the win over their rival does for the season ahead.
“We just keep doing what we’re doing, we stay focused on the weight room and stay focused on us,” the Fairfield coach said. “We don’t freak out after one play went bad, we just continue to fight and go on to the next play.”
“Next week is a new week, but we’ll definitely enjoy this one,” Maran said.
Fairfield with travel to take on Heritage next Friday at 7 p.m. Goshen will travel to New Prairie next Friday for a 7:30 kickoff time.
GOSHEN (0-1) 6, FAIRFIELD (1-0) 29
Goshen 0 0 6 0 – 6
Fairfield 0 8 0 21 – 29
Scoring
1Q: N/A
2Q:
F – (4:30) Breckan Maran, five yard run. Blake Metzger scores two-point conversion (F: 8-0)
3Q:
G – (5:40) Elliott Frey pass complete to Gabe Janisse, two-point conversion no good (F: 8-6)
4Q:
F – (7:09) Breckan Maran 63-yard run. Two-point conversion no good (F: 14-6)
F – (5:24) Metzger TD run. Brook Custer two-point conversion good (F: 22-6)
F – Sawyer Ernsberger 99-yard interception return. Kick is good (F: 29-6)