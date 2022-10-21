SOUTH BEND — In pursuit of another trip to Indianapolis, Northridge can check its first challenge off the list after a convincing victory over the Riley Wildcats at Jackson Middle School Friday night.
Five different Raiders scored touchdowns on offense, while the defense held the Wildcats to just six offensive points in the 33-12 triumph to open Class 4A, Sectional 18 play.
Early in the contest, Northridge (6-4) put together some strong drives against the Riley defense, driving deep inside Wildcat territory on two of its three offensive possessions in the opening quarter.
However, a lost fumble following a bad exchange between quarterback Qade Carrington and running back McClain Miller at the Riley 31 yard line on the opening drive and a turnover on downs at the Riley 21 near the end of the first quarter left the Raiders scoreless through 12 minutes of play.
Eventually, though, Northridge’s offense would break through.
The Raiders scored their first of two first-half touchdowns with 6:46 to go in the second quarter, capping a 65-yard scoring drive behind a 40-yard pitch-and-catch between Carrington and wide receiver Jethro Hochstetler.
After catching the ball near the line of scrimmage, Hochstetler broke multiple Riley tackles on the way to the end zone to give his team a 6-0 advantage midway through the second quarter.
The second score for the Raiders came on the following offensive drive after taking over with great field position at the Riley 34.
Following an injury to Miller, running back Derek Sherwood helped pick up the slack, making his presence felt on the series with a 30-yard scamper inside the Wildcats five-yard line.
Two plays later, Sherwood punched it in from three yards out before converting on the two-point conversion to hand his team a 14-0 lead with 4:48 before half.
On the other side, Northridge’s defense came to play, halting a pass-heavy Riley offense throughout the first half.
Through the first six offensive possessions into the contest for the Wildcats, the Raiders allowed only a couple of first downs while forcing three, three-and-outs.
The Raiders managed to maintain their two-possession lead into the final minute of the second quarter before Riley would put a massive dent into that lead just before the break.
With 31 seconds to play, at the Northridge 34-yard line, quarterback Austin White and wide receiver Caleb Francis connected on what ended up being a circus catch through two Northridge defenders to make the score 14-6 following the blocked point-after attempt.
On the next offensive possession for Northridge, instead of running the clock out, the Raiders tried to stay aggressive.
That aggressiveness would backfire, though, when Carrington’s ill-advised pass was intercepted and returned 30 yards by linebacker Quatez Foster to bring the Wildcats to within two at halftime after missing on the game-tying two-point conversion.
Whatever head coach Chad Eppley’s message was to his group at halftime worked wonders, because the Raiders dominated the Wildcats throughout the final two quarters of play.
Northridge would outscore the Wildcats, 19-0, to eventually run away with the 21-point victory.
It started with a statement on the team’s opening offensive series that went 75 yards in five minutes.
Multiple connections between Carrington and Hochstetler, coupled with strong runs by Sherwood, helped setup a one-yard rushing score by fullback Max Petersheim with 6:49 to play in the third quarter.
Three minutes later, Northridge would find the end zone once again, this time behind a 24-yard sprint to paydirt by running back Jackson Bontrager to put the Raiders ahead, 26-12, with 3:43 to go in the third.
The fifth and final touchdown scored by Northridge — which was helped setup by an interception from Jaiden Medina — would belong to wide receiver Kade Sainz.
The Raiders went 40 yards in three plays, with the final play consisting of a nice grab in the back of the end zone from Sainz with 9:30 to go in the game.
After the win, the defending 4A state runner-up will host Logansport (8-2) next Friday in a Sectional 18 semifinal game after the Berries upended Wawasee Friday night, 35-14.
NORTHRIDGE 33, SOUTH BEND RILEY 12
Northridge — 0; 14; 12; 7 — 33
SB Riley — 0; 12; 0; 0 — 12
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
No Scoring Plays
Second Quarter
N — (6:46) Jethro Hochstetler 40 pass from Qade Carrington (two-point conversion failed)
N — (4:48) Derek Sherwood 3 run (two-point conversion by Sherwood successful)
R — (:31) Caleb Francis 34 pass from Austin White (Zachary Pflugner kick blocked)
R — (:12) Quatez Foster 30 interception return (two-point conversion failed)
Third Quarter
N — (6:49) Max Petersheim 1 run (Dylan Ritchie kick failed)
N — (3:43) Jackson Bontrager 24 run (two-point conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
N — (8:42) Kade Sainz 10 pass from Qade Carrington (Dylan Ritchie kick)