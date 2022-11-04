JIMTOWN — Knox rushed for 426 yards on the way to a 42-21 win against Jimtown Friday in the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional 26 championship football game at Knepp Field.
The Redskins (9-3) hoisted the program’s second sectional trophy and earned a regional berth against visiting No. 1-ranked West Lafayette (12-0) while Jimtown (9-3) saw a nine-game winning streak and the 2022 season come to an end.
“Linebackers and (defensive backs) struggled to find the football,” said Jimmies coach Cory Stoner of the Knox option offense. “The little kids (running backs freshman Myles Laughlin, sophomore Jake Conroy and senior Xzavier Roman) hid behind the big offensive linemen.
“It was hard to get off the field defensively. Offensively, we moved the ball a little bit late in the game.”
Knox outpointed Jimtown 28-14 in the second half.
Senior quarterback Cohen Watson scored on a 2-yard run and added the 2-point run at 5:28 of the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. That came right after taking the ball over on downs deep in Jimmies territory.
Junior quarterback Bishop Williams scored the second of his two touchdowns on a 60-yard sprint and sophomore Brayden Fox added the extra-point kick at 11:03 of the fourth quarter to make it 34-21.
Stoner said Williams, who wound up with 127 of his team’s 217 ground yards, opted to keep the ball off a “super belly” call and dashed to the end zone.
McLaughlin’s 20-yard run and a failed conversion run put the Redskins ahead 34-14 with 19 second left in the third quarter.
Williams’s 50-yard run and a Fox kick pulled the Jimmies to within 28:14 with 3:24 to go in the third quarter.
That was the answer to Watson scoring on a 52-yard run (the run failed) at 5:49 for a 28-7 Knox advantage.
The first score of the second half was a 48-yard run by Conroy and a Watson conversion run to make it 22-7 with 10:24 remaining in the third quarter.
The Redskins led 14-7 at halftime.
The Jimmies got on the scoreboard with a 17-yard TD by senior Sam Garner and Fox kick at 1:46 of the second quarter.
The 13-play drive included two fourth-down conversions — one a pass from Williams to senior Conner Watts and another a Williams run.
The Redskins went up 14-0 at 8:58 of the second quarter thanks to a 43-yard TD run by McLaughlin. The conversion run failed.
The six-play drive began after Knox stopped Jimtown on fourth down at the Redskins 34 and also included a 15-yard run by McLaughlin.
The visitors took 15 plays on the first possession of the game to take an 8-0 lead with a 3-yard McLaughlin run and Watson conversion run at 4:18 of the first quarter. Knox converted a fourth down during the march that ate up much clock.
Jimtown opened the season with losses to NorthWood and Concord and then won its next nine.
“I’m incredibly proud of our seniors,” said Stoner. “Everybody didn’t think this team wasn’t going to be much after an 0-2 start.
“There were a lot of doubts. But the plugged along and got better each week.”
Knox coach Russ Radtke also weighed in.
“It was a critical game of situations, downs and distances,” he said. “It’s one of the better defenses we’ve had to go against all year. It was tough to get those 42 points. It’s a slanting defense. It’s different every time you get up to the line of scrimmage.”
The Redskins have now won six straight games. Prior to Friday, Knox was 3-0 versus 3A opponents (John Glenn during the regular season and Lakeland and West Noble in the first two rounds of the sectional).
Knox went 1-2 against 2A foes (beating Winamac and losing to Rochester and LaVille) and 4-1 against 1-A clubs (topping Culver Community, Pioneer, Triton and Caston and losing to North Judson).
Since 1985, the Redskins are 23-37 in the IHSAA tournament. The two sectional titles came in 2019 and 2022.
Since 1976, Jimtown is 108-37 in IHSAA tournament games with 22 sectional titles. The most recent sectional championship came in 2014.
KNOX 42, JIMTOWN 21
Knox 8 6 20 8 — 42
Jimtown 0 7 7 7 — 21
Scoring Plays First Quarter
K — (4:18) Myles McLaughlin 3 run (Cohen Watson run)
Second Quarter
K — (8:58) McLaughlin 43 run (run failed)
J — (1:46) Sam Garner 17 run (Brayden Fox kick)
Third Quarter
K — (10:24) Jake Conroy 48 run (Watson run)
K — (5:49) Watson 52 run (run failed)
J — (3:24) Bishop Williams 50 run (Fox kick)
K — (:19) McLaughlin 20 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
J — (11:03) Williams 60 run (Fox kick)
K — (5:28) Watson 2 run (Watson run)