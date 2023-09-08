MISHAWAKA — Goshen was not able to slow Mishawaka’s roll in the early going and lost 48-13 Friday, Sept. 8 in Northern Lakes Conference football at Steele Stadium.
The RedHawks dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the NLC while No. 8-ranked Cavemen moved to 3-1 and 2-0 in a meeting of Class 5A teams.
With the differential above 35 points, there was a running clock in the second half.
Mishawaka got a running touchdown in the fourth quarter from Tim Kaye (2 yards) and took a 42-13 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Goshen took the kickoff to open the third quarter and mounted a nine-play scoring drive. With senior Drew Elliott moving to quarterback for the second half, he ran the ball seven times including a 21-yard gain and 17-yard TD dash. Junior Aaron Mounsithirhaj tacked on the extra point at 4:35 of the third period.
Elliott finished with 106 rushing yards and made several tackles on defense.
“Drew Elliott is one of the best guys I’ve coached in high school football,” said RedHawks coach Tom Wogomon. “He could fold. He step back. He could tap out. I cannot say enough about how he takes each practice and plays each play.”
The Cavemen were up 42-6 at halftime.
Mishawaka led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Goshen’s first-half scoring drive featured the team’s initial four first downs of the game.
The 67-yard, 10-play march took 6 minutes, 8 seconds on the clock and was capped by a 29-yard TD by Elliott to make the score 28-6 at 4:48 of the second quarter. The extra-point kick was blocked.
With Elliot Frey out because of injury, freshman Carter Diaz started at quarterback for the RedHawks. In the first half, he was sacked twice and rushed five times for minus-5 yards and competed 1-of-2 passes for minus-2 yards.
The Cavemen had the ball seven times before halftime and posted three touchdowns each in the first two quarters.
Starting quarterback Brady Fisher (8 yards) and fullback Novell Miller (72 yards) ran for scores and Fisher tossed a TD pass to halfback Ethan Bryce (39 yards) in the first period. In the second quarter, Fisher threw scoring passes to Drew Ginter (49 yards) and two to wide receiver Trey Thomas (69 and 23 yards).
Fisher came into the contest having competed 3-of-8 passes for 130 yards and one TD. He was 8-of-9 for 199 yards and the four scores in the first half.
“(Goshen) was obviously aligned to stop the run,” said Mishawaka coach Keith Kinder. “We were trying to limit the number of carries (Fisher and Miller) had after we got a couple-score lead. The best way to do that is to throw a little bit and we need to work on that kind of stuff.”
Mishawaka finished with 15 first downs with Miller getting all of his team-leading ground yards in the first half.
“I just told our kids we’ve got five Fridays in September,” said Kinder. “We’re either going to put ourselves in position to win the conference or lose it in September.
“So it’s about having them focus on getting better everyday.”
Goshen visits Northridge and Mishawaka goes to Plymouth Sept. 15.
MISHAWAKA 48, GOSHEN 13
Goshen 0 6 7 0 — 13
Mishawaka 21 21 0 6 — 48
Scoring Plays First Quarter
M — (9:20) Brady Fisher 8 run (Lucas Larson kick)
M — (5:56) Novell Miller 72 run (Larson kick)
M — (3:10) Ethan Bryce 36 pass from Fisher (Larson kick)
Second Quarter
M — (11:06) Drew Ginter 49 pass from Fisher (Larson kick)
G — (4:48) Drew Elliott 29 run (kick blocked)
M — (4:13) Trey Thomas 69 pass from Fisher (Larson kick)
M — (:17) Thomas 23 pass from Fisher (Larson kick)
Third Quarter
G — (4:35) Elliott 17 run (Aaron Mounsithiraj kick)
Fourth Quarter
M — (7:57) Tim Kaye 2 run (kick blocked)