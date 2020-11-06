PREP FOOTBALL=

Sectional Playoffs=

Championship=

Class 6A=

Sectional 1=

Merrillville 48, Lafayette Jeff 14

Sectional 2=

Elkhart 14, Chesterton 10

Sectional 3=

Homestead 30, Warsaw 22

Sectional 4=

Westfield 31, Fishers 0

Sectional 5=

Carmel 21, Brownsburg 7

Sectional 6=

Indpls Ben Davis 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 6

Sectional 7=

Warren Central 21, Lawrence North 7

Sectional 8=

Center Grove 55, Columbus East 7

Class 5A=

Sectional 9=

Valparaiso 35, LaPorte 21

Sectional 10=

Mishawaka 49, S. Bend Adams 21

Sectional 11=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 20, Ft. Wayne North 12

Sectional 13=

Indpls Cathedral 42, Decatur Central 7

Sectional 14=

Whiteland 48, New Palestine 13

Sectional 15=

Castle 35, Bloomington North 24

Sectional 16=

Jeffersonville 35, New Albany 25

Class 4A=

Sectional 17=

Hobart 10, Lowell 7

Sectional 18=

Logansport 22, Culver Academy 14

Sectional 19=

E. Noble 10, Leo 0

Sectional 20=

Marion 38, Delta 21

Sectional 21=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Castle 20

Sectional 22=

Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 7

Sectional 23=

Mooresville 52, Martinsville 27

Sectional 24=

Ev. Central 24, Ev. Memorial 21

Class 3A=

Sectional 25=

Calumet 38, Hanover Central 21

Sectional 26=

Mishawaka Marian 44, Jimtown 19

Sectional 27=

Ft. Wayne Concordia 24, Norwell 0

Sectional 28=

Indpls Chatard 35, Indpls Brebeuf 3

Sectional 29=

Danville 35, Tri-West 19

Sectional 31=

Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 12

Sectional 32=

Southridge 35, Salem 7

Class 2A=

Sectional 33=

Andrean 28, Rensselaer 14

Sectional 34=

Pioneer 30, Bremen 14

Sectional 35=

Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Eastside 49

Sectional 36=

Tipton 28, Lapel 20

Sectional 37=

Western Boone 42, Seeger 12

Sectional 38=

Heritage Christian 45, Shenandoah 26

Sectional 39=

Triton Central 35, Providence 7

Sectional 40=

Ev. Mater Dei 37, Linton 20

Class 1A=

Sectional 41=

Winamac 14, N. Judson 8

Sectional 43=

S. Adams 55, Madison-Grant 7

Sectional 44=

Southwood 28, Adams Central 14

Sectional 45=

S. Putnam 43, Parke Heritage 40

Sectional 46=

Covenant Christian 46, Indpls Lutheran 38

Sectional 47=

N. Decatur 6, Milan 0

Sectional 48=

W. Washington 20, Perry Central 19

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

