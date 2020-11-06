PREP FOOTBALL=
Sectional Playoffs=
Championship=
Class 6A=
Sectional 1=
Merrillville 48, Lafayette Jeff 14
Sectional 2=
Elkhart 14, Chesterton 10
Sectional 3=
Homestead 30, Warsaw 22
Sectional 4=
Westfield 31, Fishers 0
Sectional 5=
Carmel 21, Brownsburg 7
Sectional 6=
Indpls Ben Davis 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 6
Sectional 7=
Warren Central 21, Lawrence North 7
Sectional 8=
Center Grove 55, Columbus East 7
Class 5A=
Sectional 9=
Valparaiso 35, LaPorte 21
Sectional 10=
Mishawaka 49, S. Bend Adams 21
Sectional 11=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 20, Ft. Wayne North 12
Sectional 13=
Indpls Cathedral 42, Decatur Central 7
Sectional 14=
Whiteland 48, New Palestine 13
Sectional 15=
Castle 35, Bloomington North 24
Sectional 16=
Jeffersonville 35, New Albany 25
Class 4A=
Sectional 17=
Hobart 10, Lowell 7
Sectional 18=
Logansport 22, Culver Academy 14
Sectional 19=
E. Noble 10, Leo 0
Sectional 20=
Marion 38, Delta 21
Sectional 21=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Castle 20
Sectional 22=
Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 7
Sectional 23=
Mooresville 52, Martinsville 27
Sectional 24=
Ev. Central 24, Ev. Memorial 21
Class 3A=
Sectional 25=
Calumet 38, Hanover Central 21
Sectional 26=
Mishawaka Marian 44, Jimtown 19
Sectional 27=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 24, Norwell 0
Sectional 28=
Indpls Chatard 35, Indpls Brebeuf 3
Sectional 29=
Danville 35, Tri-West 19
Sectional 31=
Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 12
Sectional 32=
Southridge 35, Salem 7
Class 2A=
Sectional 33=
Andrean 28, Rensselaer 14
Sectional 34=
Pioneer 30, Bremen 14
Sectional 35=
Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Eastside 49
Sectional 36=
Tipton 28, Lapel 20
Sectional 37=
Western Boone 42, Seeger 12
Sectional 38=
Heritage Christian 45, Shenandoah 26
Sectional 39=
Triton Central 35, Providence 7
Sectional 40=
Ev. Mater Dei 37, Linton 20
Class 1A=
Sectional 41=
Winamac 14, N. Judson 8
Sectional 43=
S. Adams 55, Madison-Grant 7
Sectional 44=
Southwood 28, Adams Central 14
Sectional 45=
S. Putnam 43, Parke Heritage 40
Sectional 46=
Covenant Christian 46, Indpls Lutheran 38
Sectional 47=
N. Decatur 6, Milan 0
Sectional 48=
W. Washington 20, Perry Central 19
———
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
