LAGRANGE — Garrett took the football away from Lakeland seven times Friday night as the Railroaders beat the Lakers 28-0 Friday in Northeast Corner Conference Big Division action.
With five interceptions and two fumble recoveries, including one that produced a touchdown, Garrett moved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the NECC while Lakeland slipped to 1-3 and 0-1.
“It’s very difficult to win a football game when you turn the ball over that many times,” Lakers coach Ryan O’Shea said. “(Garrett) came out guns ablazing. We thought they would. You know they weren’t happy with their performance last week against (Churubusco).”
Garrett lost to Churubusco 42-19 a week ago.
“We just didn’t match their intensity," O'Shea said. "That’s on me as a coach. Our effort in the second half was better, but we’ve got to sustain it.”
The Railroaders went up 28-0 at 6:21 of the third quarter when Trey Richards caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Aaden Lytle and Chase Leech booted the extra point. It was the third time of the game Lytle connected with Richards for pay-dirt.
A nine-play scoring drive came after an interception and long return by Lukas Swager.
Garrett led 21-0 at halftime when Kyle Smith scooped up a Lakeland fumble and ran 6 yards for a touchdown with 21.7 seconds left in the second quarter.
“If we don’t score there we’re up only two touchdowns at halftime,” Railroaders coach Chris DePew said. “But suddenly it’s 21 points and that might change their outlook at halftime.”
On a night when Garrett finished with 325 yards of total offense, including 178 on the ground, the visitors produced 118 passing yards and 116 rushing yards in the first two periods.
Richards caught TD passes of 36 and 17 yards from Lytle in the first and second quarters for Garrett. The first score capped a seven-play, game-opening drive.
The second scoring drive came nine plays after the Railroaders blocked a Laker punt.
For the game, Robert Koskie ran for 149 yards for Garrett, which came away with 13 of 20 first downs on the ground.
Lakeland’s Khamron Malaivanh picked up 41 rushing yards and Carson Mickem netted 38 thanks to bursts of 23 and 19.
Cole Schiffli recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass for the Lakers.
Quarterback Deion Marshall was 1-of-12 passing for 17 yards and five interception for Lakeland.
“We’ve taken so many steps forward this year,” O’Shea said. “We’re not going to regress to where we’ve been. We’re going to keep going forward. I’m going to coach them better.”
The home team earned five first downs in each half.
Prior to the homecoming game, Lakeland recognized 2019 graduate Caden Owsley. The former Laker lineman was badly injured in a highway accident coming back from a hunting trip in Colorado a year ago. He was an honorary captain Friday.
Next week, West Noble visits Garrett and Central Noble goes to Lakeland.
GARRETT 28, LAKELAND 0
Garrett 8;13;7;0 — 28
Lakeland 0;0;0;0 — 0
Scoring
First Quarter
G — (8:49) Trey Richards 36 pass from Aaden Lytle; Robert Koskie run.
Second Quarter
G — (8:56) Richards 17 pass from Lytle; Chase Leech kick.
G — (:21.7) Kyle Smith 6 fumble return; kick failed.
Third Quarter
G — (6:21) Richards 8 pass from Lytle; Leech kick.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
