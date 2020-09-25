WARSAW — Goshen senior quarterback Colin Turner took the snap from the shotgun early in the second quarter, already looking up from the bottom of the hole his team found itself in.
Few things went right early on in Goshen's 41-28 loss to Warsaw Friday night, but it was the self-inflicted problems that hurt the most. For Turner and the RedHawk offense, that meant a pick-six on the team's first drive — a ball which shot right through the hands of receiver Brayden Hinkel — to gift the host Tigers a two-score lead. A false start killed Goshen's second drive, a possession which started after a fumble recovery in Warsaw territory.
That wasn't the plan. But you couldn't tell that by how Goshen responded.
“We talked about playing all 48 minutes after the game. There were some poor decisions and self-inflicted errors that really cost us (Friday). You know you're not going to get a lot of possessions against Warsaw with the way they chew the clock, so you absolutely cannot give them points.”
After mustering just 17 yards of offense in the first quarter, Turner threw for 128 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter alone while leading two long scoring drives.
Sophomore running back Quinn Bechtel capped Goshen's first scoring drive with a plunging six-yard score through the teeth of a Tigers defense that held the RedHawks to just 49 yards on the ground in the game.
Following a stop of the Tigers on downs, Turner guided the Redhawks' second scoring drive with his arm, connecting with junior receiver Brayden Hinkel on a 48-yard connection down the right sideline which set up another connection between the two, this time for a 24-yard score.
Turner finished the game completing 12-of-28 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown to pair with the interception. He also rushed for 22 yards and another score in the fourth quarter.
In a game of relative inconsistency for Goshen, Turner was a steady presence.
“This was one of the best games Colin has ever played,” Park said. “The protection was not there early on, but he fought through that and made some really great reads and throws — and our receivers made some great catches.”
The score proved to be the final glimmer of hope Friday night against the Tigers, but provided more glimpses of what the team could be moving forward.
The RedHawks play Northridge Oct. 2, and Park said his team's ability to keep overcoming those mistakes will make all the difference as the season continues to unfold.
“Our biggest takeaway is that we need to be a consistent football team for 48 minutes," he said. "We saw plenty of good things (Friday). It's time to build on that now.”
Warsaw 41, Goshen 28
Goshen – 0; 14; 0; 14 – 28
Warsaw – 14; 14; 7; 7 – 41
Scoring Plays
First Quarter:
W – (8:05) Aaron Greene 5-yard run
W – (7:50) Warsaw 22-yd interception return
Second Quarter:
W – (10:11) Mason Martz 3-yard run
G – (4:42) Quinn Bechtel 6-yard run (Olguin-Castillo kick)
G – (0:22) Brayden Hinkel 24-yard pass from Colin Turner (Olguin-Castillo kick)
W – Julius Jones 67-yard pass
Third Quarter:
W – (2:48) Juan Antonio Jaramillo 5-yard run (Andrew Drake kick is no good)
Fourth Quarter:
W – (10:34) German Flores-Ortega 3-yard run (Andrew Drake kick)
G – (7:22) Colin Turner 6-yard run (Isaac Sawatzky kick)
G – (0:18) Quinn Bechtel 5 yard run (Sawatzky kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.