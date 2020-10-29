GOSHEN — The script is almost too similar.
In 2008, the Fairfield football team went undefeated in the regular season. They won their first-round playoff game at home before the season came to an end to Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, 44-14, in Fort Wayne.
Fast forward to 2020, where the Falcons have an undefeated regular season for the first time since 2008 and won their first-round playoff game at home. Their second-round opponent this week? Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.
This time, however, Fairfield (9-0) will host the Knights (4-6) in a Class 2A, Sectional 35 semifinal contest in Benton. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Naturally, talk of 2008 hasn’t been brought up amongst the Fairfield coaches and players. Most of the kids suiting up for the Falcons on Friday were 6 years old or younger when that game happened, and head coach Matt Thacker wasn’t around the program at that time as well.
“I wasn’t around, the kids weren’t around. So, no,” said Thacker when asked if 2008 had been discussed this week.
The Knights’ record is below .500, in large part, due to the difficult schedule they play. Luers plays in the Summit Conference, which features the majority of the top teams in Fort Wayne. They played three Class 6A, three 5A, two 4A and one 3A school in the regular season before starting the 2A playoffs.
The Knights have a balanced offensive attack. Junior quarterback Carson Clark has thrown for 2,043 yards and 17 touchdowns, junior running back Sir Hale has 754 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and junior Brody Glenn has 665 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Luers averages just more than 339 yards of offense per game.
When watching the tape, Thacker said the Knights’ speed jumps out.
“They definitely have a ton of speed; ton of athleticism,” Thacker said. “They’re very well coached. They can play physical, and that’s all a tribute to the type of schedule they play.”
For Fairfield to advance to a second-straight sectional final, they’re going to have to rely on their time-consuming triple-option offense. Players such as quarterback Cory Lantz, fullback Carson Abramson and Jonathan Estep and running backs Dalton Cripe and Quinn Kitson will have to carry the load for the Falcons to be successful.
“We’re going to have to do what we do,” Thacker said. “We’re going to have to be ‘us’ and use their speed and their athleticism against them. Our offense is geared for that, so we’re going to have to keep our offense on the field.”
WEST NOBLE LOOKING TO BUILD OFF WIN
After an abysmal 0-8 start to the season, West Noble has won two straight games to advance to the Class 3A, Sectional 26 semifinal against Jimtown (6-3) Friday in Elkhart.
The Chargers defeated Prairie Heights, 34-0, to close out the regular season before beating John Glenn, 14-0, in the sectional opener last week. West Noble held the Falcons to less than 100 yards of total offense, pitching its second-straight shutout. They didn’t start one senior on the defensive side of the ball as well, making the feat that much more impressive.
“They’re a good group of kids,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said. “They play hard. They listen really well; do what they’re supposed to. … They played really well, defensively.”
The Chargers now prepare for a Jimmies team that knocked off Garrett, 26-3, a week ago. Win or lose, getting another week of game reps is huge for a young team like West Noble.
“That was a really big win for us (against John Glenn), program wise, to set these kids up for some success going into next year,” Mawhorter said. “Just the extra snaps and the extra week of getting to play football makes a huge difference.”
REDHAWKS PREPARING FOR TOUGH MISHAWAKA
Even though it’s a postseason game, the regular season Northern Lakes Conference title is on the line in Friday’s Class 5A, Sectional 10 semifinal in Goshen. The host RedHawks (1-5) have a chance to play spoiler against No. 9 Mishawaka (5-3), who will look to earn co-NLC championship honors with Warsaw with a victory.
The Cavemen and Goshen did not play in the regular season due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Goshen program canceling the game. Since they didn’t play, the NLC is counting this game toward the regular season conference record since it was the only conference game Mishawaka missed. Warsaw went 6-1 in the NLC, while Mishawaka is currently 5-1.
“It’s a little odd,” said Goshen coach Kyle Park of Mishawaka playing for the NLC title. “We talked a little bit about it last week during our bye week. Obviously, we’re not in the race, but we have a chance to play spoiler. Even more importantly than that is keeping our season alive. I brought it up, but obviously that wasn’t the big focus.”
For Goshen to pull off an upset, they’re going to need to contain Cavemen quarterback Justin Fisher, who has the Mishawaka triple-option offense firing on all cylinders right now. The Cavemen have scored more than 30 points in each of its last six games, in large part to Fisher’s running ability.
“We’re going to have to tackle well, hold our gaps and try to keep guys off of our linebackers to let them go make plays,” Park said.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES (all times 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)
Class 6A Sectional 2 semifinal: No. 5 Elkhart (7-0) at Portage (3-6), 7:30 p.m. (6:30 start in Portage)
Class 5A Sectional 10 semifinal: No. 9 Mishawaka (5-3) at Goshen (1-5)
Class 5A Sectional 10 semifinal: South Bend Adams (4-5) at Concord (4-4)
Class 4A Sectional 19 semifinal: NorthWood (4-3) at No. 6 Leo (9-1)
Class 3A Sectional 26 semifinal: West Noble (2-8) at Jimtown (6-3)
Class 2A Sectional 35 semifinal: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (4-6) at Fairfield (9-0), 7:30 p.m.
