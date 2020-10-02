GOSHEN — The community finally got to experience a football game at Goshen High School.
COVID-19 had taken away a chance to host games in August or September.
And there was plenty of excitement Friday at Foreman Field.
In the end, Northridge beat Goshen 28-17 in a Northern Lakes Conference contest. The Raiders improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the NLC while Goshen fell to 1-3 and 0-3.
“It was a good win,” said Northridge coach Tom Wogomon after the Raiders beat the RedHawks for the fourth-straight time. “Goshen played hard. They always do.”
The Raiders converted a turnover into points when Trent Jensen jumped on a Goshen fumble one play after a Northridge punt.
The next play was a 3-yard touchdown run by Dominic Crowder that put the Raiders ahead 28-17 with 5:39 to play. The 2-point conversion run failed.
Kyle Park’s RedHawks closed to within 21-17 on a 34-yard field goal by Isaac Sawatzky at 8:50 of the fourth period.
Northridge went ahead 21-14 at 11:52 of the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run by Justin Puckett and conversion run by Crowder. The 12-play drive ate 68 yards and took 6 minutes, 11 seconds.
The halftime scored was 14-14.
Goshen pulled even at 5:17 of the second quarter on a 9-yard pass from Colin Turner to Liam Deegan and a kick by Sawatzky.
The drive, which featured a 4-of-4 passing performance by Turner, was extended when Northridge fumbled a punt. The recovery was made by Sawatzky at the Raider 25. Goshen had started the drive at its own 38.
Northridge was up 14-7 after a 1-yard run by Crowder at 10:37 of the second period. The conversion run failed. The five-play drive started on the Goshen 41.
Goshen closed to within 8-7 at 6:54 of the first quarter.
The RedHawks answered a Raider score with a 64-yard pass from Turner to Brayden Hinkel up the visiting sideline on the second play of the possession. Sawatzky added the extra point.
After forcing Goshen to punt, Northridge went 47 yards in six plays and took an 8-0 lead on a 7-yard run by Puckett and 2-point run by Crowder at 7:53 of the first quarter.
The first half featured 13 penalties — eight whistled against the Raiders.
There was a lengthy delay in the fourth quarter as Northridge’s Micah Hochstetler was carted off by ambulance.
Concord goes to Northridge at 7 p.m. Friday and Harrison (West Lafayette) visits Goshen at 7:30 p.m. Plymouth was supposed to the RedHawks’ opponent, but Plymouth had to cancel after a positive COVID-19 test was reported within the organization.
NORTHRIDGE 28, GOSHEN 17
Northridge 8 6 0 14 — 28
Goshen 7 7 0 3 — 17
Scoring First Quarter
N — (7:53) Justin Puckett 7 run; Dominic Crowder run.
G — (6:54) Brayden Hinkel 64 pass from Colin Turner; Isaac Sawatzky kick.
Second Quarter
N — (10:37) Crowder 1 run; run failed.
G — (5:17) Liam Deegan 9 pass from Turner; Sawatzky kick.
Third Quarter
None.
Fourth Quarter
N — (11:52) Puckett 6 run; Crowder run.
G — (8:50) Sawatzky 34 field goal.
N — (5:39) Crowder 3 run; run failed.
