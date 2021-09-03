MIDDLEBURY — Northridge used its rushing attack and stingy defense to post a 42-0 victory against short-handed Wawasee Friday. Sept. 3 in Northern Lakes Conference football opener for both teams on Interra Field at Jane Allen Athletic Complex.
“We made it a point this week to kind of improve our run game,” said Raiders coach Chad Eppley after watching his team pick up 282 ground yards on the way to topping the Warriors. “Our offensive line has a lot of pride. They want to run the ball.
“They just want to grind it out and that’s what they do.”
Tagg Gott ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Kain Holderread rushed for 77 and two TDs.
Late in the second half, reserve McClain Miller added 56 ground yards to the Northridge total.
The Associated Press Class 4A No. 8-ranked Raiders (3-0, 1-0) held the four first downs and 21 ground yards and 57 through the air.
“Like I say every week, our defense is the back bone of our team.”
The visitors were forced to punt seven times and two of those were blocked.
Because of injury and COVID-19-related issues, Wawasee (0-3, 0-1) only dressed 28 players for the game and the junior varsity contest scheduled for Saturday against Northridge has already been canceled.
“We had at least six — may seven starters — out,” said Warriors coach Jon Reutebuch. “I mean we’re playing mostly JV (players). But we’re not going to use that as an excuse.”
Versatile player Lucas Ringler was hurt for Wawasee in the first half and did not return.
The second half was played with a running clock. The lone scoring after intermission was a 6-yard TD run by Holderread and extra point by Dylan Ritchie at 3:16 of the third quarter that finished a seven-play drive and put the Raiders ahead 42-0.
After picking up 20 first downs and 271 total yards, Northridge led 35-0 at halftime.
Wawasee recorded its initial first downs in its seventh possession of the first half. The Warriors gained 37 total yards in the first two quarters with five punts.
A 33-yard TD pass from Micah Hochstetler to Jethro Hochstetler and Ritchie kick wrapped a three-play drive and put Raiders up 35-0.
Northridge took a 28-0 lead with an 8-yard TD run by Holderread and Ritchie boot at 9:38 of the second quarter. The drive took six plays.
A four-play sequence concluded with a 7-yard TD run by Gott and Ritchie conversion kick as the Raiders led 21-0 with 30.9 second to go in the first quarter.
Peyton Shook intercepted a Jaxon Brown pass and returned it to the Wawasee 3 and two plays later carried the ball into the end zone on a 1-yard TD. With Ritchie’s kick, Northridge led 14-0 at 3:41 of the first quarter.
Right after the opening kickoff, the Raiders went on a 13-play march that was punctuated by a 6-yard TD run by Gott and Ritchie kick for a 7-0 lead.
The win was the fifth straight in the series against Wawasee.
On Friday, Sept. 10, Concord visits Wawasee and Northridge goes to Plymouth.
NORTHRIDGE 42, WAWASEE 0
Wawasee 0 0 0 0 — 0
Northridge 21 14 7 0 — 42
Scoring First Quarter
N — (6:08) Tagg Gott 6 run; Dyan Ritchie kick.
N — (3:41) Peyton Shook 1 run; Ritchie kick.
N — (:30.9) Gott 7 run; Ritchie kick.
Second Quarter
N — (9:38) Kain Holderread 8 run; Ritchie kick.
N — (4:45) Jethro Hochstetler 33 pass from Micah Hochstetler; Ritchie kick.
Third Quarter
N — (3:16) Holderread 6 run; Ritchie kick.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
