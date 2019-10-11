PLYMOUTH — On a night that would have been better suited to be playing indoors, the Plymouth Rockies survived the harsh elements to stay unbeaten in the Northern Lakes Conference.
Plymouth quarterback Joe Barron tossed three touchdown passes to Jake Reichard as the Rockies posted a 36-6 win over the Goshen RedHawks Friday night at the Rock Pile.
The temperature at kickoff was 48 degrees. Heavy rains and gusting winds were also part of the elements.
“Same story, different night,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said about the performance of the RedHawks. “Forget the scoreboard. Our kids played hard. It has been eight weeks in a row. I told them after the game they could stand up hear and say what I am going to say.
“You could see the intensity on their faces at halftime. You could see the joy on their faces from playing football together.
“We have one week of the regular season left. Our goal has been to get better each week and we have done that. That is why I am so proud of these kids.”
Goshen carried that intensity out of the locker room and scored on the first possession of the half.
Wesley VanHooser started the drive with a kick return of 30 yards to the G-42. One of the big plays in the drive was a 21-yard run by quarterback Colin Turner.
Turner ran the final six yards of the drive for the TD at 9:49 of the third quarter.
“You could not have asked for a better start to the half,” Park said. ‘We were not in the position we wanted to be in, but at that point it was still a game.”
Plymouth led the game at that point 22-6.
The problem for Goshen was Plymouth answered the Goshen score with one of their own.
“That has been a problem all season. We get some momentum but we can’t hang on to it,” Park said. “We also had a couple of turnovers and didn’t take advantage of them.”
Mason Schrock and VanHooser has interceptions for the RedHawks.
One week after Goshen had its best night of the season via the pass, the RedHawks had one of its better rushing nights of the season. The RedHawks rushed the ball 35 times for 151 yards.
Bryant Grewe had his best game of the season with 17 carries for 92 yards.
“On a night where the weather conditions made it tough to throw it was nice to see the running game get going,” Park said. That is something we have not been consistent with this season.”
Turner ended with eight completions in 17 attempts for 56 yards. Schrock was the leading receiver with three catches for 22 yards.
Joe Barron connected on 16-of-29 passes for 299 yards.
He tossed scoring passes of 14, 15 and 78 yards to Reichard and one of 38 yards to Garrett Schrameyer.
Goshen (1-7, 0-6 int he NLC) hosts Wawasee next Friday to end the regular season. Plymouth (7-1, 6-0) travels to NorthWood to end the regular season.
Plymouth 36, Goshen 6
Goshen 0 0 6 0 —6
Plymouth 9 13 14 0 —6
Scoring First Quarter
P — (7:17) Ivan Winkle 8 run (Adrian Cardona kick)
P — (:06) Safety, punt blocked out of the end zone
Second Quarter
P — (11:26) Garrett Schrameyer 38 pass from Joe Barron (kick failed)
P — (2:56) Jake Reichard 14 pass from Barron (Cardona kick)
Third Quarter
G — (9:49) Colin Turner 6 run (kick failed)
P — (7:17) Reichard 15 pass from Barron (Cardona kick)
P — (1:45) Reichard 78 pass from Barron (Cardona kick)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
