NAPPANEE — One change to the NorthWood starting lineup opened up the Panthers’ offense completely.
Junior Owen Roeder was named the starting quarterback for this week’s game against Concord. He and senior Kaden Lone split the QB duties last season, and Lone started the first two contests of this campaign.
After an up-and-down performance in week two against East Noble, though, NorthWood coach Nate Andrews felt it was time for a change at the position.
It paid off with a 41-13 Panthers win over the Minutemen in a Northern Lakes Conference Friday night. Roeder finished 17-of-27 passing for 397 yards and three touchdowns.
“A lot of talks and discussion and prayers, honestly,” said Andrews of what went into the quarterback change. “We’ve got two good kids. We’ve said all along that we think we have the better potential to be a more dangerous team if Owen’s the quarterback because Kaden can do so many other things.
“We felt that, going into the week one, that Kaden deserved to lead us from that spot, and he had a great game. Last week, it was a little easier for (East Noble) to tee-off on him from there, so the time was right.”
The explosiveness of the NorthWood offense was in display right away, as Roeder connected on passes of 33 and 42 yards to junior wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle — the second of which went for a touchdown to give the home team a 7-0 lead just 46 seconds into the contest.
NorthWood added a field goal from Dominic De Freitas midway through the quarter to build the lead to 10-0.
It then grew to 17 courtesy of a trick play. Roeder took the snap and handed the ball off to Lone, who then stopped his running path and threw the ball downfield to JJ Payne. The junior rose up above the Concord defender, hauled in the pass and ran into the end zone for a 26-yard score. In less than eight minutes of game action, the Panthers had built a three-score lead.
The combination of Roeder and Tuggle would strike again in the second quarter, this time for 55 yards. De Freitas’ extra point gave NorthWood a comfortable 24-0 advantage with 1:44 to go in the first half.
Concord wouldn’t go away easily, however, as their own explosive passing game would get them within two possessions.
The first big touchdown for the Minutemen came less than a minute after Tuggle’s second score. Sophomore quarterback Hudson Glantz connected with senior Juan Ross, who elevated to make a great catch-and-run for 45 yards into the end zone.
The extra point was missed, making it a 24-6 NorthWood lead at halftime.
The Glantz-to-Ross connection then worked again in the third quarter, this time for 87 yards. Glantz’s pass bounced off the hands of a NorthWood defender and into the waiting arms of Ross, who then out-ran the rest of the Panther defense to cut the deficit to 11, 24-13, with 4:02 to go in the third frame.
Another De Freitas field goal four minutes later would then make it a 27-13 contest, which is what the score would be heading into the fourth quarter.
NorthWood put on the afterburners from there. Roeder fired his second touchdown pass of the game, this one a four-yard completion to senior Parker Filley on a 4th-and-goal from the four-yard line, upping the home team’s lead to 34-13 less than four minutes into the fourth.
Tuggle had one last big play in him to end the scoring then, as he made an impressive leaping catch before running the rest of the way, making the total play a 69-yard touchdown with 3:16 left in the game.
The junior wideout finished with five receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s tough to cover, especially when it’s straight man-to-man,” said Andrews of Tuggle. “I’ll be honest, they had a pretty good man-to-man corner on him for most of the night. It was just five times, he got away.”
Glantz finished with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Ross had 150 receiving yards.
Concord falls to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the NLC. The Minutemen will host Warsaw next week. The Tigers dismantled Warsaw, 70-0, Friday night.
No. 7 (Class 4A) NorthWood is now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference. They will travel to Middlebury to take on Northridge, who dropped a heartbreaking 45-39 double overtime game against Mishawaka Friday.
NORTHWOOD 41, CONCORD 13
Concord — 0; 6; 7; 0 — 13
NorthWood — 17; 7; 3; 14 — 41
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (11:14) NiTareon Tuggle 42 pass from Owen Roeder (Dominic De Freitas kick)
N — (5:59) De Freitas 34 field goal
N — (4:57) JJ Payne 26 pass from Kaden Lone (De Freitas kick)
Second Quarter
N — (1:44) Tuggle 55 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)
C — (0:57) Juan Ross 45 pass from Hudson Glantz (extra point no good)
Third Quarter
C — (4:02) Ross 87 pass from Glantz (Miguel Aguilar kick)
N — (0:32) De Freitas 24 field goal
Fourth Quarter
N — (8:39) Parker Filley 4 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)
N — (3:16) Tuggle 69 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)