MIDELEBURY — Dylan Ritchie wasn’t even sure he’d be able to play this week.
At 9:11 p.m. Friday, he was kicking his Northridge Raiders football team to a sectional championship.
Ritchie drilled an extra point in overtime to lead the Raiders, 27-26 (OT), over previously-unbeaten Leo to give Northridge a Class 4A, Sectional 19 title. It’s the second sectional title in program history and first since 2014.
“I tried to make it like any other kick,” said Ritchie of the game winner. “I was out for two or three days this week, so I was a little bit nervous knowing that I didn’t get as much practice time. But, it’s a PAT; it’s 20 yards, let’s make it work.”
Ritchie said he missed three days of practice this week due to a back issue. The sophomore said a chiropractor had to readjust his back during the week just to get him healthy enough for Friday.
“They got it mostly readjusted,” Ritchie said. “It still hurts.”
Ritchie’s extra point was set up after Leo scored on the first possession of overtime, but missed their extra point attempt. This gave the Raiders the ball at the 10-yard line, and it would only take two plays for the home team to tie the game. Junior quarterback Tagg Gott ran up the middle for eight yards, then pushed forward for the final two on the next play to make it 26-26.
Leo called a timeout before Ritchie’s point-after attempt.
“Their timeout helped me get a minute to calm my nerves; get me warmed up,” Ritchie said. “I was nervous. Coach just tried to snap me out of it, and it worked.”
“That’s all he does: he kicks field goals,” Northridge coach Chad Eppley said. “He’s got ice in his veins; I’ll tell you that much.”
The victory sends Northridge (8-4) to the Class 4A regional game against Mississinewa (9-2), who defeated Fort Wayne Wayne, 42-6. The Raiders will host the Indians at Interra Field next Friday for a spot in the Class 4A North semistate game.
“It’s amazing,” Eppley said. “Our kids are awesome. Our coaching staff is great. Like we talked about earlier in the week, we like being the underdog and proving people wrong.”
GALLERY: Northridge outlasts Leo, 27-26, to win Sectional 19 football championship
The Northridge football team knocked off Leo, 27-26 in overtime, to win the Class 4A Sectional 19 championship Friday night. It's the second sectional title in program history for the Raiders. Here are some of the images from the overtime thriller!
The visiting Lions (11-1) took a 20-13 lead with 7:54 to go in the game. After Northridge forced a turnover on downs, Gott threw an interception into the hands of Leo junior Drew Baker. Two plays after the pick, Lions senior quarterback Jackson Barbour threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to senior Kaeden Miller, splitting the Raider defense and giving Leo the lead.
Northridge countered with a touchdown drive of their own right after, going 67 yards on 11 plays. Sophomore McClain Miller was the primary runner for the Raiders on the drive, gaining 46 yards on six-straight carries to get the ball to the Leo 4-yard line. On a third-and-goal from there, Gott called his own number and plunged into the end zone. Ritchie’s PAT tied the game at 20 with 3:51 remaining.
“(McClain Miller) came out of nowhere,” Eppley said. “We trusted him. He’s been working hard this week, so we put him in there and he dominated.”
Northridge took the first lead of the game on the first play of the second quarter. Gott threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to junior Kade Sainz in the back of the end zone to make it 7-0 Raiders with 11:55 to go in the first half.
Leo came back with a scoring drive of their own, going nine plays before scoring on a 14-yard run by senior Mike Sheron. Leo went for a 2-point conversion and missed, though, to keep Northridge ahead by one point.
Ritchie then extended the Raiders’ lead right before halftime. Northridge went 17 plays, chewing up more than six minutes off the clock before Ritchie’s 30-yard kick made it a 10-6 Raiders lead at halftime.
Northridge controlled the time of possession for the majority of the game, including a 34-16 advantage in plays ran in the first half.
“I think the nice part for us was that we held the ball a lot,” Eppley said. “That whole first half, we held the ball quite a bit. So, that always helps our defense out. … We knew we had to hold the ball because they have an explosive offense, so we thought if we could hold the ball, then our defense doesn’t have to be on the field as much and we’ll be fine.”
Leo took its first lead of the game less than two minutes into the third quarter, taking advantage of a Northridge turnover to go three plays and score. Barbour had a quarterback sneak from one yard out, but the Lions once again missed a 2-point conversion, leaving it a 12-10 game with 10:05 showing on the clock in the third quarter.
After a couple of three-and-outs from each team, the Raiders would go 12 plays across seven minutes of game time to re-take the lead. Ritchie once again punctuated the drive, this time with a 34-yard field goal to make it a 13-12 Northridge lead with 8.4 seconds remaining, setting up the events of fourth quarter and overtime.
Making things sweeter for Eppley Friday was the fact that it was the head coach’s 27th birthday.
“That’s probably the best birthday present I’ve ever got,” Eppley said.
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 19 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
NORTHRIDGE 27, LEO 26 (OVERTIME)
Leo — 0; 6; 6; 8; 6 — 26
Northridge — 0; 10; 3; 7; 7 — 27
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
No scoring plays
Second Quarter
N — (11:55) Kade Sainz 22 pass from Tagg Gott (Dylan kick)
L – (6:47) Mike Sheron 14 run (2-point attempt failed)
N — (11.1) Ritchie 30 kick
Third Quarter
L — (10:05) Jackson Barbour 1 run (2-point attempt failed)
N — (8.4) Ritchie 34 kick
Fourth Quarter
L — (7:54) Kaeden Miller 35 pass from Barbour (Sheron 2-point good)
N — (3:51) Gott 4 run (Ritchie kick)
Overtime
L — Sheron 2 run (extra point attempt failed)
N — Gott 2 run (Ritchie kick)
