GOSHEN — Moments after Fairfield defeated Central Noble 38-12 to move to 9-0 overall and into the Class 2A, Sectional 35 semifinals, Falcons coach Matt Thacker made a point of singling out players who contributed in the most recent win and throughout the season by their efforts in practice.
“Our scout team did a phenomenal job of preparing us,” Thacker said. “Our scout team can really get after it and it really helps us out preparing for Friday night.”
Fairfield ran for 341 yards, with 18 of 20 first downs coming on the ground. Seven different players carried the ball — led by Johnathan Estep (125 yards) and Cory Lantz (115).
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (4-6) comes to Fairfield on Friday. The last time the Knights and Falcons met on the gridiron was in 2008, when Luers won 44-14 in the second round of the sectional in Fort Wayne.
WEST NOBLE SHUTS OUT JOHN GLENN
In maybe a bit of a surprise Friday night, West Noble (2-8) defeated John Glenn (4-6), 14-0, in a Class 3A, Sectional 26 opening round contest in Ligonier. It was the Chargers’ second-straight win after starting the season 0-8. They held the Falcons to 89 yards of total offense in the victory and scored on a one-yard run from quarterback Kolby Knox and a 33-yard rushing touchdown from Peter Bradley.
West Noble will now travel to Jimtown (6-3) for a Sectional 26 semifinal game Friday at Sharpe Stadium.
THREE TEAMS BID ADIEU
Three area teams saw their seasons come to an end Friday.
• Northridge (6-3) lost to No. 6 (Class 4A), 14-7, in the Sectional 19 quarterfinal. The Raiders went ahead 7-0 in the first quarter, but two second-half touchdowns from the Lions gave them the victory. For the season, Northridge averaged 264 points-per-game on offense and allowed just 13.2 points-per-game on defense. A lot of key players will be graduating from the team, including quarterback Logan Hooley, running back/linebacker Dominic Crowder, running back Justin Puckett, wide receivers Breckin Judd and Barrett Reschly and linebacker Zack Howey.
• Lakeland (2-8) lost to No. 2 (Class 3A) Mishawaka Marian, 40-6, in the Sectional 26 quarterfinal. It was the first season for the Lakers under head coach Ryan O’Shea, and the changes in the program were most noticed on offense. Senior quarterback Colton Isaacs completed 76 of 170 pass attempts for 1,037 yards and seven passing touchdowns. A season ago, under former coach Keith Thompson, Lakeland threw the ball 113 times for 571 total passing yards. Isaacs will be graduating, but the Lakers will return its top three receivers for next season.
• Wawasee (3-7) fell to NorthWood, 20-7, in the Class 4A, Sectional 19 quarterfinals. The Warriors started the season with shutout wins over Lakeland and West Noble, but then lost six in a row before ending the regular season with a win over Goshen. Senior quarterback Parker Young finished his 2020 campaign with 1,256 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. Kameron Salazar had 31 receptions, 402 yards and two receiving touchdowns in his senior campaign.
WEEK OFF HELP?
Both Concord and Goshen were off last week because Class 5A only features 33 teams as opposed to the 64 involved in Classes 1-4A. Concord (4-4) will host South Bend Adams (4-5) and Goshen (1-5) will host Mishawaka (5-3) this Friday in Class 5A, Sectional 10 semifinal action. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
In a normal season, a week off in October would be a welcoming sign. But it’s been anything but a normal year for Goshen. They only played six of the scheduled nine weeks due COVID-19 issues and played a non-conference opponent, Lafayette Harrison, as an emergency addition to the schedule Oct. 9.
While RedHawks coach Kyle Park would love to get more game reps, having a week off after playing five-straight games was also nice.
“Just where we’re at with some depth issues, I think a week off will help us heal some of that ‘end of the season’ bumps and bruises that you normally have,” Park said. “The time off helps heal some of that, but when you lose three days of game reps, that is always a factor.”
The Class 6A playoffs will also start this week, with No. 5 Elkhart visiting Portage in Sectional 2 action.
