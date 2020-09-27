The Northeast Corner Conference Big Division title now runs through Benton.
Fairfield made a statement with its victory Friday night, a 29-17 road win over Angola to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the NECC Big Division. The Falcons can win the Big Division with wins over Garrett and Lakeland at home in the next two weeks.
“It was huge for our kids and huge for our program,” said Fairfield coach Matt Thacker of the win. “It was just a great night for us. Everything we had talked about amongst ourselves, practiced for and playing for kind of came to fruition. It was great to be a part of and great to be on our sideline.”
Much like it has all year, the running game was key for Fairfield against the Hornets. This week, though, it was senior fullback Carson Abramson getting the bulk of the load. He rushed the ball 24 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-clinching score late in the fourth quarter.
A tweak in the game plan allowed Abramson to find success, says Thacker.
“We played with a tight end for the most part of the game, and Colton Fisher provided a huge lift in running our offense,” Thacker said. “It allowed Carson to have some big runs. I was very happy for him because, at times, he wonders if he’s ever going to have some of those big runs. … We were fortunate for it to happen to him on Friday night.”
Fairfield now welcomes Garrett (2-3, 2-0 NECC Big) to town for another crucial conference game. A win for the Falcons would clinch at least a share of the division title.
“Garrett’s very physical; very well-coached … they’re going to be ready to play,” Thacker said. “A lot of people want to say last week was a championship game; well, that’s disrespectful to West Noble, Garrett and Lakeland. This week, you have two teams that are 2-0 in the conference, and some may argue that this is a conference championship game.”
DUTTON GROWING FOR CONCORD
Concord junior quarterback Hunter Dutton completed 19-of-23 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 36-19 Northern Lakes Conference football loss at Mishawaka.
Dutton, a first-year starter, connected on his first seven passes of the night and wound up distributing the ball to six different receivers — senior Brenden Stockman (4 catches for 58 yards including an 11-yard TD), junior Jack D’Arcy (6-53), junior Zaven Koltookian (2-29), junior Anthony Mensah (2-23), Amarion Moore (4-22 with a 2-yard TD) and sophomore Armen Koltookian (1-17).
On the Minutemen’s two scoring drives, Dutton was 2-of-3 and 5-of-5 passing.
Concord coach Craig Koehler spoke about Dutton’s progress after his fifth start for a 3-2 team.
“I’ve said this from the first day — he’s got great arm talent,” Koehler said. “But with our schedule and in our league, you’re not going to come out with zero experience and just cut the defenses up and have a bunch of success. It takes reps and experience and he’s settling in now.
“He’s getting comfortable.”
Of Dutton’s completions, many of them were on shorter routes and 12 went for 10 yards and fewer.
“They did find some soft spots in our zone,” Mishawaka coach Keith Kinder said. “But we were able to get stops when we needed to.”
CENTRAL NOBLE 35, LAKELAND 14
Lakeland went up 7-0 on the visiting Cougars, but Central Noble then scored 35 unanswered points to run away with the victory. Running back Bryce Alleshouse was a bright spot for the Lakers, scoring both touchdowns on 68 yards rushing. Lakeland falls to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the NECC Big Division. They will host West Noble in a conference game this week.
GARRETT 21, WEST NOBLE 0
The Chargers continue to struggle offensively, being shutout for the fourth time in six games. West Noble is 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the NECC Big Division. They have three games remaining before postseason play begins: at Lakeland, home to Churubusco and then at Prairie Heights to close the season.
PLYMOUTH 37, WAWASEE 12
Wawasee had a hard time containing Plymouth quarterback Jake Reichard Friday, as the senior ran for four touchdowns and threw for another in the Rockies’ first win of the season. Reichard finished with 232 yards rushing, 44 yards passing and the five total touchdowns.
Offensively for the Warriors, Cameron Zimmerman and Dominic Blair each had rushing touchdowns. Wawasee is 2-4 overall and 0-4 in the Northern Lakes Conference. They host Warsaw (5-1, 4-0 NLC) this week.
This week’s games:
Northridge (4-1, 3-1 NLC) at Goshen (1-2, 0-2 NLC)
Plymouth (1-5, 1-3 NLC) at Concord (3-2, 1-2 NLC)
Mishawaka (2-3, 2-1 NLC) at NorthWood (2-2, 2-1 NLC)
Warsaw (5-1, 4-0 NLC) at Wawasee (2-4, 0-4 NLC)
Garrett (2-3, 2-0 NECC Big) at Fairfield (5-0, 2-0 NECC Big)
West Noble (0-6, 0-3 NECC Big) at Lakeland (1-5, 0-2 NECC Big)
South Bend Adams (3-3, 0-3 NIC North) at Elkhart (5-0, 2-0 NIC North)
Jimtown (3-2, 2-1 NIC South) at South Bend Washington (1-5, 1-2 NIC South)
