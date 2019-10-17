GOSHEN — There are few certainties in life, but one thing is going to be certain Friday night when the Goshen RedHawks host the Wawasee Warriors in a Northern Lakes Conference contest at Foreman Field.
Either the RedHawks or the Warriors (both 1-7 overall, 0-6 in the NLC) will register their first NLC win of the season on the final night of the high school football regular season.
“Wawasee is a team that is better than their record. I would like to say the same thing about us,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “Wawasee is a lot like us. At times capable of playing well and at others not so well. I am looking at this as a matchup of two pretty equal teams.”
In a game featuring evenly matched teams it often comes down to the team doing the little things better that comes out on top.
“Turnovers could be a key. We need to have perfect ball security and not give Wawasee any short fields,” the coach said. “Special teams can also be the difference in a game of equally matched teams.”
This will be the 39th meeting between Goshen and Wawasee with the RedHawks holding a slim 20-18 advantage in the all-time series. Wawasee recorded a 13-10 win over the RedHawks a year ago.
FALL BREAK
The week of preparing for the game has been a different one for the RedHawks.
“The students are on fall break so they are not in school, but we are having practice for a game Friday night,” Park said. “Next week the students will be back in school, we will practice during the week, but we don’t have a game Friday night due to a sectional bye.”
After Friday night, Goshen’s next game will be Friday, Nov.1 when the RedHawks host the Fort Wayne Northrop Legends.
LAST OUTING
The RedHawks are coming off a 36-6 loss last Friday to the No. 5, Class 4A Plymouth Rockies.
“One of the nice things for us in the Plymouth game was the fact we generated a couple of turnovers,” Park said. “We have not generated a lot of turnovers so it was good to see us get a couple. The thing we need to do now is use those turnovers. We need to score some points after we get a turnover. Few things can be as discouraging to a defense than to see a turnover they created end with a three-and-out by the offense. The reverse of that is also true. It is discouraging to the offense if they score and the defense gives up a quick score to the other team.”
Wawasee is coming off a 21-14 loss to Elkhart Memorial last Friday. Wawasee junior quarterback Parker Young ran for a 12-yard touchdown and passed a 32-yard score to senior wide receiver Ethan Garza.
“Wawasee has a quarterback that is a dual threat and he has some weapons on the outside,” Park said.
Young was the leading rusher for the Warriors with 56 yards on 22 carries and the top passer with six completions for 106 yards.
Last Friday’s cold, windy and rainy conditions made it less than desirable to throw the ball. The RedHawks turned to the running game with 151 rushing yards on 35 carries.
Senior Bryant Grewe was the leading rusher with 92 yards on 17 carries.
“Grewe ran hard and trusted his inside blockers,” Park said. “He did not have huge seams to run through, but he has good vision, and when he was hit he lowered his shoulder and tried to gain additional yards.
“It’s not just Grewe. That is what we expect from all our running backs. Drew Worthman is a bigger back that runs with a physical style.”
REDHAWK DEFENDERS
Leading tacklers for Goshen in the Plymouth contest were senior free safety Wesley VanHooser eight tackles and one assist, junior linebacker Isaac Sawatzky six and six, sophomore defensive end Duncan Green six and one, senior linebacker James Troyer four and three, senior defensive back Mason Schrock four tackles, senior defensive end Kaleb Kilmer three and two and sophomore linebacker Roman Schrock two and four. Also, senior defensive lineman Zach Swallow recorded two tackles and one assist, senior linebacker Bryant Grewe two tackles, senior defensive lineman Tyler Chalk and senior defensive lineman Jose Rosales both one and two, junior free safety Liam Deegan one and one and senior defensive back Ben Wengerd one tackle.
Kilmer, Sawatzky, James Troyer and VanHooser each had a tackle for loss Deegan was credited with two pass breakups, Grewe, Mason Schrock and VanHooser each one. Mason Schrock and VanHooser had pass interceptions.
