GOSHEN — Unlike teams in the NFL or the NCAA, most high school football squads are not accustomed to having a bye week.
But that is just what the Goshen RedHawks (1-8) are coming off as they head into final preparations to host the Fort Wayne Northrop Bruins (4-5) tonight at Foreman Field in a Class 5A, Sectional 11 contest.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“Last week felt weird,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “We went and watched Northridge play and I kept think I’m glad our season is not done.
“We are anxious to play, it has been a long two weeks. We lost our last regular season game (28-23 to Wawasee) and the kids are ready to get that taste out of our mouths. It’s never fun when you loose and have to wait two weeks to play again.”
Park shared there were some advantages to the week off.
“We got some guys healthier and we were able to try out somethings we had been thinking about doing. The extra time gave us a chance to get reps in to see if we like those things,” the coach said.
“Our kids seemed to handle it. Last week we did our normal routine of putting in the game plan. So this week was different from the standpoint when we started practice we already knew the game plan.”
A win by the RedHawks would put them on the road for the sectional championship at either Fort Wayne Dwenger or Fort Wayne North Side Friday, Nov. 8.
Goshen and Northrop have only played once before. Northrop was a 27-16 winner in a sectional contest Oct. 24, 2003 at Northrop.
“I enjoy playing different teams instead of the same ones all the time,” Park said. “You get to see different brands of football and athletes.”
Northrop is a member of the Summitt Conference.
The Bruins have wins over Fort Wayne South 14-8, Fort Wayne Wayne 36-25, Fort Wayne Concordia 40-33 (overtime) and Fort Wayne Luers 27-26. Losses have been to Homestead 43-6, Carroll 42-7, Fort Wayne Snider 48-21, Fort Wayne North 29-10 and Fort Wayne Dwenger 9-7.
“Northrop is in a good conference and the Bruins hung in there with some very good teams,” Park said. “They played a very tough game against Dwenger.”
Both coaches are in their sixth at their respective schools. Park is 17-44 at Goshen and Jason Doerffler 15-44 at Northrop.
The Bruins average 18.7 points per game on offense and allow an average of 29.7 per contest on defense.
Northrop has rushed for 1,146 yards and passed for 738 through seven games.
Seniors Dylan Hoot and Issa Tchari both play quarterback. Hoot is 45-of-92 passing (48.9 percent) for 614 yards. He has four touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Tchari is 6-of-23 for 124 yards with a TD and a pick.
Junior Darrius Cowen has rushed for 490 yards and senior Jeremiah Green 480 to lead the Bruins. Senior Qualen Pettus has caught 24 passes for 336 yards and Adrian Sewell 18 for 223.
“Northrop looks to have some excellent athletes on the perimeter,” Park said. “They play two QBs, but Hoot does most of the throwing. Their running backs are quick and can bounce the ball outside. They also have some wideouts that can spread the field.
“Northrop has athletes similar to what we see from Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial.”
Defensive leaders for the Bruins are senior Nigel Robertson with 38 tackles and 11 assists, Antonie Scott 30 and 10 and junior Darrius Scott two interceptions.
Goshen averages 8.8 points per game on offense and yields 37.8 on defense.
So far this season, the RedHawks have rushed for 840 yards and passed for 1,045. Senior Bryant Grewe has rushed for 342 yards and classmate Wesley VanHooser 218.
Grewe rushed for 90 yards on 24 carries in the final regular season game with Wawasee.
“Bryant (Grewe) is healthier than we was a year ago at this time and he is getting more comfortable with the offensive line,” Park said. “He has developed a trust with the guys in the line.”
Junior QB Colin Turner is 106-of-233 passing (45.5 percent) for 997 yards. Top receivers are junior Andrew Pletcher with 30 receptions for 273 yards, senior Mason Schrock 14 for 148 and VanHooser 18 for 135.
Junior Isaac Sawatzky has 40 tackles and 42 assists to lead the Redhawks’ defense, followed by VanHooser 37 and 16, senior James Troyer 35 and 23, Grewe 34 and 12, sophomore Duncan Green 30 and 16, sophomore Roman Schrock 25 and 28, Schrock 22 and six and senior Kaleb Kilmer 18 and 24.
“We feel comfortable going into this game,” Park said. “We are starting to play better and more consistent up front. We need to get our running game going. The bottom line is we have to execute what we want to do.”
