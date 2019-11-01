GOSHEN — Goshen won the turnover battle and the team that generally does that wins the game, but unfortunately for the RedHawks that wasn’t the case Friday night.
Goshen forced three turnovers by the Fort Wayne Northrop Bruins, but couldn’t turn any of them into points in a 24-6 loss in a Class 5A, Sectional 11 semifinal at Foreman Field.
The Bruins opened a 17-0 lead by halftime.
“I would like to play the first half over,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes, ones that we had not been making over the last three or four weeks. We had been making strides and felt like we were staring to click on offense. We did not execute like we needed to in the playoffs.”
Senior Bryant Grewe intercepted two passes and classmate Kaleb Kilmer recovered a fumble for the RedHawks’ defense.
Goshen finishes the season 1-9.
Northrop (5-5) advances to the sectional championship next Friday against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.
The Bruins gained a lot of yards after the initial hits at the line of scrimmage as junior Damarius Cowen rambled for 117 yards on the ground and senior Jeremiah Green 110. Cowen and Green absorbed that initial hits and then bounced the ball outside where their speed took over.
“Northrop hurt us with their athleticism. We knew coming in if we didn’t stop them at the line of scrimmage their speed would hurt us,” Park said. “A lot of the success enjoyed by the Bruins was self induced and again it was not just one kid. I told them in the end zone (after the game) that no one is perfect. Our kids kept playing and that is a credit to them. A lot of kids would have bagged it in long time ago.”
After falling behind 17-0 by intermission, the RedHawks held the Bruins scoreless until a 1-yard TD run by Green at 4:02 of the fourth.
Northrop turned the ball over on downs on its first possession of the third and Grewe picked off a pass to end their second drive of the third period. Their third possession of the half was the scoring drive as the Bruins marched 64 yards in 12 plays.
“The defense started doing a better job in the second half,” Park said.
Goshen got on the scoreboard with 1:08 left to play as junior wide receiver Andrew Pletcher hauled in a pass from junior quarterback Colin Tuner that resulted in a 66-yard TD on a 4th-and-14 play.
Turner was 13-of-20 passing for 164 yards, Pletcher had six catches for 106.
Grewe was the leading ball carrier with 53 yards on 13 carries.
FW NORTHROP 24, GOSHEN 6
FW Northrop;3;14;0;7;—;24
Goshen;0;0;0;6;—-6
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (5:20) Tarik Bajgoric 38 field goal
Second Quarter
N — (10:02) Qualen Pettus 16 pass from Dylan Hoot (Bajgoric kick)
N — (2:48) Damarius Cowen 26 run (Bajgoric kick)
Fourth Quarter
N —(4:02) Jeremiah Green 1 run (Bajgoric kick)
G — (1:03) Andrew Pletcher 66 pass from Colin Turner (run failed)
