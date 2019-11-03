GOSHEN — Not only was Friday’s game with Fort Wayne Northrop the final one of the 2019 high school football season for Goshen it was the last time for some of the RedHawk seniors to put on the pads and step on the gridiron.
Some will go on to play at the collegiate level, but for a number of the 16 seniors on the GHS sectional roster it the end of their football careers.
A.J. Brinson, Tyler Chalk, Bryant Grewe, Kaleb Kilmer, Oscar Lopez, Irving Matute, Derrick Miller, Emiliyo Romo, Jose Rosales, Mason Schrock, Zach Swallow, James Troyer, Ethan Vallejo, Wesley VanHooser, Alex Ubaldo and Ben Wengerd all played their final football game for the RedHawks.
“A lot of people say they know what the seniors are going through the last time you walk off the field as a player, but unless you have been through it you can’t really say,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “The majority of the guys when they take the pads off tonight will never put them on again. When you think about that forever is a long time.
“As a former player I know what these guys are going through. I know the emotions they are feeling. My hope is that the memories and friendships they have created will carry them on. I also hope the relationships they have developed with the coaching staff will help.
“The season didn’t go as we would have liked, but the I love these guys and what they stand for.”
GOSHEN DEFENDERS
Junior linebacker Isaac Sawatzky was credited with eight tackles and three assists in the Northrop contest, free safety Grewe eight and two, sophomore linebacker Roman Schrock six and five, sophomore defensive end Duncan Green six and two, free safety VanHooser three and three and defensive end Kilmer two and four. Also, free safety Vallejo one and three, junior defensive back Liam Deegan and defensive lineman Chalk both one and two, defensive lineman Swallow one and one, defensive lineman Rosales and defensive back Mason Schrock both a tackle and linebacker Troyer five assists.
Sawatzky had three tackles for losses and Green two. Deegan and Mason Schrock were credited with pass breakups and Grewe with a pair of interceptions. Roman Schrock forced two fumbles and Grewe one. Kilmer had a fumble recovery.
FEW MISCUES
When it came to turnovers and penalties in the final game of the season the RedHawks were nearly flawless. Goshen didn’t turn the ball over in the Fort Wayne Northrop game and were flagged just one time for a false start (five yards) late in the third quarter.
Five penalty yards is a season low breaking 10 yards in both the Concord and NorthWood games. One penalty is also a season low, bettering two in the Concord and NorthWood contests.
CONCORD
Coach Craig Koehler was not concerned that his No. 6-ranked Concord Minutemen would be ready for their IHSAA Class 5A sectional semifinal football game at No. 9 Elkhart Central.
“There was never any question how we would play,” said Koehler after a 38-31 loss to the Blue Blazers. “You don’t go through a season like we went through and show the kind of character that our players have and not leave it out on the field.
“I didn’t know how the game would go, but I was 100 percent confident going into the ball game that we would walk off the field proud of our players.”
Concord’s sectional roster featured 21 seniors. Among that number are number of regulars — quarterback Ethan Cain, running back/safety Carter Neveraski, wide receiver Braedon Taylor, wide receiver/middle linebacker Spencer Arnold, offensive tackles Drew Smeltzer and Owen Cooper, running back/safety Roemello Moon, running back/cornerback Jamyris Rice, defensive lineman Colton Barton and kicker/punter Ariel De La Paz.
The Minutemen finished at 8-2. Concord scored 28.7 points a game and gave up 15.5. The 38 scored by Central was 10 more than the previous season-high against Concord, scored in Week 9 by Warsaw.
FAIRFIELD
The Falcons were 35-0 winners over Prairie Heights in a Class 2A, Sectional 35 semifinal.
Fairfield (6-5) will travel to Eastside (9-2) for the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Junior quarterback Cory Lantz scored on runs of three, five and one yards to lead the Falcons. Junior running back Carson Abramson added a one-yard TD run and classmate Adam Kezar a 60-yard scoring run.
Junior Dalton Cripe rushed for 105 yards on five carries, Kezar 80 on five, Lantz 58 on six and Abramson 39 on nine. Lantz completed a pair of passes for 42 yards with senior Nolin Sharick and both having receptions for 21 yards.
The Fairfield defense limited the Panthers to 88 yards of total offense. Prairie Heights had (minus) 10 yards rushing and 98 passing.
