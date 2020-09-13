GOSHEN — Northridge kept Plymouth tightly bottled up in Friday’s 44-0 win on the turf at Interra Field.
The Rockies were held to minus-44 yards rushing on 17 attempts. The Raiders had four defensive takeaways (two fumble recoveries by Carter Bach and interceptions by Micah Hochstetler and Tyrese Thomas). In addition, Trent Jensen blocked a kick that resulted in a safety.
It was the third shutout for Northridge in as many games. The Raiders have outscored opponents 106-0. The last time the Raiders blanked three opponents in the same season was 2014 when Northridge defenders pitched six shutouts.
According to John Harrell’s website, the Raiders are the lone remaining team in Indiana that has not allowed a point so far in the 2020 season.
“We can play four pretty good quarters,” said Northridge coach Tom Wogomon after the whitewashing of Plymouth. “The penalties have gotten better, but we still have to cut them down.
“Tonight, (penalties) were more out of aggression. They weren’t intended to be dirty, but we had a late hit out-of-bounds and a couple of personal fouls and a facemask — things that will cost us.
“We had a ton of illegal procedure (penalties) in Weeks 1 and 2. We cleaned that up. We’re a lot better with pre-snap stuff. We’ve got to go the next step and get rid of these personal fouls.”
ROCKIE RARITY
The loss drops Plymouth 0-4 to start the season something that hasn’t happened to the Rockies since the 1938 season. That year Plymouth opened the season with losses to Logansport 26-14, Huntington 19-0, Valparaiso 25-6 and Rensselaer 21-12. The team defeated Columbia City 26-0 before falling to Wabash 25-6, Warsaw 19-6 and Hobart 21-6 to finish 1-7.
The Rockies were close to beginning the season with four consecutive losses on two other occasions since 1938. In 1992, the Rockies lost three in a row and four of its first five before ending 4-6, and in 1992 lost three straight before posting a 4-6 final record.
FALCON DEFENSE
The Fairfield Falcons improved to 3-0 on the season with a 44-13 win over the Fremont Eagles. The 13 points are the most allowed by the Falcons this season. Fairfield ranks among all schools in scoring defense at 8.33 points per game.
The Eagles gained a total of 244 yards of offense in the Falcon contest, 131 on the ground and 113 via the via.
Fairfield forced a pair of turnovers with senior Nathan Klinedinst returning an interception 22 yards for a touchdown at 9:08 of the second period for his team’s first score of the game. Klinedinst also recovered a fumble that aided the Falcons in taking control of the contest.
Fairfield drove 68 yards on the opening possession of the second half capped by a 14-yard TD run by senior quarterback Cory Lantz at 6:32. The Falcons scored 17 seconds later after Klinedinst’s fumble recovery when Lantz tossed a 33-yard TD pass to junior Braedon Harris.
Those two scored helped stretch the Fairfield lead from 16-6 at halftime to 37-6 at the end of the third.
Leading tacklers for the Falcons were senior Carson Abramson with six, seniors Dalton Cripe and Colton Fisher and sophomore Brock Short each five, Klinedinst and junior Johnathan Estep three apiece.
STREAK BREAKER
The John Glenn Falcons edged the Jimtown Jimmies 10-7. It was the first win for Glenn in the series since an 8-6 decision back in the 1990 campaign. All of the points in the 1990 contest came in the third period. Rick O’Conner returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD and Ryan Peterson caught a 2-point conversion pass from John Johnson to give the Falcons an 8-0 lead at 11:49. Carl Battice galloped 17 yards for a score at 9:24 for the Jimmies. The conversion run was stopped.
Glenn has had several near misses in recent years against the Jimmies, losing 7-6 in 2014, 6-0 in 2013 and 14-13 in 2011.
BIG NIGHT
Derrick Woods tallied five TDs in the first half for the Elkhart Lions in a 57-6 win over the South Bend Washington Panthers.
The Lions were up 49-6 at halftime, which allowed coach Josh Shattuck to play his reserves the entire second half.
Elkhart (3-0) hosts the Penn Kingsmen (2-2) Friday.
