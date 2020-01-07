Four area players were named to the Associated Press' Indiana All State team in their respective classes Tuesday.

West Noble brothers Brandon Pruitt and Braxton Pruitt were named to the Class 3A team at linebacker and defensive lineman, respectively, NorthWood tight end Jason Borkholder was selected to the Class 4A team and Concord kicker Ariel DeLaPaz was a Class 5A pick.

Elkhart Central running back Mark Brownlee and defensive end Rodney McGraw were also selected to the 5A team from Elkhart County.

West Noble defensive back Josh Gross was an honorable mention in 3A. Honorable mentions in 4A were NorthWood's Jake Lone (defensive lineman) and Nate Newcomer (punter) and Northridge running back Caid Lacey. Concord had four honorable mentions in 5A: quarterback Ethan Cain, running back Carter Neveraski, wide receiver Amarion Moore and linebacker Spencer Arnold. 

Here are the full teams from each class, excluding honorable mentions.

CLASS 6A

OFFENSE

QB — Donaven McCulley, 6-5, 195, Jr., Lawrence North

RB — Alijawon Hassel, 5-7, 175, Sr., Ben Davis

RB — Donny Marcus, 6-0, 190, Sr., Brownsburg

WR — Preston Terrell, 6-4, 200, Jr., Brownsburg

WR — Richard Hamilton, 6-2, 172, Sr., North Central

TE — Mitchell Collier, 6-2, 220, Sr., Columbus North

OL — Blake Fisher, 6-6, 340, Jr., Avon

OL — Ethan Crowe, 6-5, 305, Sr., Center Grove

OL — Martes Lewis, 6-7, 330, Sr., Merrillville

OL — Randy Holtz, 6-7, 345, Sr., Fort Wayne Snider

OL — Gus Hartwig, 6-5, 305, Sr., Zionsville

K — Harrison Mevis, 6-1, 225, Sr., Warsaw

ALL-PURPOSE — Jeremiah Howard, 5-11, 175, Sr., Merrillville

DEFENSE

DL — Cole Brevard, 6-3, 300, Sr., Carmel

DL — Nathaniel James, 6-1, 250, Sr., Avon

DL — Caden Curry, 6-5, 225, So., Center Grove

DL — Marquies Cross, 6-2, 235, Sr., Warren Central

LB — Ty Wise, 6-2, 220, Sr., Carmel

LB — Geoffrey Brown, 6-2, 220, Sr., Fishers

LB — Daveren Rayner, 6-3, 190, Sr., Lawrence Central

LB — Camden Rogers, 6-1, 205, Sr., Homestead

DB — Daylan Carnell, 6-3, 195, Jr., Ben Davis

DB — Randy Wells, 5-11, 190, Sr., Warren Central

DB — Garrett Sharp, 6-1, 200, Sr., Carmel

P — Trevor Horton, 6-2, 180, Sr., Fort Wayne Carroll

CLASS 5A

OFFENSE

QB — Drew Byerly, 6-3, 230, Sr., Franklin

RB — Charlie Spegal, 5-11, 225, Sr., New Palestine

RB — Mark Brownlee, 6-1, 220, Sr., Elkhart Central

WR — Camden Jordan, 6-0, 175, Jr., Cathedral

WR — Dylan McKinney, 6-0, 185, Sr., Evansville North

TE — Aaron Steinfeldt, 6-5, 240, Jr., Bloomington North

OL — Tex Elliott, 6-5, 285, Sr., Cathedral

OL — Ben Scott, 6-6, 335, Sr., Valparaiso

OL — Luke Wigington, 6-6, 280, Sr., Fort Wayne Dwenger

OL — Marcus Havens, 6-5, 300, Sr., Whiteland

OL — James Bomba, 6-6, 240, Sr., Bloomington South

K — Ariel De La Paz, 5-10, 190, Sr., Concord

ALL-PURPOSE — Donovan Snyder, 5-10, 175, Sr., Mishawaka

DEFENSE

DL — Cooper Jones, 6-5, 250, Jr., Valparaiso

DL — Kyle King, 6-4, 250, Sr., New Palestine

DL — Jason Swarens, 6-4, 275, Sr., Terre Haute South

DL — Rodney McGraw, 6-6, 230, Jr., Elkhart Central

LB — Caleb McCoy, 6-0, 200, Sr., Bloomington North

LB — Devon Tippman, 6-1, 185, Jr., Fort Wayne Dwenger

LB — Quinton Cannon, 6-2, 205, Sr., Indianapolis Cathedral

DB — Maxen Hook, 6-2, 190, Sr., New Palestine

DB — Kenny Tracy, 6-1, 205, Sr., Decatur Central

DB — Shiloh Means, 6-0, 205, Sr., Indianapolis Cathedral

DB — Maddix Blackwell, 5-10, 175, Jr., Bloomington South

P — Cole Hussung, 5-10, 185, Sr., Floyd Central

Class 4A

OFFENSE

QB — Chase Ketterer, 6-1, 195, Sr., New Prairie

RB — Peyton Wall, 6-0, 185, Sr., Leo

RB — Cade Campbell, 5-7, 165, Sr., Mississinewa

WR — Brayden Evans, 6-1, 200, Sr., Mooresville

WR — Hayden Jones, 5-11, 185, Sr., East Noble

TE — Jason Borkholder, 6-3, 180, Sr., NorthWood

OL — Josh Fryar, 6-6, 315, Sr., Beech Grove

OL — Zac Richards, 6-3, 295, Jr., Mooresville

OL — Cade Campbell, 6-6, 265, Sr., Pendleton Heights

OL — Sam Perez, 6-2, 285, Sr., Highland

OL — Daniel Heinrich, 6-5, 260, Sr., Roncalli

K — Zac Stanley, 6-0, 180, Sr., Delta

ALL-PURPOSE — Seth Rundell, 5-9, 165, Sr., Plymouth

DEFENSE

DL — Deontae Craig, 6-4, 240, Sr., Culver Academy

DL — Brock Combs, 6-1, 225, Sr., Evansville Memorial

DL — Blake Goines, 6-2, 275, Sr., Boonville

DL — Blake Banter, 5-11, 245, Sr., Western

LB — Bobby Babcock, 5-11, 215, Jr., Hobart

LB — Mason Auker, 5-11, 170, Sr., Evansville Memorial

LB — Juan Carlo Ramirez, 5-10, 190, Sr., Marion

LB — Brennan Schutte, 5-10, 160, Sr., Evansville Central

DB — Ryan Brandt, 6-1, 205, Sr., Angola

DB — Bailey Parker, 6-2, 185, Sr., East Noble

DB — John Alessia, 6-0, 150, Sr., Lowell

P — Nate Gard, 5-11, 145, Sr., Lowell

CLASS 3A

OFFENSE

QB — Kyle Adams, 6-0, 175,Sr. West Lafayette

RB — Daylen Taylor, 5-9, 188, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard

RB — Chandler Schubert, 5-9, 180, Sr., Danville

WR — Andrew Sowinski, 5-11, 178, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard

WR — Harrison Truitt, 6-5, 190, Sr., West Lafayette

TE — Timmy Godsil, 6-1, 190, Jr., Indianapolis Ritter

OL — Joseph Solomon, 6-4, 275, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard

OL — Jason Morton, 6-9, 310, Sr., Lawrenceburg

OL — Aaron Roberts, 6-4, 270, Jr., Indianapolis Ritter

OL — Mark Doyle, 6-4, 305, Sr., Heritage Hills

OL — Spencer Schneider, 6-5, 285, Sr., Guerin Catholic

K — Hunter Renner, 6-2, 200, Sr., Mishawaka Marian

ALL-PURPOSE — Carter Little, 6-0, 190, Jr., Maconaquah

DEFENSE

DL — Kenton Williams, 6-1, 220, Sr., Sullivan

DL — Miguel Ortiz, 5-11, 235, Sr., Mishawaka Marian

DL — Braxton Pruitt, 6-2, 190, So., West Noble

LB — Jay Higgins, 6-2, 220, Sr., Indianapolis Brebeuf

LB — Brandon Pruitt, 6-3, 210, Sr., West Noble

LB — Wyatt Schrader, 5-10, 195, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard

LB — Yanni Karlaftis, 6-4, 213, Jr., West Lafayette

DB — Pat Mastrian, 6-0, 195, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard

DB — Cole Sigler, 6-1, 180, Sr., Heritage Hills

DB — Martin Napierkowski, 6-0, 175, Sr., Knox

DB — Marion Lukes, 5-10, 180, Sr., Charlestown

P — Derek Thompson, 6-2, 175, Sr., Brownstown Central

CLASS 2A

OFFENSE

QB — Spencer Wright, 6-1, 175, Sr., Western Boone

RB — Tyishaun Woods, 5-8, 185, Sr., Indianapolis Scecina

RB — Colin Wagner, 6-1, 195, Sr., North Newton

WR — Cade Vernetti, 5-11, 170, Sr., Alexandria

WR — Connor Hole, 6-0, 175, Sr., Western Boone

TE — Luke Hornung, 6-2, 225, Sr., Triton Central

OL — Zane Anderson, 6-4, 265, Sr., Paoli

OL — Casey Foster, 6-0, 280, Sr., Western Boone

OL — P.J. Maximus Amble, 6-4, 285, Sr., Seeger

OL — Adam Warren, 6-2, 270, Sr., Andrean

OL — Cobee Rice, 6-4, 300, Sr., Eastbrook

K — J.J. Wadas, 5-9, 170, Sr., Andrean

ALL-PURPOSE — David Baker, 6-3, 210, Sr., Indianapolis Scecina

DEFENSE

DL — Kain Thornton, 6-2, 185, Sr., Bluffton

DL — Eli Phillips, 5-10, 190, Sr., Indianapolis Scecina

DL — Chandler Murray, 6-1, 225, Sr., Boone Grove

DL — Alex Baker, 6-5, 190, Sr., Eastbrook

LB — Ethan Lowry, 6-3, 225, Sr., Heritage Christian

LB — Brett Wethington, 6-0, 210, Sr., Western Boone

LB — Joey Humphrey, 6-1, 205, Sr., Lewis Cass

LB — Jackson Alistock, 6-0, 180, Sr., Eastbrook

DB — B.J. Barnes, 5-10, 140, Sr., Rochester

DB — Cole Campbell, 6-1, 185, Sr., Winchester

DB — Jake Mayersky, 6-1, 180, Sr., Boone Grove

P — Drew Day, 5-8, 205, Sr., Forest Park

CLASS A

OFFENSE

QB — Logan White, 6-2, 225, Sr., Parke Heritage

RB — Marcus McFadden, 6-1, 215, Sr., Indianapolis Lutheran

RB — Kye Johnson, 6-1, 175, Sr., Traders Point Christian

WR — Harrison Sanford, 6-3, 175, Sr., West Washington

WR — Noble Johnson, 6-2, 170, So., Parke Heritage

TE — Jacob Strange, 6-5, 220, Jr., West Washington

OL — Peyton Knight, 6-2, 230, Sr., Indianapolis Lutheran

OL — Pete Spencer, 6-2, 260, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic

OL — Sam Thomas, 6-4, 295, Jr., Knightstown

OL — Logan Swallow, 6-0, 290, Sr., Monroe Central

OL — Hayden Filipovich, 5-11, 190, Jr., Indianapolis Lutheran

K — Joaquin Gallo, 6-0, 223, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic

ALL-PURPOSE — Daniel Roach, 5-8, 175, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic

DEFENSE

DL — Joseph Collier, 6-3, 200, Jr., Adams Central

DL — Nick Miller, 6-4, 215, Jr., South Adams

DL — Dillion Filip, 6-2, 255, Sr., Southwood

DL — Chandler Reatherford, 5-9, 237, Jr., Milan

LB — Evan Munn, 5-11, 180, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic

LB — Jack Hargan, 6-3, 200, Sr., Attica

LB — Wyatt Reynolds, 5-9, 180, Sr., North Vermillion

DB — Alex Stirn, 6-3, 180, Sr., North Decatur

DB — Dante Akins, 5-10, 165, Sr., Indianapolis Lutheran

DB — David Hart, 6-1, 175, Sr., Traders Point Christian

DB — Dallas Schwaller, 6-1, 155, Sr., Adams Central

P — Brennan Ellis, 5-10, 170, Sr., North Vermillion

