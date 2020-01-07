Four area players were named to the Associated Press' Indiana All State team in their respective classes Tuesday.
West Noble brothers Brandon Pruitt and Braxton Pruitt were named to the Class 3A team at linebacker and defensive lineman, respectively, NorthWood tight end Jason Borkholder was selected to the Class 4A team and Concord kicker Ariel DeLaPaz was a Class 5A pick.
Elkhart Central running back Mark Brownlee and defensive end Rodney McGraw were also selected to the 5A team from Elkhart County.
West Noble defensive back Josh Gross was an honorable mention in 3A. Honorable mentions in 4A were NorthWood's Jake Lone (defensive lineman) and Nate Newcomer (punter) and Northridge running back Caid Lacey. Concord had four honorable mentions in 5A: quarterback Ethan Cain, running back Carter Neveraski, wide receiver Amarion Moore and linebacker Spencer Arnold.
Here are the full teams from each class, excluding honorable mentions.
CLASS 6A
OFFENSE
QB — Donaven McCulley, 6-5, 195, Jr., Lawrence North
RB — Alijawon Hassel, 5-7, 175, Sr., Ben Davis
RB — Donny Marcus, 6-0, 190, Sr., Brownsburg
WR — Preston Terrell, 6-4, 200, Jr., Brownsburg
WR — Richard Hamilton, 6-2, 172, Sr., North Central
TE — Mitchell Collier, 6-2, 220, Sr., Columbus North
OL — Blake Fisher, 6-6, 340, Jr., Avon
OL — Ethan Crowe, 6-5, 305, Sr., Center Grove
OL — Martes Lewis, 6-7, 330, Sr., Merrillville
OL — Randy Holtz, 6-7, 345, Sr., Fort Wayne Snider
OL — Gus Hartwig, 6-5, 305, Sr., Zionsville
K — Harrison Mevis, 6-1, 225, Sr., Warsaw
ALL-PURPOSE — Jeremiah Howard, 5-11, 175, Sr., Merrillville
DEFENSE
DL — Cole Brevard, 6-3, 300, Sr., Carmel
DL — Nathaniel James, 6-1, 250, Sr., Avon
DL — Caden Curry, 6-5, 225, So., Center Grove
DL — Marquies Cross, 6-2, 235, Sr., Warren Central
LB — Ty Wise, 6-2, 220, Sr., Carmel
LB — Geoffrey Brown, 6-2, 220, Sr., Fishers
LB — Daveren Rayner, 6-3, 190, Sr., Lawrence Central
LB — Camden Rogers, 6-1, 205, Sr., Homestead
DB — Daylan Carnell, 6-3, 195, Jr., Ben Davis
DB — Randy Wells, 5-11, 190, Sr., Warren Central
DB — Garrett Sharp, 6-1, 200, Sr., Carmel
P — Trevor Horton, 6-2, 180, Sr., Fort Wayne Carroll
CLASS 5A
OFFENSE
QB — Drew Byerly, 6-3, 230, Sr., Franklin
RB — Charlie Spegal, 5-11, 225, Sr., New Palestine
RB — Mark Brownlee, 6-1, 220, Sr., Elkhart Central
WR — Camden Jordan, 6-0, 175, Jr., Cathedral
WR — Dylan McKinney, 6-0, 185, Sr., Evansville North
TE — Aaron Steinfeldt, 6-5, 240, Jr., Bloomington North
OL — Tex Elliott, 6-5, 285, Sr., Cathedral
OL — Ben Scott, 6-6, 335, Sr., Valparaiso
OL — Luke Wigington, 6-6, 280, Sr., Fort Wayne Dwenger
OL — Marcus Havens, 6-5, 300, Sr., Whiteland
OL — James Bomba, 6-6, 240, Sr., Bloomington South
K — Ariel De La Paz, 5-10, 190, Sr., Concord
ALL-PURPOSE — Donovan Snyder, 5-10, 175, Sr., Mishawaka
DEFENSE
DL — Cooper Jones, 6-5, 250, Jr., Valparaiso
DL — Kyle King, 6-4, 250, Sr., New Palestine
DL — Jason Swarens, 6-4, 275, Sr., Terre Haute South
DL — Rodney McGraw, 6-6, 230, Jr., Elkhart Central
LB — Caleb McCoy, 6-0, 200, Sr., Bloomington North
LB — Devon Tippman, 6-1, 185, Jr., Fort Wayne Dwenger
LB — Quinton Cannon, 6-2, 205, Sr., Indianapolis Cathedral
DB — Maxen Hook, 6-2, 190, Sr., New Palestine
DB — Kenny Tracy, 6-1, 205, Sr., Decatur Central
DB — Shiloh Means, 6-0, 205, Sr., Indianapolis Cathedral
DB — Maddix Blackwell, 5-10, 175, Jr., Bloomington South
P — Cole Hussung, 5-10, 185, Sr., Floyd Central
Class 4A
OFFENSE
QB — Chase Ketterer, 6-1, 195, Sr., New Prairie
RB — Peyton Wall, 6-0, 185, Sr., Leo
RB — Cade Campbell, 5-7, 165, Sr., Mississinewa
WR — Brayden Evans, 6-1, 200, Sr., Mooresville
WR — Hayden Jones, 5-11, 185, Sr., East Noble
TE — Jason Borkholder, 6-3, 180, Sr., NorthWood
OL — Josh Fryar, 6-6, 315, Sr., Beech Grove
OL — Zac Richards, 6-3, 295, Jr., Mooresville
OL — Cade Campbell, 6-6, 265, Sr., Pendleton Heights
OL — Sam Perez, 6-2, 285, Sr., Highland
OL — Daniel Heinrich, 6-5, 260, Sr., Roncalli
K — Zac Stanley, 6-0, 180, Sr., Delta
ALL-PURPOSE — Seth Rundell, 5-9, 165, Sr., Plymouth
DEFENSE
DL — Deontae Craig, 6-4, 240, Sr., Culver Academy
DL — Brock Combs, 6-1, 225, Sr., Evansville Memorial
DL — Blake Goines, 6-2, 275, Sr., Boonville
DL — Blake Banter, 5-11, 245, Sr., Western
LB — Bobby Babcock, 5-11, 215, Jr., Hobart
LB — Mason Auker, 5-11, 170, Sr., Evansville Memorial
LB — Juan Carlo Ramirez, 5-10, 190, Sr., Marion
LB — Brennan Schutte, 5-10, 160, Sr., Evansville Central
DB — Ryan Brandt, 6-1, 205, Sr., Angola
DB — Bailey Parker, 6-2, 185, Sr., East Noble
DB — John Alessia, 6-0, 150, Sr., Lowell
P — Nate Gard, 5-11, 145, Sr., Lowell
CLASS 3A
OFFENSE
QB — Kyle Adams, 6-0, 175,Sr. West Lafayette
RB — Daylen Taylor, 5-9, 188, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard
RB — Chandler Schubert, 5-9, 180, Sr., Danville
WR — Andrew Sowinski, 5-11, 178, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard
WR — Harrison Truitt, 6-5, 190, Sr., West Lafayette
TE — Timmy Godsil, 6-1, 190, Jr., Indianapolis Ritter
OL — Joseph Solomon, 6-4, 275, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard
OL — Jason Morton, 6-9, 310, Sr., Lawrenceburg
OL — Aaron Roberts, 6-4, 270, Jr., Indianapolis Ritter
OL — Mark Doyle, 6-4, 305, Sr., Heritage Hills
OL — Spencer Schneider, 6-5, 285, Sr., Guerin Catholic
K — Hunter Renner, 6-2, 200, Sr., Mishawaka Marian
ALL-PURPOSE — Carter Little, 6-0, 190, Jr., Maconaquah
DEFENSE
DL — Kenton Williams, 6-1, 220, Sr., Sullivan
DL — Miguel Ortiz, 5-11, 235, Sr., Mishawaka Marian
DL — Braxton Pruitt, 6-2, 190, So., West Noble
LB — Jay Higgins, 6-2, 220, Sr., Indianapolis Brebeuf
LB — Brandon Pruitt, 6-3, 210, Sr., West Noble
LB — Wyatt Schrader, 5-10, 195, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard
LB — Yanni Karlaftis, 6-4, 213, Jr., West Lafayette
DB — Pat Mastrian, 6-0, 195, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard
DB — Cole Sigler, 6-1, 180, Sr., Heritage Hills
DB — Martin Napierkowski, 6-0, 175, Sr., Knox
DB — Marion Lukes, 5-10, 180, Sr., Charlestown
P — Derek Thompson, 6-2, 175, Sr., Brownstown Central
CLASS 2A
OFFENSE
QB — Spencer Wright, 6-1, 175, Sr., Western Boone
RB — Tyishaun Woods, 5-8, 185, Sr., Indianapolis Scecina
RB — Colin Wagner, 6-1, 195, Sr., North Newton
WR — Cade Vernetti, 5-11, 170, Sr., Alexandria
WR — Connor Hole, 6-0, 175, Sr., Western Boone
TE — Luke Hornung, 6-2, 225, Sr., Triton Central
OL — Zane Anderson, 6-4, 265, Sr., Paoli
OL — Casey Foster, 6-0, 280, Sr., Western Boone
OL — P.J. Maximus Amble, 6-4, 285, Sr., Seeger
OL — Adam Warren, 6-2, 270, Sr., Andrean
OL — Cobee Rice, 6-4, 300, Sr., Eastbrook
K — J.J. Wadas, 5-9, 170, Sr., Andrean
ALL-PURPOSE — David Baker, 6-3, 210, Sr., Indianapolis Scecina
DEFENSE
DL — Kain Thornton, 6-2, 185, Sr., Bluffton
DL — Eli Phillips, 5-10, 190, Sr., Indianapolis Scecina
DL — Chandler Murray, 6-1, 225, Sr., Boone Grove
DL — Alex Baker, 6-5, 190, Sr., Eastbrook
LB — Ethan Lowry, 6-3, 225, Sr., Heritage Christian
LB — Brett Wethington, 6-0, 210, Sr., Western Boone
LB — Joey Humphrey, 6-1, 205, Sr., Lewis Cass
LB — Jackson Alistock, 6-0, 180, Sr., Eastbrook
DB — B.J. Barnes, 5-10, 140, Sr., Rochester
DB — Cole Campbell, 6-1, 185, Sr., Winchester
DB — Jake Mayersky, 6-1, 180, Sr., Boone Grove
P — Drew Day, 5-8, 205, Sr., Forest Park
CLASS A
OFFENSE
QB — Logan White, 6-2, 225, Sr., Parke Heritage
RB — Marcus McFadden, 6-1, 215, Sr., Indianapolis Lutheran
RB — Kye Johnson, 6-1, 175, Sr., Traders Point Christian
WR — Harrison Sanford, 6-3, 175, Sr., West Washington
WR — Noble Johnson, 6-2, 170, So., Parke Heritage
TE — Jacob Strange, 6-5, 220, Jr., West Washington
OL — Peyton Knight, 6-2, 230, Sr., Indianapolis Lutheran
OL — Pete Spencer, 6-2, 260, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic
OL — Sam Thomas, 6-4, 295, Jr., Knightstown
OL — Logan Swallow, 6-0, 290, Sr., Monroe Central
OL — Hayden Filipovich, 5-11, 190, Jr., Indianapolis Lutheran
K — Joaquin Gallo, 6-0, 223, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic
ALL-PURPOSE — Daniel Roach, 5-8, 175, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic
DEFENSE
DL — Joseph Collier, 6-3, 200, Jr., Adams Central
DL — Nick Miller, 6-4, 215, Jr., South Adams
DL — Dillion Filip, 6-2, 255, Sr., Southwood
DL — Chandler Reatherford, 5-9, 237, Jr., Milan
LB — Evan Munn, 5-11, 180, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic
LB — Jack Hargan, 6-3, 200, Sr., Attica
LB — Wyatt Reynolds, 5-9, 180, Sr., North Vermillion
DB — Alex Stirn, 6-3, 180, Sr., North Decatur
DB — Dante Akins, 5-10, 165, Sr., Indianapolis Lutheran
DB — David Hart, 6-1, 175, Sr., Traders Point Christian
DB — Dallas Schwaller, 6-1, 155, Sr., Adams Central
P — Brennan Ellis, 5-10, 170, Sr., North Vermillion
