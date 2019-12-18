LIGONIER — Brandon Pruitt had never been nervous during the college football recruiting process until a few days before the early national signing period Wednesday.
Those nerves are gone now after Pruitt officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the United States Naval Academy at West Noble High School in front of family and friends.
“It’s awesome,” Pruitt said. “I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. I really like the coaching staff up at Navy and the opportunity is great. So, to finally sign is a great thing. Really looking forward to my future.”
Pruitt verbally committed to Navy on July 22 but had to wait until Wednesday to officially sign to go to the school. He will be reporting to the campus in Annapolis, Maryland, in June.
A two-way player for West Noble, Pruitt excelled as both a running back and linebacker for the Chargers. During his four-year varsity career, Pruitt racked up 4,299 yards rushing and 42 rushing touchdowns on offense and 359 tackles and 30.5 sacks on defense. He was a first-team all-Northeast Corner Conference player in both his junior and senior campaigns.
West Noble found team success in the last two seasons as well, going 18-4 in that span. It’s the programs best two-year stretch for the program since 2004-05, where they went 13-7.
Pruitt will play linebacker at Navy.
“I’ve been recruited by the linebacker coach, and I think that’s where they’re thinking about putting me for the most part,” Pruitt said.
Initially, Pruitt had committed to Western Illinois, but once he made his commitment to the Leathernecks, Navy offered him a scholarship. Pruitt had been in discussions with Navy before committing to WIU, but hadn’t received an official offer from them until the Western Illinois commitment.
After discussing it with his family and friends, Pruitt decided to decommit from WIU and commit to the Naval Academy.
“I’m very happy for him,” Brandon’s father, Estil Pruitt, said. “I think he’ll do well. I think no matter where he ended up, he was going to do great things. This is the road he wanted to travel, and we’re behind him 100 percent.”
“I am super proud of Brandon,” Brandon’s mother, Tommi Jo, added. “I’ve always told him that he can do anything he puts his mind to, and this is something he’s really set on. So, I’m really happy for him.”
The post-college options were too much for Brandon to turn away.
“I just thought that after college and after football, I wanted to serve my country and that’s, ultimately, what made my decision,” Brandon said.
Pruitt now gets to play in one of the more unique rivalry games in the Army-Navy game. He also gets to play Notre Dame every year, meaning he’ll get to play two games in South Bend during his time there.
Navy and Notre Dame also open the season next year in Dublin, Ireland. ESPN’s College GameDay has already announced they’ll be doing the show live from Ireland ahead of the game.
“That’s really cool,” Brandon said. “College GameDay, especially in Ireland. Doesn’t really get much better.”
Estil and Tommi Jo said they plan on making it to as many home games as possible. The drive from Ligonier to Annapolis is approximately nine hours, which is a drive they’re used to doing since they’re originally from West Virginia.
Tommi Jo said their fandom for the West Virginia Mountaineers will have to be paused — for now.
“I’m a Navy fan now,” mom said.
