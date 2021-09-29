Arguably the state’s most unpredictable football conference this fall — at least from this area — is the Northeast Corner Conference’s Big Division.
Heading into this week, all five teams have at least one loss in conference games, and there’s still at least one scenario where all five teams finish with an equal 2-2 record in league play. The NECC does not do tiebreakers, meaning that all five schools would share the division title in that situation.
What happens in Ligonier Friday night will go a long way in determining if chaos will fully reign supreme as the host West Noble Chargers (3-3, 2-1 NECC Big) take on the visiting Lakeland Lakers (2-4, 1-1 NECC Big). A win by the Chargers would clinch them at least a share of the division title, leaving the winner of Friday’s Fairfield (2-4, 1-1 NECC Big) vs. Garrett (3-3, 1-1 NECC Big) game as the only other team that could tie West Noble for the division title.
“I would say ‘survive,’” said West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter when asked to pick one word to describe the NECC Big Division this season. “Everybody’s been through the ringer, as far as having important kids not being able to play, getting injured and having to switch positions. It’s just a matter of making it from game to game.”
Lakeland coach Ryan O’Shea echoed similar sentiments when asked one word to describe the conference as well.
“Competitive,” O’Shea said. “Anybody can be anybody on any given Friday night. … It’s going to be the team that executes and performs best at the end of the season that’s going to end up winning it.”
West Noble is in the position its in after a come-from-behind victory over Garrett last week. Chargers senior Julio Macias drilled a 44-yard field goal with 1.1 seconds left on the clock to give the visitors a 20-19 win over the Railroaders.
Macias has become one of the best offensive weapons for West Noble this season. He is perfect in PATs and is 8-for-10 in field goal attempts, including setting a school record with a 47-yard field goal against Eastside in week three.
“Knowing that you have that in your back pocket allows you to do some other things,” said Mawhorter of having a kicker like Macias. “We’re really looking at anytime we get inside the 30 (yard line), we’re going to score some points. I trust him from 45-in to almost be automatic.”
Lakeland beat West Noble, 41-21, last season. It’s been a series dominated by the Lakers in recent years, as they’ve won 11 of the 13 matchups since 2010 (including playoffs). Even with its success over the Chargers the last 11 years, O’Shea knows a win against this West Noble team on Friday would go a long way in building the program he wants to build at Lakeland.
“A win Friday night for our program puts us in a situation where we’re competing for championships, and that’s what I came here to do,” O’Shea said. “I’m not going to discredit West Noble — they’re a great team — but a win Friday night is just step one. We’ve got to finish step two as well; we have to do both.”
For West Noble, it’s looking for its second NECC Big Division title in three years after the 2019 team went a perfect 4-0 in conference play, en route to a 9-0 regular season record. While 2019 is fairly recent, most of the players on the 2021 team didn’t get playing time two seasons ago, making this a whole new experience for this Chargers’ team.
“This team is not just different, talent wise, but just the whole mentality — these kids aren’t kids that you push 100 percent to get better,” Mawhorter said. “They’re kids that want to have a good time, and they play harder when they’re having a good time. So, we’ve had to adjust some things — more games, more fun. … It’s been fun watching them grow.”
NORTHWOOD LOOKS TO STAY IN NLC RACE
While a lot of attention in the Northern Lakes Conference race has been focused on the two remaining undefeated teams in Concord and Warsaw, there’s still one other team — NorthWood — with a chance to crash the party and at least win a share of the conference title.
The Panthers are 4-2 overall and 3-1 in NLC games. If they win the rest of their games and have Warsaw beat Concord in the final week, then NorthWood and Warsaw would be co-NLC champions.
“Honestly, I have not thought about (an NLC championship) at all,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “Maybe the kids have and maybe the staff has, but I doubt it. I don’t think we’ve thought about it. We talk about progressing every single day.”
NorthWood needs to take care of business with a strong Mishawaka team (4-2, 2-2 NLC) first this week for any chance at an NLC title to happen. The Panthers will be without starting quarterback Kaden Lone, as the junior hurt his hamstring in last week’s 42-8 win over Northridge. Sophomore Owen Roeder stepped in last week when Lone went down and had a strong performance, throwing three touchdown passes.
“They are totally different quarterbacks, so yeah, things, schematically, change,” Andrews said. “How? We’re still working through those, to be honest with you. There’s a lot of moving parts based on (Lone’s) absence.”
OTHER GAMES AROUND THE NLC
The two unbeatens in NLC play, Concord and Warsaw, play two teams this week that have struggled so far this season. The No. 9 (Class 5A) Minutemen (5-1, 4-0 NLC) will travel to Plymouth (0-6, 0-4 NLC), while the Tigers (5-1, 4-0 NLC) host Wawasee (1-5, 1-3 NLC). Wawasee picked up its first win of the season last week over Plymouth, 21-19.
Meanwhile, the other conference game of the week pits Northridge (4-2, 2-2 NLC) hosting Goshen (2-4, 0-4), with both teams looking to snap losing streaks. The Raiders have lost two in a row since the injury to starting quarterback Micah Hochstetler, while the RedHawks have lost four straight after a 2-0 start.
For Goshen coach Kyle Park, playing the way they did earlier this season will be a key for his team to win Friday.
“It’s going to take good execution again on both sides of the ball, obviously,” Park said. “We’re going to have to tackle better than we did last Friday (against Warsaw) and get back to playing the type of defense we’ve been playing in previous weeks. And offensively, we had a nice, fast start last week; we’re going to have to do that again and not shoot ourselves in the foot when we get to the red zone.”
FULL LIST OF AREA GAMES THIS WEEK — All kickoff at 7 p.m.
(All games are conference games)
Concord (5-1, 4-0 NLC) at Plymouth (0-6, 0-4 NLC)
Wawasee (1-5, 1-3 NLC) at Warsaw (5-1, 4-0 NLC)
NorthWood (4-2, 3-1 NLC) at Mishawaka (4-2, 2-2 NLC)
Goshen (2-4, 0-4 NLC) at Northridge (4-2, 2-2 NLC)
Lakeland (2-4, 1-1 NECC Big) at West Noble (3-3, 2-1 NECC Big)
Fairfield (2-4, 1-1 NECC Big) at Garrett (3-3, 1-1 NECC Big)
South Bend Washington (2-2, 1-1 NIC North-South) at Jimtown (4-2, 3-0 NIC North-South)
Elkhart (3-3, 1-1 NIC East-West) at South Bend Adams (3-3, 1-2 NIC E-W) — on Saturday, at School Field
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.