MISHAWAKA — One of the marquee football matchups in the state of Indiana Friday will take place at Steele Stadium when No. 3 (Class 4A) NorthWood visits No. 1 (Class 5A) Mishawaka in a battle of unbeatens.
Both the Panthers and Cavemen enter with 6-0 overall records and 4-0 Northern Lakes Conference marks. The other six NLC teams are at least two games behind NorthWood and Mishawaka, meaning Friday’s showdown has major implications for the conference title race.
A NorthWood win would put them in the driver’s seat for their first NLC title since 2018. If the Cavemen emerge victorious, they’ll be on the cusp of their second conference crown in three years after winning the title in 2020.
With a lot of hype and eyeballs fixated on the matchup, NorthWood coach Nate Andrews was honest when asked how he’s trying to keep his players focused on the task at hand this week.
“I don’t know,” Andrews admitted. “We can control what we can control. Just trying to prepare just like we have all along and get a little bit better each day. Not every day’s going to be great, but hopefully there’s growth. Because the kids have stayed focused, they’ve put themselves in this situation.”
For the second time in three weeks, NorthWood’s defense will be tested by a run-first, triple-option offense. The Cavemen have run the system to perfection in the first six weeks of the season, averaging 327 yards a game on the ground.
The leader of the attack has been junior quarterback Brady Fisher, who’s carried the ball 85 times for 587 yards and eight touchdowns.
Senior Chase Gooden was the primary fullback in the offense for the first two weeks, rushing for 140 and 168 yards in the first two contests, respectively, along with four combined touchdowns. Gooden didn’t play in the first three NLC games for the Cavemen, though, before coming back last week. The senior picked up right where he left off, running for 103 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-19 win at Warsaw.
When Gooden was out, sophomore Novell Miller filled in well for the Cavemen. In six games, Miller actually leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns.
An advantage for the Panthers may be that they played Warsaw two weeks ago, who run a very similar offense to the one that Mishawaka employs. In the 42-21 win over the Tigers, NorthWood held Warsaw to 242 rushing yards on 62 carries, which is a little under four yards per attempt.
“It’s so hard for us to simulate (the triple-option offense) in practice, but it’s also difficult for them to simulate some other traditional offenses,” Andrews noted. “Everybody’s doing all sorts of different things, and each and every week, you have to be sound and ready to respond to the call and adjust.”
Meanwhile, NorthWood’s offense features a lot more balance, as they have passed for 1,389 yards and rushed for 719 in its first six contests.
Junior quarterback Owen Roeder has been prolific in the last four contests, throwing for 1,075 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His favorite target has been his classmate, NiTareon Tuggle, who’s hauled in 22 receptions for 488 yards and eight touchdowns so far on the season.
One of the biggest keys to the Panthers’ success on offense, though, has been junior running back Wes Yoder. He leads the team in rushing yards with 407, and he’s also second in total receptions and receiving yards with 17 and 327, respectively.
“I think it’s a big deal,” said Andrews of having offensive balance. “(Yoder)’s been pretty good the last couple of weeks, and it’s helped us tremendously. It’ll help us tremendously down the line as well if he’s able to continue to do that. Our offense is basically built to take what the defense will give us. They can’t take it all away; no defense is perfect, and so we try to have an answer and exploit their weaknesses based on what they’re giving up.”
Both defenses are strong for these teams as well, as Mishawaka allows 13.1 points-per-game and NorthWood just 10.3 a contest. With two well-balanced teams, it’s expected to be an instant classic when the two teams take the field Friday night.
“Hopefully it’s going to be a good one,” said Andrews on what he expects the environment to be like Friday. “We’ve got two programs that have a great tradition in football. We have two communities that love their football and their athletics. We have great kids on both sides who play hard and have a lot of fun doing it, so hopefully it’ll be a huge turnout.”
OTHER NLC GAMES
Two teams with identical records will face off in Middlebury when Concord and Northridge face off. Both teams are 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the NLC. Both squads are also coming off comfortable wins, with the Minutemen beating Goshen, 37-7, and the Raiders topping Wawasee, 42-17, a week ago.
The annual ‘W’ game will be contested this week as well as Warsaw (4-2, 2-2 NLC) visits Wawasee (1-5, 1-3 NLC). The Tigers have dominated this rivalry recently, winning the last seven over their Kosciusko County foes.
Finally, Goshen (1-5, 1-3 NLC) plays its home finale Friday against Plymouth (0-6, 0-4 NLC). The RedHawks have been decimated by injuries this season, including losing senior quarterback Quinn Bechtel to a broken collarbone in last week’s loss at Concord.
A shorthanded Goshen team welcomes the Rockies, who’ve lost 17 games in a row overall dating back to the end of the 2020 season. Plymouth has been mostly uncompetitive in its contest this year, losing by a combined score of 299-42.
NECC, NIC AREA CONTESTS
With Angola (4-2, 3-0 NECC Big) in the driver’s seat of the NECC Big Division, West Noble (5-1, 2-1 NECC Big) can clinch itself at least second place in the division with a win Friday at Lakeland (3-3, 1-1 NECC Big). The Chargers and Lakers are both coming off impressive wins, beating Garrett 40-14 and Central Noble 49-20, respectively.
Elsewhere in the division, Fairfield (4-2, 0-2 NECC Big) looks to snap its two-game losing streak when it hosts Garrett (0-6, 0-2 NECC Big). It’s just the second home game of the season for the Falcons after playing five of their first six contests on the road.
In the Northern Indiana Conference, Jimtown can clinch at least a share of the North-South Division with a win over South Bend Washington. The Jimmies rolled past Clay, 69-6, last week to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the NIC North-South. Washington comes in with a 1-5 record with a 1-2 division mark.
In the East-West Division, No. 11 (6A) Elkhart will look to continue its winning ways against South Bend Adams at Rice Field. The Lions knocked off St. Joseph, 43-7, last week, giving them a 5-1 overall record and 1-1 within NIC play. Adams is coming off a 49-2 loss to No. 5 (4A) New Prairie last week.
WEEK 7 AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Plymouth at Goshen, 7 p.m. (NLC)
NorthWood at Mishawaka, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Concord at Northridge, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Warsaw at Wawasee, 7 p.m. (NLC)
West Noble at Lakeland, 7 p.m. (NECC Big)
Garrett at Fairfield, 7 p.m. (NECC Big)
South Bend Adams at Elkhart, 7 p.m. (NIC East-West)
Jimtown at South Bend Washington, 7 p.m. (NIC North-South)