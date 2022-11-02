A total of three IHSAA football sectional championship games will be played in Elkhart County Friday night.
Jimtown hosts Knox for the Class 3A, Sectional 26 title, Northridge visits NorthWood with the Class 4A, Sectional 18 trophy on the line, and Concord welcomes Mishawaka for the right to call themselves Class 5A, Sectional 11 champions.
Here is a look at each of these three contests.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26: Knox (8-3) at Jimtown (9-2)
The Jimmies have won nine in a row, but they face arguably their toughest test since week two with Knox coming to town.
Two of the three losses for Knox came by one point to No. 2 (Class 2A) LaVille and two points to No. 7 (2A) Rochester. Its other loss was by a 26-0 margin, but that was also against No. 4 (Class 1A) North Judson-San Pierre.
Per the Sagarin ratings, Knox’s 66.13 ranks 13th in Class 3A. Jimtown is 20th in the class with a 56.60 rating.
“I just really like what we’ve got going on with our players right now,” said Jimtown coach Cory Stoner of his team. “It seems like we have the blue-collar, hard-work mentality. We show up each day and get a little bit better … I can sense each day that we’re taking those steps forward, and it’s refreshing to see as a coach.”
Both Knox and Jimtown operate run-first offenses. Knox is coached by the legendary Russ Radtke, who has compiled a 387-155 mark across 45 seasons of coaching — the second-most wins in state history by a coach. His triple-option-based offense has seen his team post big-time rushing outputs all season.
In their sectional semifinal win over West Noble last week, freshman Myles McLaughlin had 146 yards rushing on 21 carries, Jake Conroy had 103 yards and quarterback Cohen Watson rushed for two scores, including a 31-yarder that provided the game with its 22-0 final score.
“It’s a very unique style of football they like to play,” Stoner said. “They’re going to have seven, eight, nine offensive linemen on the field at a time. It is a unique challenge; it is an offense we have not seen all year, obviously. So, we’ll have to adjust and put our best foot forward.”
Like Knox, the Jimmies have used three primary ballcarriers to produce offense for them. Seniors Conner Watts and Sam Garner have been the go-to running backs, while junior quarterback Bishop Williams has found success both running and throwing the ball.
Heading into this week, Garner has 994 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, Watts 529 yards and 13 scores and Williams 288 yards and eight rushing TDs. Williams also has 519 yards passing and eight touchdowns through the air.
This is the fourth-straight year Jimtown will be playing for a sectional championship. The Jimmies have lost the previous three, all to Mishawaka Marian, and haven’t brought home a postseason trophy since 2014. They also lost sectional championship games in 2016 and 2017 since their last win.
“We’ll have to play the best game we’ve played all year, and that’s what you expect at this point of the year,” Stoner said. “We can’t turn the ball over. We have to be stout, defensively, and get lined-up correctly to some of these different formations they present. And, we have to play at a championship level. When you get to this point of the season, you’ve got to play your best football.”
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 18: Northridge (7-4) at No. 3 NorthWood (11-0)
The storylines are plentiful when the Raiders visit the Panthers Friday at Andrews Field.
It’s the fourth time in two seasons these teams will be playing each other. NorthWood has won in blowout fashion in both regular season contests, winning 42-8 in 2021 and 42-7 back on Sept. 9, with both games happening in Middlebury.
Northridge won the postseason encounter in Nappanee last year, though – a 28-7 decision on its way to the Class 4A state title game. It was the first time in eight tries that the Raiders had beaten the Panthers in the playoffs.
“It’s an intriguing matchup, isn’t it?” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “Considering the history last year. Considering the circumstances this year as well, and it being for a sectional championship. It’s two communities that love athletics and are very supportive. It should be an awesome game.”
Despite being the defending sectional champs, Northridge coach Chad Eppley doesn’t sense any extra pressure on his team this week.
“I don’t feel like our team has a lot of pressure because, similar to last year, we’re not supposed to be here,” Eppley said. “We’re definitely not supposed to win this game. I feel like, as a team, we don’t have a lot of pressure, and our guys kind of feel the same way. They’re confident and they’re focused, but I don’t think they’re nervous because nobody's expecting us to win.”
Both teams have looked impressive through the first two weeks of the postseason. Northridge beat South Bend Riley 33-12 in the quarterfinals and Logansport 34-24 in the semifinals, while NorthWood routed South Bend Washington, 48-14, and South Bend St. Joseph, 52-24, in those respective rounds.
The Panthers used their running game effectively last week, rushing for 276 yards while throwing for just 92. It was only the third game this year where NorthWood had more rushing than passing yards.
Senior Kaden Lone started at quarterback last week for the Panthers, and his skillset lends itself to more runs for the offense.
“It was definitely different,” said Andrews on having a run-first offense last week. “Coach (Boonie) Boocher and his offensive staff did a tremendous job in designing things, executing and then play calling in-game. We’re going to have to be creative and put our athletes in the best position to be successful.”
Eppley knows stopping the run will be a key for his team Friday. He also knows that if his team limits mistakes, they’ll have a chance to upset NorthWood for a second-straight season.
“That’s going to be a major key for us: keeping the penalties at a minimum and making sure we’re holding on to the football,” Eppley said. “The last time we played them, we had four turnovers, all of which were fumbles, and two of them were returned for touchdowns. So, we definitely have to eliminate those.”
CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 11: No. 4 Mishawaka (9-1) at Concord (5-5)
Four weeks ago, Concord nearly knocked off Mishawaka. A late fumble derailed the upset bid, however, and the Cavemen escaped Dunlap with a 15-11 victory.
That’s why even though the Minutemen enter as the underdogs Friday, they still have a lot of belief they can finish the job against Mishawaka this time around.
Concord has won four of its last six games following a 1-3 start. Those two losses came in competitive games against good teams in Mishawaka and Northridge, the latter of which was a 29-28 contest.
“Our schedule was front-loaded,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “Elkhart, NorthWood and Warsaw are good. We beat Jimtown, who’s 9-2 and playing for a championship Friday, too. Those were our first four games, so we knew going into the season — being that inexperienced and with the schedule being that front-loaded – it was going to be tough sledding. The hope was to be 4-0 after four weeks, but realistically, I wasn’t sure that was going to happen.”
The offensive production has picked up for Concord during that time. After scoring a combined 27 points in its first four contests, the Minutemen are averaging just over 29 points a game. The defense has remained stout during that time as well, surrendering an average of 9.5 points in its last six outings.
On offense, sophomore quarterback Hudson Glantz has rounded into form, compiling 1,437 passing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. He’s had the help of a strong running game as well, led by senior Titus Hackworth’s 617 yards and nine scores.
Defensively, senior Armen Koltookian has 69.5 tackles (7 for loss), 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He had 12.5 tackles against Mishawaka the first time around, and he’ll need to have a similar-type performance Friday if the Minutemen want to win their first sectional title since 2018.
Tackling is important when playing the Cavemen due to its triple-option rushing offense. All 402 yards of Mishawaka’s offense four weeks ago came on the ground.
“Warsaw and Mishawaka run (the triple-option offense) at a very high level, and so I would be lying if I said it’s as miserable of an experience prepping as it was three or four years ago,” Koehler said. “We know what to expect. It’s not a secret. In our league — and for us, in our sectional — if you don’t have somewhat of an idea, schematically, against this stuff, then you have no chance of ever winning any trophies. … You can’t get good at defending it if you only work on it the three or four days before you play these teams. It’s too complex.”