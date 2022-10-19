The 50th IHSAA state football tournament gets started this Friday with quarterfinal matchups in Classes 1A-4A. Since Classes 5A and 6A only have 32 teams each, those programs get this week off before starting their postseason journeys next Friday, Oct. 28.
For The Goshen News coverage area, there are two sectionals with area teams playing Friday: Class 4A, Sectional 18, and Class 3A, Sectional 26. Here’s a look at each of those first round contests, which are all set to be played Friday at 7 p.m. Games are listed in order of how they appear on the bracket, starting at the top.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 18
Wawasee (1-8) at Logansport (7-2)
Wawasee draws a Logansport team that had its best regular season since 2007, with its only two losses coming against No. 7 (4A) Kokomo and No. 5 (5A) Harrison-West Lafayette. The Berries recently won a sectional championship in 2020, turning a 3-6 regular season into three-straight postseason wins and a sectional title. They will look to repeat that success this year, starting at home against the Warriors.
It’s been another tough season for the Wawasee, with its only win coming against an 0-9 Plymouth team on Sept. 9. Junior Mason Shoemaker has been the primary quarterback for the Warriors in recent weeks, including a 24-for-34 for 214 yards and one touchdown performance in a loss to Mishawaka last week. If the Warriors are going to pull off an upset, they’ll probably need a similar performance out of the junior signal caller.
Northridge (5-4) at South Bend Riley (5-4)
The most intriguing first-round matchup of this sectional takes place at Jackson Field Friday when the Raiders visit the Wildcats.
Northridge enters this postseason with the same record as it did last year. Going in with minimum expectations from the public a season ago, the Raiders rattled off five-straight wins on their way to the Class 4A state championship game. Given that success, Northridge won’t be able to fly under the radar going into this year’s tournament.
“Last year, I feel like our kids still believed, but they also were a little skeptical because we had to play NorthWood in the first round and we had gotten beat by them earlier in the year,” Northridge coach Chad Eppley said. “This year, I think they understand now that the record doesn’t mean anything. You can do whatever you want in the postseason.”
The Raiders’ offense has been led by the passing attack from Qade Carrington. The senior quarterback has 1,907 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions so far this season. Senior Kade Sainz has been the primary benefactor of this, hauling in 42 receptions for 712 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Riley has a threat in the passing game as well in the form of Caleb Francis. The 6’2” senior has 752 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns, both of which lead his team. Eppley knows that being able to contain Francis will be a major factor in picking up the win Friday night.
“He’s a very fast, athletic kid,” said Eppley of Francis. “Their quarterback (Austin White) is good. … And their defense isn’t that bad at all. They do some good things on defense, so it should be a good game.”
No. 3 NorthWood (9-0) at South Bend Washington (2-7)
The highly-ranked Panthers begin their postseason odyssey at School Field Friday against another Panthers team that has struggled throughout the season.
NorthWood has won in all three phases this year, as its offense, defense and special teams have excelled. Offensively, junior quarterback Owen Roeder is fifth in the state with 25 passing touchdowns. Junior NiTareon Tuggle has 12 touchdown receptions, seniors JJ Payne and Parker Filley five each and junior Wes Yoder four. Yoder also leads the rushing attack with 637 yards.
Defensively, senior Ethan Evers leads the way with 61 tackles – 12.5 of those for loss, including three sacks. Senior Keith Miller and junior Luke Miller both have more than 50 tackles as well with 55 and 54, respectively. Senior CJ Kuhn leads with three interceptions, including a pick-six in last week’s NLC-clinching win over Goshen.
On special teams, sophomore Dominic De Freitas is 44-for-44 so far on point-after attempts and has made five of six field goal tries, including one from 48 yards. They have also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns: Tuggle in week two vs. East Noble, and junior Trey Woods in week seven against Mishawaka.
NorthWood now faces a Washington team who’s won two games this year: one against an 0-9 South Bend Clay team, and the other against 3-5 Bowman Academy.
South Bend St. Joseph (3-6) at Plymouth (0-9)
The only game in this sectional to not feature at least one Goshen News area team sees the Indians travel to Plymouth to take on the Rockies. St. Joe is coming off an emotional 28-21 overtime win over Mishawaka Marian in the “Holy War,” its first win in the rivalry since 2018.
Plymouth is enduring another tough season, having only scored 48 total points in its nine games while giving up 404. The Rockies have lost 20-straight games as a program, dating back to the end of the 2020 season.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26
Mishawaka Marian (2-7) at West Noble (7-2)
No team has dominated Sectional 26 like Mishawaka Marian in recent years.
The Knights have won seven-straight sectionals overall, advancing to the Class 3A semistate game in five of those seasons as well. They have ended two undefeated seasons for other teams in the last three seasons: West Noble in 2019, and Tippecanoe Valley last year.
This is a different Marian team this year, though, as they have their first losing record in a regular season since 2013. Their two wins are the fewest since a 2-8 campaign in 2003, and the two victories came against teams with a combined record of 3-15.
All of this sets the stage for West Noble to potentially exact some revenge from that 2019 defeat Friday at home.
“I really didn’t have a preference to who we drew,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said. “I think there’s a lot of teams that are going to be about the same level in this sectional, so I’m not sure there’s any chance in taking a week off.”
The Chargers have found most of their success this season with its rushing attack, racking up 2,275 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground. Mawhorter credits the offensive line — senior left tackle Andrew Saggars, junior left guard Brady Shields, senior center Mike LeCount, junior right guard Keegan Clark and sophomore right tackle Noah Eash — as to why they’ve been able to run the ball so well.
“Our offensive line is probably as good as any one I’ve had up to this point,” said Mawhorter, who’s in his 24th season leading the Chargers’ program. “They just work really well together. They’re all pretty talented kids.”
Mawhorter hopes that being at home helps out his young team.
“I was glad our first game is at home,” Mawhorter said. “I don’t necessarily like the rest of the time we’re going to be on the road if we advance, but getting through the first game is the only one we’re worried about.”
Lakeland (3-6) at Knox (6-3)
Like Logansport, Knox’s only losses this year have come against quality teams in No. 7 (2A) Rochester, No. 2 (2A) LaVille and No. 4 (1A) North Judson-San Pierre. They also picked up a 38-32 win over Triton on Oct. 7, which was a program that received votes in the Class 1A polls throughout the season.
They’ll play a Lakeland team that has had an up-and-down season. The Lakers have had a prolific offense at times, as freshman quarterback Brayden Holbrook has tossed 1,353 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running back Kham Malaivanh has 921 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, while senior Owen Troyer has 566 yards receiving and 10 scores.
While Lakeland has scored 208 points, they’ve also allowed 216. Being able to slow down a Knox offense that averages nearly 41 points a game will be the key if the Lakers want to advance to the sectional semifinals.
South Bend Clay (0-9) at Jimtown (7-2)
The Jimmies have won seven-straight coming into this game, including a 69-6 win over the Colonials on Sept. 23. Clay has lost 27 games overall going back to week two of the 2020 season. Jimtown has won its playoff opener in all-but three years that it’s competed in the postseason (1976, 1982, 2018).
Fairfield (5-4) at John Glenn (5-4)
Two teams with nearly identical seasons will meet in Walkerton Friday when Fairfield visits John Glenn.
Fairfield began its season 4-0, including a win over Class 6A-Southport. A slew of injuries slowed down the Falcons from there, though, as they lost four of their final five games.
Glenn also had an undefeated start, going 3-0 before losing four straight. They rebounded with wins over South Bend Clay and South Bend Washington in the final two weeks to get themselves over .500 heading into the postseason.
“Hopefully, we can just continue to get healthy and hopefully good things happen to us Friday night,” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said. “It’s one of those seasons where there’s been injuries and been goofiness. Hopefully, we can just focus on one week at a time and see what happens.”
Fairfield will look to use its triple-option rushing attack to knock off Glenn. Sophomore Brecken Maran leads the ground game with 619 yards, while senior quarterback Carter Kitson has the most rushing touchdowns with seven. Junior Ethan Schmucker (247 yards) and senior Ben Snider (108 yards) are also notable players for the Falcons in the run game.
Glenn has a more balanced offensive attack, throwing for 1,373 yards and rushing for 974 total on the season. Senior quarterback Aden Johnson has been prone to make mistakes, though, as he’s thrown 10 interceptions along with his 10 touchdown passes so far.
“To be able to run the football, to be physical, to match their physicality and use what we do to our advantage,” said Thacker are the keys to victory for his team Friday. “They play a good schedule, and we play a good schedule, too. I think it could be an exciting game.”