After a week with no real surprises, the IHSAA football tournament continues this Friday with sectional semifinal action.
Class 6A and 5A teams begin their postseasons this week after having last Friday off. Meanwhile, Class 4A-1A winners from last week continue their playoff journeys after advancing out of quarterfinal contests.
Here’s a look at the sectionals featuring Goshen News coverage area teams this Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
(Both games start at 7:30 p.m.)
No. 5 Fort Wayne Carroll (9-0) at No. 10 Penn (7-2)
One of the more inspirational stories of the year across IHSAA football has been Carroll, who’s expected starting quarterback this season, Owen Scheele, died from a quick battle with leukemia on June 7. Playing in honor of Scheele, the Chargers completed an undefeated regular season, winning the Summit Athletic Conference in the process.
Their reward for a strong season is a road game at Penn, who’s only two losses have come against No. 2 (6A) Indianapolis Cathedral and Ohio-based St. Xavier, which is one of the top high school programs in the country. While individual stats for the Kingsmen are not posted anywhere online, they have been averaging just over 28 points a game while allowing just 12 points a contest.
For Carroll, sophomore Jimmy Sullivan has stepped into the QB role, completing 65% of his passes for 1,620 yards and 23 touchdowns. Another sophomore, Nathan Starks, has paced the rushing attack for 833 yards and six touchdowns. The Chargers’ defense has also been stout this year, allowing a measly 7.6 points per game.
Elkhart (7-2) at Warsaw (7-2)
Two teams that like to run the ball — but in different ways — will meet in Kosciusko County Friday night.
Elkhart has racked up 2,275 yards and 32 touchdowns this year out of a more traditional-styled offense. Senior Aalias Leonard has 809 of those yards and 10 of those scores, while fellow classmate Gavin House had 541 and 11, respectively.
Meanwhile, Warsaw runs a triple-option offense, looking to grind out opposing defenses with its relentless rushing attack. It’s worked for the most part so far for the Tigers, as its 7-2 record would indicate. In Warsaw’s most recent game — a 35-21 win over Northridge — they attempted one pass while running the ball 55 times for 354 yards. All five touchdowns came from senior German Flores-Ortega, who has 885 total yards and 15 scores on the season.
Which defense comes ready to play could ultimately decide Friday’s game. The Lions only allowed 8.8 points a game in the regular season, but gave up a season-high 35 in last outing against New Prairie. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ defense allowed 42 and 43 points in its respective losses this season, but held all other teams to 21 or less in its seven wins.
South Bend Adams (1-8) at No. 4 Mishawaka (8-1)
The 8-1 Cavemen are the heavy favorites entering this sectional. They’re the only team with a winning record coming in, having reached as high as No. 1 in the Class 5A polls before a 14-6 loss to NorthWood in week seven knocked them down to the No. 4 spot.
Like Warsaw, Mishawaka runs a triple-option offense. Junior Brady Fisher has excelled in the quarterback spot of the offense, rushing for 809 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Novell Miller has 695 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Chaz Hady broke through with a 111-yard, three-touchdown game in a 54-21 win over Wawasee to end the regular season.
For Adams, its lone win was a double-overtime contest against South Bend Riley back on Sept. 2. Its offense struggled in the second half of the season, failing to reach double digits in four of its last five games. Mishawaka’s defense has mostly been stout this season, holding teams to 21 or less points on eight occasions.
Concord (4-5) at Goshen (2-7)
It’ll be a Northern Lakes Conference rematch when the Minutemen visit the RedHawks.
The first game between the two was dominated by Concord, winning 37-7 back Sept. 23 in Dunlap. Goshen had just one yard of total offense in the first half, then lost senior starting quarterback Quinn Bechtel to a broken collarbone late in the third quarter.
Bechtel is just one of numerous key injuries for the RedHawks this season. Meanwhile, Concord enters the game with some momentum, having routed Plymouth 52-0 in its regular season finale. Sophomore quarterback Hudson Glantz threw for 237 yards on just nine attempts (seven completions), while the Minutemen had 237 total yards rushing and five touchdowns in the win.
Logansport (8-2) at Northridge (6-4)
Northridge picked up a 33-12 win over South Bend Riley last week, while Logansport knocked off Wawasee, 35-14, at home. Now, the Berries make the long trek to Middlebury to take on the Raiders in one of the more intriguing games across the area this week.
Both teams have had strong offenses this season, with Logansport averaging 33.4 points a game and Northridge 30.9. In the game against Wawasee, Berries senior quarterback Izak Mock threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns, while senior Jeremiah Miller added two rushing scores.
The Raiders had 471 total yards of offense in its win over Riley, with 267 coming through the air and 204 on the ground. If Northridge is going to advance to a second-straight sectional championship game, it’ll probably need that type of balance once again.
No. 3 NorthWood (10-0) at South Bend St. Joseph (4-6)
Both the Panthers and Indians cruised to wins last week, with NorthWood a 48-14 victor over South Bend Washington and Saint Joseph winning by just one point less, 47-14, over Plymouth.
Cedric Suggs had a big game for the Indians last week, rushing for 115 yards and also having 38 receiving yards. He’ll need to have a similar game if St. Joe wants to pull the upset against a NorthWood defense allowing only 8.8 points a game. The Panthers offense has also scored at least 31 points in nine of its 10 games so far, which is something the Indians’ defense will have to deal with.
West Noble (8-2) at Knox (7-3), 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT
After beating seven-time defending sectional champ Mishawaka Marian last week, West Noble gets to go on the road and face a Knox team that put up a whopping 65 points in a win over Lakeland last week.
Knox has been dynamic on offense all season, averaging more than 43 points a contest. It’ll be a great challenge for the West Noble defense, which has given up a combined 27 points in its last two games.
For the Chargers’ offense, junior quarterback Drew Yates will look to build off of one of the best performances of his career. In the 26-14 win over Marian, Yates was 13-of-18 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns. It was the most passing yards he’s had in his career and tied for the most passing touchdowns he’s had in a contest.
Jimtown (8-2) at John Glenn (6-4)
The Jimmies had no issues in a 55-0 win over South Bend Clay last week, while Glenn grinded out a 24-7 decision over Fairfield.
These two teams met back in week four, with Jimtown escaping Walkerton with a 20-12 win over the Falcons. It would be the first of five conference wins for the Jimmies on its way to a Northern Indiana Conference North-South title.
Jimtown has won eight games in a row, while the Falcons have won its last three contests. A win for the Jimmies would advance them to a fourth-straight sectional championship game, having lost the last three title games to Marian.