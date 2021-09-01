GOSHEN — The seven-week sprint to determine a Northern Lakes Conference football champion begins this week, featuring many traditional conference openers fans have grown accustom to.
The only change, of course, is Mishawaka taking the place of Elkhart Memorial, as Memorial no longer exists after merging with Elkhart Central to form Elkhart High School. Goshen used to play Memorial in week three, but now they get to face one of the best teams in the area in the No. 5 (Class 5A) Cavemen Friday night under the lights of Foreman Field.
Mishawaka and Goshen both enter the game with 2-0 records. The Cavemen’s two wins have come against some tough competition, as they beat Mishawaka Marian 43-16 in week one and shutout Elkhart, 28-0, last week. In the win over the Lions, Mishawaka senior quarterback Justin Fisher rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns, with fullback Chase Gooden adding another 106 yards on the ground.
The trademark Cavemen triple-option rushing attack is hard to prepare for, according to Goshen coach Kyle Park, and it’s even harder to get ready for when a team is as talented as Mishawaka is.
“The biggest thing is just how hard they play; how hard, how aggressive, how disciplined they are,” said Park of Mishawaka. “You see it on both sides of the ball. It’s evident that they are very well coached. There’s a certain way to play this game: you play it fast, you play it physical, and that’s what we try to get our kids to do. They’ve got that mastered. … You know that they’ve bought-in because it’s very evident on film.”
Although the RedHawks are unbeaten as well, they will enter Friday’s contest as the underdog in most people’s eyes. Goshen hasn’t won an NLC game since Sept. 1, 2017, when they beat Memorial, 24-8. While Park knows the challenge ahead will be daunting, he also knows his team is ready for the challenge.
“We would probably say that, yeah, we are the underdog, but I don’t have people coming up to me telling me that we’re going to get run over,” Park said. “And our kids certainly don’t think that. I’m not saying that’s not going to happen — who knows? That’s why you play the game. The bottom line is we know that the competition in our conference … the parity is fantastic. Mishawaka is a great program with storied history, and we’re trying to get where they’re at. To be the best, you have to beat the best, and that’s kind of our mindset.”
EPPLEY, NORTHRIDGE START STRONG
Chad Eppley knows he’s a Wawasee graduate. He knows that he’s the head football coach at Northridge. And he knows that the two teams face each other Friday.
Eppley also knows what shades of green and gold he bleeds now.
“I’m a Raider now, so I don’t have a lot of ties to the Wawasee community still,” Eppley said. “My parents still live there and I still know (Wawasee coach Jon) Reutebuch, but for the most part, that’s all the connection I have. We’re just going to do what we do and go from there.”
The No. 8 (Class 4A) Raiders have had a strong start to the season, picking up a 21-0 win over South Bend Adams in week one and a 39-14 triumph over South Bend St. Joseph in week two. With a new head coach and a lot of roster turnover, Eppley credits the players for the early season success.
“The big thing has been the kids’ buy-in,” Eppley said. “They’ve bought into our program, our system. They’ve bought-in to us as coaches. So, that’s been the biggest thing for us and that’s been the biggest reason why we’re winning.”
One of those players stepping up is senior quarterback Micah Hochstetler, who’s thrown five touchdown passes and ran for another in the first two games of the season.
“That kid works his butt off,” said Eppley of Hochstetler. “He literally stays after practice for 20 minutes, when all the coaches go inside, and works on stuff. His drops have improved tremendously from where he started; he used to go home and spend hours just working on his three-step drop and things like that. He wants to work and he wants to win, and he’ll do whatever it takes.”
Wawasee enters Friday’s contest with an 0-2 record, having lost to Tippecanoe Valley and West Noble to begin the season.
NORTHWOOD, CONCORD SET FOR BATTLE
It always tends to be a good game when NorthWood and Concord meet on the gridiron, and Friday should be no exception when the two teams square off at “The Jake” in Dunlap.
NorthWood is coming off a crazy week where they were supposed to play East Noble, only for that game to be canceled due to COVID-19 issues at East Noble High School. A day later, Logansport was added as an opponent for the Panthers, giving both sides less than 24 hours to prepare for one another. The host Berries wound up winning, 18-15, giving NorthWood a 1-1 record on the season.
Meanwhile, Concord found the win column last week with a 14-0 shutout of Jimtown. Senior Amarion Moore had a receiving touchdown and a pick-six for the Minutemen in the victory, improving to 1-1 in their first two games.
It could be a defensive battle between the two teams Friday, as NorthWood has only given up 24 points in two games while Concord has surrendered just 12.
FULL LIST OF AREA GAMES THIS WEEK — All kickoff at 7 p.m.
Mishawaka at Goshen (NLC)
NorthWood at Concord (NLC)
Wawasee at Northridge (NLC)
Plymouth at Warsaw (NLC)
Central Noble at Fairfield
Lakeland at Prairie Heights
West Noble at Eastside
Hammond Morton at Elkhart
