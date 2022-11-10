For the second-straight year, Northridge’s “Why Not Us” motto has the Raiders as one of the final eight teams in Class 4A.
And just like last year, it’ll have to navigate a road trip to New Carlisle if they want its season to continue.
Northridge (8-4) will be on the road for the third time in four weeks Friday when it takes on New Prairie (11-1) in a Class 4A regional football championship game. Kickoff will be 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT at Miller Field.
Friday will be a rematch of last year’s 4A semi-state game, which ended in a 20-14 victory for the Raiders over the Cougars. The game ended in dramatic fashion, as Northridge quarterback Tagg Gott threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Jethro Hochstetler with 1:36 remaining in the game to give their team the lead. It helped secure Northridge its first-ever state championship game appearance.
Northridge pulled a sectional championship upset for the second-straight season last week, knocking off previously-unbeaten NorthWood, 34-17, in Nappanee. The Panthers were ranked No. 3 in the final Indiana football AP poll. The Raiders beat No. 2 Leo in the sectional final in 2021.
“I think the kids are finally at a point where they believe they can make postseason runs,” said Northridge coach Chad Eppley of his team. “I think the seniors last year really encouraged them about that, and we really preach it as a coaching staff. I’m not really shocked that we’re doing this again. We had to beat two really good teams to get here, just like last year. So, I think our guys really believe a lot that the regular season has nothing to do with the postseason.”
NORTHRIDGE OFFENSE VS. NEW PRAIRIE DEFENSE
Last year, the Raiders’ offense relied heavily on the run. While Gott proved to be a serviceable thrower of the football, his strength was running, as evident by the 27 rushing attempts he had in last year’s semi-state contest.
This year, Northridge has had a more pass-first mentality on offense, in large part to the play of quarterback Qade Carrington. The senior signal caller has been dynamic all season, racking up 2,714 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 12 games so far.
“I think a lot of it is just the trust in my guys,” said Carrington of his success so far. “I trust all of my guys on offense, and the trust they’ve shown to me back really helped me gain confidence. It’s helped me thrive in the quarterback position this year.”
Hochstetler and senior Kade Sainz have been Carrington’s favorite targets this season, with both having 50 receptions so far and combined 21 touchdowns. Senior Alex Eby also has 26 grabs and junior Chase Clark 20, giving Carrington multiple options to throw to.
Northridge also runs the ball well, as junior McClain Miller has 941 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore Derek Sherwood stepped up when Miller got injured for the first two weeks of the postseason, accumulating 262 yards and three scores in wins over South Bend Riley and Logansport.
The Raiders will face a New Prairie defense that is allowing just 11.1 points per game, which ranks fourth across all Class 4A teams this season. The most points they’ve allowed all season, 28, came in last week’s sectional final against Hobart — a game the Cougars led 49-14 at halftime, thus starting a running clock in the second half.
Senior Tayvion Ortman leads the New Prairie defense with an impressive 110 tackles. Sophomore Hayden Scott (86 tackles) and senior Nathan Andrysiak (74 tackles) are also standouts in that department, while junior Dylan Wilson leads with five sacks. Five different players have recorded at least three interceptions as well for the Cougars.
“They run the same defense that they did last year,” said Eppley of New Prairie. “They have a couple of different wrinkles here and there that they’ve added, but for the most part, we’ve seen the 3-3 stack that they run, like against Logansport and teams like that. So, we kind of know how to play that defense.
“Really, we just have to trust our players. We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve done all season; just trusting our guys to make the right plays at the right times.”
NORTHRIDGE DEFENSE VS. NEW PRAIRIE OFFENSE
After graduating several key pieces to last year’s defense, Northridge has found its footing on that side of the ball in the postseason. They held Riley to 13 points below its season average in the sectional opener, Logansport eight below its average in the sectional semifinal and NorthWood 22 below in last week’s sectional final.
“I think they’ve stepped up their game a lot the last three weeks,” said Eppley of his defense. “During the regular season, they did a really good job, but I’d say our linebackers right now are getting to a point where they’re not being blocked as much. They’re making a lot more tackles.”
Junior Beau Bojanich has had a breakout year for Northridge, leading the way with 105 tackles — including 20 just in the Logansport game alone. Classmates Brock Thompson and Connor Roth had 93 and 80 tackles, respectively, while senior Harrison Kauffman has 74 tackles.
“The coaches have been teaching us well with how to get off blocks and different techniques,” said Bojanich on why the linebackers have played well in recent weeks. “It also helps that we had some of the best linebackers in Indiana last year (Clint Walker, Ridge Howard and Peyton Shook) to learn from.”
New Prairie’s offense is built for the run, as evident by its 271 yards-per-game rushing average. The two main players running the ball for the Cougars are the same ones as last year in senior running back Noah Mungia and junior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik. Mungia has carried the ball 224 times for 1,702 yards and 19 touchdowns, while Kmiecik has 125 rushing attempts, 1,108 yards and 12 rushing scores.
When Kmiecik throws, his favorite target is senior Dallas Ryans, who has 16 catches for 334 yards and four touchdowns, leading New Prairie in all three of those statistical categories. While Kmiecik only has a 43.8% completion percentage for the season, he’s still thrown for 14 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
While the Cougars aren’t afraid to throw, Eppley knows the key to a victory Friday — among other things — is stopping the New Prairie rushing attack.
“I think if we slow down their run game, they have to open up the pass a little bit more — which they are good at, but slowing down their run game will help us out a lot,” Eppley said. “And then, getting ahead early (is another key to victory). They haven’t had to play from behind really all season except against Penn, so hopefully we can get ahead on them early, put the pressure on them and see what they do.”