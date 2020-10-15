MIDDLEBURY — For the first time since 2017, Northridge will have a chance to win at least a share of the Northern Lakes Conference football crown. In order to do so, they must go through new NLC member Mishawaka Friday night in Middlebury.
It should be a heavyweight bout between the No. 11 (Class 4A) Raiders and the visiting No. 10 (Class 5A) Cavemen. Northridge enters the game with a 6-1 overall record and 5-1 in NLC play. Mishawaka is 4-3 overall and 4-1 in conference action.
Whoever wins Friday will earn at least a share of the NLC title. Warsaw currently sits at 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference. If the Tigers beat Concord (4-3, 2-3 NLC) at home Friday, then whoever wins the Northridge-Mishawaka game will be co-conference champs with Warsaw. If the Minutemen upset the Tigers, then the winner in Middlebury becomes conference champions.
The big game won’t be able to be seen by many in person, however, as Northridge High School officials announced in a statement Wednesday that tickets will not be sold to the general public. This was due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Elkhart County. Family members of players, cheerleaders and band members will be the only ones allowed to attend at Interra Field at Raider Stadium.
“Obviously disappointing,” said Northridge coach Tom Wogomon when he heard the news. “You want to be able to play for your community for a game like this on Friday to where both teams are playing for a share of the NLC championship. Our community is so supportive … When you get in between the lines, though, everything’s the same.”
Mishawaka runs a run-heavy wishbone offense, which can be difficult to prepare for in only a week. Wogomon knows any slip up against the Cavemen could lead to points for them.
“We’ve got a specific job to do for each 11 defenders, they have to do it, and 30 seconds later have to do it again,” Wogomon said. “That’s the thing about what Mishawaka does so well: if you do your assignment 95% of the time or even 99% and miss it one time, it seems that they can find that weakness.”
Northridge will be playing without one of its key members on the offensive line, as senior John King was involved in an automobile accident Wednesday. Wogomon said King suffered serious injuries, but is doing well. He said the team is hoping to visit him in the hospital at some point.
“Prayers are out to him … He’s just a great kid,” Wogomon said. “These seniors, they’re a tight group. There’s 24 of them … It’s tough for high school kids to go through this.”
WARHAWK TROPHY ON THE LINE
Since Goshen changed its nickname to the RedHawks in the 2017 football season, they haven’t beaten Wawasee. Thus, the WarHawk trophy has always gone to the Warriors. Goshen football coach Kyle Park hopes to change that this week when the RedHawks (1-4, 0-3 NLC) take on Wawasee (2-6, 0-6 NLC) Friday in Syracuse.
It’s a return to NLC play for Goshen this week after playing Lafayette Harrison a week ago. The RedHawks fell to the Raiders, 49-7.
“The bigger thing is there’s more familiarity with conference opponents,” Park said. “You have a better idea of what they’ve got and maybe where some of your weaknesses may be in comparison to some of their strengths. That’s one thing you don’t have when you play new opponents. But like I said last week, you always enjoy playing different people, seeing where we stack up. Obviously, it was pretty telling where we had some deficiencies (against Harrison).”
Both Wawasee and Goshen run similar pass-first offenses, which is a little easier to prepare for, according to Park.
“It’s easier for our scout team guys to replicate what they’re more used to running when they run our stuff,” Park said. “I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily easier to game plan, but it’s easier to replicate and prepare our defense for sure.”
OTHER NOTABLE GAMES
• No. 10 (Class 2A) Fairfield goes for its first undefeated regular season since 2008 when they travel to Churubusco. The 7-0 Falcons wrapped up the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division last week with a 42-0 rout of Lakeland in Benton. They will now play an NECC Small Division opponent in the Eagles, who enter the game with an overall record of 4-2. Fairfield has outscored its opponents 281-56 this season, the second-biggest margin in the conference behind Eastside.
• No. 5 (Class 6A) Elkhart will look to win the Northern Indiana Conference with a victory over New Prairie. The Lions enter the game 6-0 and 3-0 in the conference. They would win the East-West Division with a win, which used to be called the North Division until the NIC changed the names of the divisions on Sunday. The South Division is now known as the North-South Division.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Concord at Warsaw
Goshen at Wawasee
Mishawaka at Northridge
Fairfield at Churubusco
Lakeland at Bluffton
West Noble at Prairie Heights
Elkhart at New Prairie (7:30 p.m.)
South Bend Riley vs. Jimtown
*Note: NorthWood will not play this week after Plymouth had to cancel due to COVID-19 quarantining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.