MIDDLEBURY — Nearly three weeks ago, Northridge was manhandled by Mishawaka. The 58-14 loss wrapped up a regular season that featured a plethora of ups and downs, especially during the final five contests. The Raiders lost four of those by an average of 36 points per game.
Once the postseason started though, the Raiders seemingly flipped a switch.
Northridge (7-4) dominated NorthWood 28-7 during the Class 4A Sectional 19 quarterfinals in Nappanee before handling Columbia City at Interra Field, 35-21, in a game the Raiders led by 29 at one point.
Northridge’s back-to-back wins have setup a sectional title showdown with undefeated Leo (11-0) on Friday night at Interra Field in Middlebury. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Lions beat the Raiders 14-7 on Northridge’s campus during the sectional quarterfinals last season.
“We talked about it (Monday) during film,” said Northridge coach Chad Eppley of last season’s playoff loss. “Our kids remember. There are a lot of kids on this team right now that played last year, so they remember that feeling. It’s something we brought up once, but now it’s a new year.”
“We’re really trying to stay focused this week,” Northridge senior Ridge Howard added. “Because we’re really trying to get the job done this time since we couldn’t last year. We’re pushing the pace more and getting things done faster. Everything’s just more intense.”
The offense has efficiently moved the ball up and down the field these last two weeks in large part due to newly appointed quarterback Tagg Gott. The junior has accounted for all nine touchdowns — six rushing and three passing — throughout the playoff run.
“Really, he’s just a great athlete,” said Eppley of Gott. “And the biggest thing about him is he really wants to win. He’s a competitor, and a gamer. … (During the last two games), the offensive line has stepped up tremendously. Earlier this season, we weren’t able to have a pocket, but now we’re pass blocking. We’ve been creating holes for our running backs and obviously Ridge (Howard) and (Peyton) Shook have been a huge part running the ball.
“On the outside, Jethro Hochstetler and Kade Sainz have been huge for us as well. Our dudes are stepping up and being dudes, which is nice.”
The Lions come into Friday’s matchup having beaten East Noble in a 32-29 thriller during the sectional quarterfinals before stomping on DeKalb, 44-14, last Friday in the sectional semifinals.
Offensively, Leo runs an option-based scheme in which the Lions very rarely throw the ball. They average 344 yards per game on the ground and 6’ 0”, 205-pound senior Mason Sheron handles a majority of the carries. So far this season, Sheron has rushed for 1,299 yards and 19 touchdowns on 115 carries. Behind him, senior Carson Hoeppner has 811 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 83 carries.
That style of offense has helped the Lions average 39 points per game, putting up 40 or more in eight of their 11 contests.
“We’ve told our guys how good their offense is, but I’ve reminded them how good our defense is,” Eppley said. “Our run game defense has been phenomenal, and we just remind them of that. Obviously we bring up teams like Mishawaka and Warsaw who do similar things, but (Leo)’s a little different. We think this offense is a bit easier to defend than Mishawaka and Warsaw’s, so we’ve been bringing that up a lot. Our kids are confident and ready to go.”
While Northridge’s offense has found its stride again recently, so has the defense. The Raiders surrendered just seven points and 220 total yards against NorthWood before smothering Columbia City. The Eagles gained just 141 total yards against the Raiders, including a putrid 26 yards on 32 carries in the run game.
“We’ve really been staying focused and playing to the best of our ability,” said Howard when asked about his team’s recent defensive effort. “We just have to make sure we are hitting them hard and gang tackling. We have this saying ‘get to the party,’ so if everyone’s at the party, we’ll all be there to make the play.”
Defensively, the Lions have given up 18 points or less in nine of their 11 games. In the trenches, defensive lineman DJ Allen leads the team in sacks with six and tackles-for-loss with 15. At the linebacker position, Alex Holcomb leads the team in tackles with 58, and in the secondary, Rylan Crawford has four interceptions to go along with 25 tackles.
The only team this season that seemingly had extended success against Leo’s defense was East Noble. The Knights dropped 32 on the Lions in a 40-32 defeat before scoring 29 in the three-point loss during the postseason.
“We have the East Noble film, and we’ve looked at that to kind of see what they do,” Eppley said. “We pulled some stuff from that, but realistically, we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing the last couple games. We know what our bread-and-butter stuff is, so we’re going to keep executing that stuff.”
The last time Northridge played Leo for a sectional championship was in 2014. The Raiders defeated the Lions 9-7 to advance to regionals that night. With a victory this Friday, Northridge will be sectional champions again for the first time since that two-point win over Leo seven years ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.